 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Police were unable to say whether either passenger was, in fact, The Pigeon   (kold.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Associated Press, Copyright, Greyhound bus, Surgery, All rights reserved, light pole, steering wheel, Bowl Championship Series  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 9:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his name Jesus?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mo Willems, Mo Problems
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wernickpratt.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bus is truly the transport of the Damned
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a hell of a left at Albuquerque...
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was born and raised in Albuquerque. Spent 35 years there. I can say, unequivocally, that ABQ is black hole of shiat. Now, I live in the mountains, far away from that farking hellhole death trap. ė
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I watched lots of Loony Tunes as a kid, so the only thing I ever did in Albuquerque was turn left.
(Well, effectively.  I-40 east to I-25 north.)
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [wernickpratt.com image 488x500]


embed.cdn.pais.scholastic.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I was born and raised in Albuquerque. Spent 35 years there. I can say, unequivocally, that ABQ is black hole of shiat. Now, I live in the mountains, far away from that farking hellhole death trap. ė


I've heard ... bad things ... about their police department.  Bad enough that I'm almost inclined to avoid Bernalillo County altogether.

When I was a kid we'd do road-trips basically annually back to where my parents were from.  I-40 was bad enough that my mom had made her own shirt with those bulbous iron-on letters that said, "I HATE NEW MEXICO ROADS".
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kramer Is Drivin' The Bus
Youtube cmlCAhrAWYw
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stop the Pigeon Intro Opening
Youtube sj6-LG5VpGk
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.