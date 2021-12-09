 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Michael Richards named as leader of ID theft ring that recruited US postal workers. Newman suspiciously quiet   (abc7ny.com) divider line
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MICHAEL, NO!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: [Fark user image 425x239]
MICHAEL, NO!


It's a good thing he has Seinfeld money, because that stunt cost him his entire career.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: the unabomber was right: [Fark user image 425x239]
MICHAEL, NO!

It's a good thing he has Seinfeld money, because that stunt cost him his entire career.


Now that happened in 2006. Maybe thats why he's getting in to identity theft.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Less than a million across 10 people? I'd your crime ring is barely over median wages, it's probably not a good crime ring.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Jeopardy guy.  It's like the name is cursed.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: [Fark user image 716x719]


On a tangent, with apologies for being That Guy:

Coronavirus (more specifically, SARS-CoV-2, a type of coronavirus) = the virus, i.e., the microscopic thing with the spikes.

COVID-19 = the disease caused by the coronavirus, i.e., the combination of cough, fever, loss of sense of taste, etc.

People use the two interchangeably, but, for example, if you want to be the best kind of correct, when you're getting a test it's a coronavirus test.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 716x719]

On a tangent, with apologies for being That Guy:

Coronavirus (more specifically, SARS-CoV-2, a type of coronavirus) = the virus, i.e., the microscopic thing with the spikes.

COVID-19 = the disease caused by the coronavirus, i.e., the combination of cough, fever, loss of sense of taste, etc.

People use the two interchangeably, but, for example, if you want to be the best kind of correct, when you're getting a test it's a coronavirus test.


I'll just stick with 'rona' but thanks for the enlightenment.  That's genuine BTW. I had no idea there was a difference. Ever given/ever green to most I guess
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: [Fark user image image 425x239]
MICHAEL, NO!


Heh.  A friend of mine witnessed that in person.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Identity thieves should all be burned alive publicly. Preferably on national television.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are there any decent Michael Richards out there?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Super Chronic: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 716x719]

On a tangent, with apologies for being That Guy:

Coronavirus (more specifically, SARS-CoV-2, a type of coronavirus) = the virus, i.e., the microscopic thing with the spikes.

COVID-19 = the disease caused by the coronavirus, i.e., the combination of cough, fever, loss of sense of taste, etc.

People use the two interchangeably, but, for example, if you want to be the best kind of correct, when you're getting a test it's a coronavirus test.

I'll just stick with 'rona' but thanks for the enlightenment.  That's genuine BTW. I had no idea there was a difference. Ever given/ever green to most I guess


My understanding (possibly wrong) is that it's like the difference between HIV and AIDS.  One is the official name of the virus, one is the condition (syndrome) that it causes in humans.

Although we didn't discuss asymptomatic cases with AIDS, so there wasn't so much headache about 'well, they have the virus, but they don't have any obvious signs of it'... so do they actually have the condition, or just the virus?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Identity thieves should all be burned alive publicly. Preferably on national television.


But how will we know we're burning the right person?
 
