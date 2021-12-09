 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   An explanation of why people are paying top dollar for cocktails that contain absolutely no alcohol. Subby didn't read TFA, but will assume that "they're complete idiots" factors very strongly into the equation   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you drink non-alcoholic gin when you can just drink Pine-Sol?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd gladly pay top dollar for alcohol that contains absolutely no cocktails, but not the other way around.

/I like mine like I like my women: neat and at room temperature
//that came out wrong
///or did it?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one last September's issues of The New Yorker [iirc], John Seabrook gives an account of blowing money out of his ass on ersatz booze-like substances because he allegedly quit drinking at some point.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink much any more and I don't find alcohol replacements tasty. If I want a sweet beverage, I might consider something but instead I usually just stick with the old dependable tea and/or coffee or water. There are much more healthful ways to escape reality.

/exercise and weeeeeeeed
 
endmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome an "article" that's really an ad for some crappy product. I know, I know...welcome to Fark.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went out to a friend's birthday and ordered a Shirley Temple with vodka.

/Some men just want to watch the world burn
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't drink, and I would have to be drunk to do that.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, it's like drinking decaffeinated coffee.  If you aren't going for the buzz...why bother.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so when do we get synthehol?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beverage analysis firm forecasts the industry will grow by 31%

31% of 0 is still 0
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: In one last September's issues of The New Yorker [iirc], John Seabrook gives an account of blowing money out of his ass on ersatz booze-like substances because he allegedly quit drinking at some point.


"Nobody cares."
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah no. I don't find coctails appealing at all. I like liquor straight and if I'm not drinking and just want a beverage, well I'd rather have juice, iced tea, gatorade. Heck about anything other than a "mocktail"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I'd gladly pay top dollar for alcohol that contains absolutely no cocktails, but not the other way around.

/I like mine like I like my women: neat and at room temperature
//that came out wrong
///or did it?


Most definitely wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The whole smoothie industry is supported by these people. At least expensive coffee wakes you up.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
like these mocktails, this product never made any sense to me.
Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're paying top dollar for essentially this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cost is justified by the time and effort needed to create non-alcoholic drinks that have the same taste, aroma and mouthfeel as traditional spirits, said CleanCo's Chairman Justin Hicklin.

So just make them out of actual alcohol, if it's cheaper.

This just feels a lot like fake meats. They're more expensive and they seem to be trying to solve a problem they invented.

I mean, sure people can buy them. But you're not fixing the world, here, people.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ITT: stoplikingwhatidontlike.jpg
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

endmile: Awesome an "article" that's really an ad for some crappy product. I know, I know...welcome to Fark.


Fark is not a crappy product. Wait, I may be confused here.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, I haven't had a kiddie cocktail in forever.  I want one now.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And most of them don't drink alcohol for religious reasons.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because somebody started an 'exclusive' brand a couple years about it and pushed it heavily to 'detox' and 'wellness' and Goop communities, and it's become a status symbol for those people, and hence they can charge Veblen good markups.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did a quick comparison at a local high-end bar, the most expensive mocktail was $12, the most expensive cocktail was $300, and the most expensive drink on the menu is $998 (Macallan M). They've still got a little ways to go to get to "top dollar" status.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]

And most of them don't drink alcohol for religious reasons.


Pfft, I want to see your census numbers from the entire observable universe.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah no. I don't find coctails appealing at all. I like liquor straight and if I'm not drinking and just want a beverage, well I'd rather have juice, iced tea, gatorade. Heck about anything other than a "mocktail"


But half the point of a cocktail are the little accoutrements.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


Straight booze never gets me crazy straws, pirate swords, or little paper parasols. Best you can hope for is a toothpick.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]

And most of them don't drink alcohol for religious reasons.


Ehhh ... that circle contains India, Korea, China, Japan and part of Russia. They drink. A lot.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I'll take a jack and coke, hold the jack."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this company Seedlip makes stuff for mocktails and it looks like infused water and they sell three bottles for $90. You can make something for cheaper than that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in the day, if you wanted a Molotov cocktail with no kick, you filled the bottle with diesel and spent the next hour trying to light the wick.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why pay anything for flavor? Just pound heaven hill rotgut until your liver decides it's time to make room for the next carbon bag.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DCBuck: Ehhh ... that circle contains India, Korea, China, Japan and part of Russia. They drink. A lot.


