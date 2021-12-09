 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Be prepared to boil your shoe leather this winter to feed your family   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
42
    More: Scary, 2007-2008 world food price crisis, Cost, Famine, Food security, Poverty, new report, Food Price Report projects, Canada  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your shoes have leather in them? Luxury!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.
 
Martian_Astronomer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$966 Canadian more for food in 2022. So what is that in real dollars? $25. I can do that.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't you just make a bunch of poutine and freeze it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.


wright20.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.


Poor little critters
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: grokca: My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.

[wright20.com image 500x650]


SumoJeb: grokca: My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.

Poor little critters
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 332x400]


That is the closes simulpost I've seen in a while.
/high five
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<looks up from eating a pair of Vans>
That's an emergency thing?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of leather in a pair of mukluks...
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maple syrup prices holding steady so I'm not worried yet.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Can't you just make a bunch of poutine and freeze it?


Frozen poutine is an abomination.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned from the best: Lammer and Detton.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: grokca: My kids will get boiled Naugahyde and like it.

[wright20.com image 500x650]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any not ugly ladies want to escape winter ? My place is small. But. I run hot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: $966 Canadian more for food in 2022. So what is that in real dollars? $25. I can do that.


And really, what could a banana cost? $10?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is very bad news.

Most of my fellow Canadians are already so emaciated that "eating a bit less to save money" is simply not an option.

hivehealthmedia.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: This is very bad news.

Most of my fellow Canadians are already so emaciated that "eating a bit less to save money" is simply not an option.

[hivehealthmedia.com image 400x270]


Wait, you're Canadian?

Did you vote for Rob Ford?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: WhippingBoi: This is very bad news.

Most of my fellow Canadians are already so emaciated that "eating a bit less to save money" is simply not an option.

[hivehealthmedia.com image 400x270]

Wait, you're Canadian?

Did you vote for Rob Ford?


Does that look like a Rob Ford voter to you?
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shoes are worth more than 5% of the cost of dairy products.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I don't wear croc.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: jerryskid: $966 Canadian more for food in 2022. So what is that in real dollars? $25. I can do that.

And really, what could a banana cost? $10?


You star-spangled blowholes really need new material - or are you deliberately trying to induce yawning aphixiation?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: WhippingBoi: This is very bad news.

Most of my fellow Canadians are already so emaciated that "eating a bit less to save money" is simply not an option.

[hivehealthmedia.com image 400x270]

Wait, you're Canadian?

Did you vote for Rob Ford?


I actually voted for the Green Party candidate in a vain attempt to bring some balance to the system.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

[Fark user image 850x509]


The actual economic term for that is "skimpification."

/No, no, it's not.
//just my personal term for it
///3rd slashie is normal
////4th slashie is for inflation
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Your shoes have leather in them? Luxury!


It was grown in a lab.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

[Fark user image image 850x509]


Is that for real?
 
valenumr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: Can't you just make a bunch of poutine and freeze it?


Nah, just survive on kroff dinnah.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: bingethinker: Your shoes have leather in them? Luxury!

It was grown in a lab.


You made leather out of a dog? You monster!
 
flood222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Poor people are going to suffer
 
valenumr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bingethinker: valenumr: bingethinker: Your shoes have leather in them? Luxury!

It was grown in a lab.

You made leather out of a dog? You monster!


Never! I like dogs more than people, generally speaking.

/Kinda saw that coming a split second after clicking submit.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$966 over 365 days? So $2.64 per day???

GASP!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Subtonic: jerryskid: $966 Canadian more for food in 2022. So what is that in real dollars? $25. I can do that.

And really, what could a banana cost? $10?

You star-spangled blowholes really need new material - or are you deliberately trying to induce yawning aphixiation?


Well at least you won't have to worry about refrigerating your food, living in igloos as you all do.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Subtonic: jerryskid: $966 Canadian more for food in 2022. So what is that in real dollars? $25. I can do that.

And really, what could a banana cost? $10?

You star-spangled blowholes really need new material - or are you deliberately trying to induce yawning aphixiation?


Sorry, replace banana with bag o milk.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I honestly haven't seen costs rise that much. Maybe 10% on some things.

But I buy ingredients. I rarely buy anything premade. I assume a lot of the costs are added labor and shipping for prepared and processed foods.

Now that I think about it one thing I noticed was my bag of tortilla chips cost a lot more. McDonalds is like 25-50% more.

Lots of people don't have time or facilities to cook so I get it.

Just started a pot of chicken stew. $15 of ingredients. But I'll get 8+ meals out of it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$284 C a week for four people?!  I am impressed with the level of fine dining the average Canadian enjoys. My wife and I spend about $40 USD* a week, maybe another $10/week for dog food and treats.  We don't load up on out of season fruits and vegetables, we buy frozen.

*Weekly trips for perishables typically run $25, with the balance spent on bulk purchases of rice, beans and canned goods on sale.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

valenumr: Martian_Astronomer: Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Is that for real?


It was for awhile in some places:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toblero​n​e#2016_size_changes
 
0z79
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

[Fark user image 850x509]


https://www.dailyedge.ie/good-uses-fo​r​-new-toblerone-bar-3077478-Nov2016/
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn, we're a Chuck Taylor family...
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I honestly haven't seen costs rise that much. Maybe 10% on some things.

But I buy ingredients. I rarely buy anything premade. I assume a lot of the costs are added labor and shipping for prepared and processed foods.

Now that I think about it one thing I noticed was my bag of tortilla chips cost a lot more. McDonalds is like 25-50% more.

Lots of people don't have time or facilities to cook so I get it.

Just started a pot of chicken stew. $15 of ingredients. But I'll get 8+ meals out of it.


Meat is mostly up. Chicken has been cheap here, but going from like 1.96 a pound to 2.18 a pound is significant.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: valenumr: Martian_Astronomer: Apparently Toblerones are shrinkflating!

[Fark user image image 850x509]

Is that for real?

It was for awhile in some places:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tobleron​e#2016_size_changes


Yeah, I looked it up. Apparently that happened a decade ago, but I guess I haven't bought a toblerone in quite a while.
 
