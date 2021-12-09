 Skip to content
 
(WKBN Youngstown)   Cow shot on farm. Didn't tip   (wkbn.com) divider line
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over-under that it was someone from NYC on their first hunting trip who thought it was a deer?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the cow OK?

/asking for my butcher
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Cow Recipe
The Crazy Cow shot recipe is a cream colored shot made from Three Olives chocolate vodka and Bailey's Irish cream, and served in a shot glass.
Ingredients
3/4 oz Chocolate Vodka (Three Olives)
3/4 oz Irish Cream (Bailey's)
Glass: Shot glass
Directions
Shake chocolate vodka and Irish cream with ice in a cocktail shaker.
Strain into a shot glass and serve.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly!
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the cow died this whole thread is probably mooo.....t
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall: Night of the Cow
Youtube KD_Bi-mEbWw
 
Numbat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as we call them, "slow elk".
 
Alcoholycaust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the well regulated militia at it again.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: What's the over-under that it was someone from NYC on their first hunting trip who thought it was a deer?


One fall my wife and I were driving past a field with some cows and I commented I hope they're safe (it being deer season).  She asked why, and I explained sometimes hunters shoot deer (implied but not stated they shoot them by mistake).  My wife's comment? That's not much of a challenge, now is it?  Which then had us both helpless with laughter thinking about hunters going out to "hunt" cows.  "So Vern, whatcha hunting?" "Cows".

Which if I ever go hunting and someone asks me what I'm hunting, gonna answer, "cows".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Example #548,298 why it's smart to not go outside during deer hunting season.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numbat: Or as we call them, "slow elk".


Great Northern Spikehorn Moose
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up about 3/4 of a mile away from a dairy farm. They shut down years ago because they couldn't afford the modifications when the new laws came into effect years ago. Everybody who lived in town knew that milking time was at 4am and 4pm, so there would always be cows crossing the street to the milking shed. It usually took 5-6 minutes or so. As far as I know, a cow from there has never been hit by a car.  The chocolate milk they sold was the bomb. Too bad they're long gone.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better be careful, might open up a 55 gallon barrel of whoop ass. Wonder how big a boy the shooter is
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the whole I think the odds of finding out who shot the cow is skim to 2%.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Example #548,298 why it's smart to not go outside during deer hunting season.


Or: example #548,299 why the dogs wear orange vests on walks during deer season.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody may have wanted free beef, and seriously underestimated how heavy it would be to load into the jacked-up F150.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Somebody may have wanted free beef, and seriously underestimated how heavy it would be to load into the jacked-up F150.


Oddly enough, cattle rustlers still exist.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chickens in Choppers on their way as reinforcement.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, in the long-ago, hanging out at the deer check-station (local country store) was a thing.

Guy comes pulling up about noon one day, brand new pickup with Shelby County plates (Memphis, 100 miles away), wearing brand new LL Bean head to toe, shiny new rifle in the gun rack, and Mr Tanner's mule in the back of the truck.

We all knew the mule.

Game warden made him go pay for the mule but I wanted him to make him explain how he loaded it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was delivering pizza, and the dairy ordered, I asked for a quart of chocolate milk for the tip instead of cash. They used to order at least once a week. The only problem was one manager at the pizza place loved their chocolate milk too, and if he was working and they ordered he'd give me money to get him a quart of chocolate milk so I had to buy 2 bottles instead of getting one of my own as a tip.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Chickens in Choppers on their way as reinforcement.


Wait, was this one of those Chick-fil-A cows? Revenge is ugly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