I could not find a bottle of liquor when I was in India (Rajasthan and New Delhi). I was told you needed to know someone to get it. None of my Hindi friends drink. You can just forget about getting it in Muslim Uttar Pradesh.

I did get a bottle of baijiu in China (oh man, now there's an experience) but as I understand it a lot of people do without. Japan's totally a mixed bag.

Malaysia and Singapore is largely Muslim.

I'm not saying there aren't any drinkers. I'm saying there's a huge market for people who want the exoticism and "class" of a cocktail but none of the alcohol.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]

And most of them don't drink alcohol for religious reasons.


Yeah and Christians don't have sex outside of marriage.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]

And most of them don't drink alcohol for religious reasons.

Yeah and Christians don't have sex outside of marriage.


Oh, I had a fun time in a bar in Istanbul during Ramadan, I know.  Doesn't change my point though.
 
TheValiant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
because a lot of adults are realizing they can live their lives without relying on a depressant to get them through the day.

hearing that someone needs a stiff drink to wind down from the day is right up there with someone saying they need some crack to get through the day, at least to someone like me who never developed a dependancy on alcohol.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheValiant: because a lot of adults are realizing they can live their lives without relying on a depressant to get them through the day.

hearing that someone needs a stiff drink to wind down from the day is right up there with someone saying they need some crack to get through the day, at least to someone like me who never developed a dependancy on alcohol.


So what you're saying is that crack needs to be legalized.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheValiant: hearing that someone needs a stiff drink to wind down from the day is right up there with someone saying they need some crack coffee or sugar to get through the day, at least to someone like me who never developed a dependancy on alcohol.


FTFY.

Don't kid yourself, all of us strive to get turnt some way or another.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I don't drink...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just imagine ordering non-alcoholic whiskey and the bartender just hands you a shot glass full of hot sauce or something.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the same reason everything in a gathering place has a 400% markup, you're paying for the seat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like everything 'healthy,' the substitutes are more expensive than the real stuff.

/1101 days alcohol free
//nope, I'm not counting.  Have an app for that
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess if you're trying to hang and not get wasted but are bad at moderation like a college student. But are way too cool for getting soda in a rocks glass. You'd pay for this stupid shiat. What does alcohol free vodak taste like water with a touch of more water?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like alcohol-free beer, fwiw.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah no. I don't find coctails appealing at all. I like liquor straight and if I'm not drinking and just want a beverage, well I'd rather have juice, iced tea, gatorade. Heck about anything other than a "mocktail"


/
I drink beer for the bubbles because good carbonated water is expensive and near beer cost the same as beer.

//
I'd drink a virgin Pina Colada if they could make it with no added sugar.

///
🤷🤷🤷🥃
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I guess if you're trying to hang and not get wasted but are bad at moderation like a college student. But are way too cool for getting soda in a rocks glass. You'd pay for this stupid shiat. What does alcohol free vodak taste like water with a touch of more water?


No, that's Bud Light.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

browntimmy: "I'll take a jack and coke, hold the jack."


But heavy on the dirty 🍒 cherries 🍒
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TheValiant: hearing that someone needs a stiff drink to wind down from the day is right up there with someone saying they need some crack coffee or sugar to get through the day, at least to someone like me who never developed a dependancy on alcohol.

FTFY.

Don't kid yourself, all of us strive to get turnt some way or another.


Right?

Whether its booze, caffeine, prozac, weed, meth, benzos, whatever, almost everyone uses something.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whatever that one company sells a 6 pack of water in a can for like 20$
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Whatever that one company sells a 6 pack of water in a can for like 20$


/
What's with CBD products having such little cbd and being expensive?
300MG is the only level we Have actual information on. Tested and what not.
 
fsufan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is a local Mexican food joint that I swear they wave a half empty bottle of tequila over the glass of lime juice mix and declare it done. Great food, really bad, weak margaritas.
 
