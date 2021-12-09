 Skip to content
(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   'It may seem strange, but I'm from Alabama.' Surprisingly this story isn't what I expected either   (newschannel5.com) divider line
25
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it really the 7th layer of Hell?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he sure he wanted to say that in public?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We keep money in mattresses, Mason jars and other places - particularly when you don't get a significant rate of returns from my banks," Jones said Wednesday.

So you would rather get a zero rate of returns than a low rate of returns? Okay, Moran, whatever floats your boat.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"i don't know about how y'all do things here, but everyone commits fraud in alabama!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. That sounds more like New Jersey behavior.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "We keep money in mattresses, Mason jars and other places - particularly when you don't get a significant rate of returns from my banks," Jones said Wednesday.

So you would rather get a zero rate of returns than a low rate of returns? Okay, Moran, whatever floats your boat.


You get a negative rate of returns if whatever container you keep it in leaks and lets water/fungi/small critters in.

// or if you forget where you buried it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigger question is, where did Alabama get $100,000?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't seize assets if you can't find the assets.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, avoiding garnishment and forfeiture of accounts puts him solidly in the running for a seat in a state with a Republican governor. Let's be real here. Bad optics? Sure. But it's the kind of shameless unapologetic gamesmanship I think will appeal to a lot of people.

The breaking into his ex's emails and forwarding legally protected communications should be the thing that costs him the nomination. That's actually a federal felony.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Texas you hide money from creditprs in the walls of churches.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody buries that much cash unless they've made so much money illegally they're running out of ways to launder it.

There's a huge difference between your Mimaw keeping a couple hundred or even a couple thousand dollars of cash tucked away in an old cookie jar for an emergency, or a person so financially disenfranchised they can't even qualify to open a bank account and someone who has hundreds of thousands in cash buried. While Mimaw and that poor fellow might be criminals they're also just as likely if not more so to be simple folk with little financial illiteracy. If you're burying hundreds of thousands then there's very little doubt that you're a criminal. So yeah, this judge is a criminal.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"My custom demands I defraud you."

i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Money-Laundering Expert Rates 8 Money-Laundering Scams In Movies and TV | How Real Is It?
Youtube 3eDnKct5XAw
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Odd. That sounds more like New Jersey behavior.


You're confusing money with murder victims. Common mistake.
 
JZDave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If TFG had heard of this guy he'd be on the US Supreme Court instead of I Like Beer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kalyco Jack: Odd. That sounds more like New Jersey behavior.

You're confusing money with murder victims. Common mistake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know why people call them fruit flies.
They don't taste anything like fruit.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wasnt it just yesterday when a dog smelled out $100,000 at the airport and everyone here said it was no one's business where the money came from?.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Wasnt it just yesterday when a dog smelled out $100,000 at the airport and everyone here said it was no one's business where the money came from?.


No evidence they were hiding from their wife during a divorce, or that the folks who had it were interviewing for a seat on a State Supreme Court.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Eightballjacket: Wasnt it just yesterday when a dog smelled out $100,000 at the airport and everyone here said it was no one's business where the money came from?.

No evidence they were hiding from their wife during a divorce, or that the folks who had it were interviewing for a seat on a State Supreme Court.


Don't bother.  I think it's one of those bots running an Artificial Stupidity algorithm.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Eightballjacket: Wasnt it just yesterday when a dog smelled out $100,000 at the airport and everyone here said it was no one's business where the money came from?.

No evidence they were hiding from their wife during a divorce, or that the folks who had it were interviewing for a seat on a State Supreme Court.


So you are saying having $100,000 in cash laying around  is suspicious as fark.  I agree.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Nobody buries that much cash unless they've made so much money illegally they're running out of ways to launder it.

There's a huge difference between your Mimaw keeping a couple hundred or even a couple thousand dollars of cash tucked away in an old cookie jar for an emergency, or a person so financially disenfranchised they can't even qualify to open a bank account and someone who has hundreds of thousands in cash buried. While Mimaw and that poor fellow might be criminals they're also just as likely if not more so to be simple folk with little financial illiteracy. If you're burying hundreds of thousands then there's very little doubt that you're a criminal. So yeah, this judge is a criminal.


He's from a generation whose parents didn't trust banks. When I bought my first house built in 1910, I was repointing bricks in the basement. I found enough cash to put a down payment on a second house.

I also found really cool newspaper fragments from the 1940s underneath the manly carpeting before sanding some beautiful hardwood floors.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Jeff5: Eightballjacket: Wasnt it just yesterday when a dog smelled out $100,000 at the airport and everyone here said it was no one's business where the money came from?.

No evidence they were hiding from their wife during a divorce, or that the folks who had it were interviewing for a seat on a State Supreme Court.

So you are saying having $100,000 in cash laying around  is suspicious as fark.  I agree.


If I had a few million in the bank I'd sure as hell have that, or more, on hand at all times. I'd also make damned sure I had documentation for where it came from with it.

And I wouldn't admit to trying to hide it from anybody the Law said was entitled to know about it, like a wife during a divorce or the IRS.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

