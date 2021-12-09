 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Woman does Irish yoga   (thesmokinggun.com)
    Kathryn Trammel, criminal mischief, restaurant bathroom, arrest affidavit  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breaking a sink is going to cost her. That's no small potatoes either.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't destroy the toilet...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you need to drop a few pounds when...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kathryn Trammel, 37,

She hasn't aged so well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


That is not a penitent mug shot
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's classier than the BK bathroom. Why wouldn't you just hit the ATM give them as much money as you could and say leave the cops out of this. Also doggystyle against the wall works way better.

/has had sex in a few bar/restaurant bathrooms.
//totally would with this woman too
///solid mug shot
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is accidentally breaking the sink during drunk bathroom sex criminal mischief? It wasn't intentional. I thought this was America.
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well that's classier than the BK bathroom. Why wouldn't you just hit the ATM give them as much money as you could and say leave the cops out of this. Also doggystyle against the wall works way better.

/has had sex in a few bar/restaurant bathrooms.
//totally would with this woman too
///solid mug shot


Username checks out
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While not identified in the affidavit, Trammel's friend appears to be a male."

I choose to believe that determination wasn't made as capriciously as it sounds.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'd do it again, too."
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably got her hand stuck in the sink, actually. I've seen several horrifying documentaries about the dangers of people (usually women) becoming stuck in common household items like sinks, washing machines, tables, beds, and windows. It seems the only solution to this scary situation is for somebody (usually a man) to help pull them out, but only once they've removed their own clothes and the clothes of the victim of these horrible accidents.

/The police should verify if her stepson was with her at the restaurant
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida. They're just lucky the walls are still standing and there wasn't a gator involved.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent shortstop for many years, though.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> While "being intimate" with a friend

I need better friends.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


close enough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was the Fark from 20 years ago, this post would be filled with

"I'd hit it" a million times.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well that's classier than the BK bathroom. Why wouldn't you just hit the ATM give them as much money as you could and say leave the cops out of this. Also doggystyle against the wall works way better.

/has had sex in a few bar/restaurant bathrooms.
//totally would with this woman too
///solid mug shot


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If this was the Fark from 20 years ago, this post would be filled with

"I'd hit it" a million times.


I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, maybe they just didn't want to get the floor wet.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: How is accidentally breaking the sink during drunk bathroom sex criminal mischief? It wasn't intentional. I thought this was America.


They were told to gtfo of the restaurant the first time and didn't.

My question is why she was charged and the guy wasn't, that's some BS right there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sink that in an instant
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [thesmokinggun.com image 175x218]

That is not a penitent mug shot


Nope and why should it be.  Pay for the sink and whatever fine and move on with your life.

Also Irish Yoga. Funny.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 175x218]

"I'd do it again, too."


You busy, rn?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand liquid soap in flight, bathroom sink delight!

/Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa bathroom sink delight!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: thealgorerhythm: [thesmokinggun.com image 175x218]

That is not a penitent mug shot

Nope and why should it be.  Pay for the sink and whatever fine and move on with your life.

Also Irish Yoga. Funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [thesmokinggun.com image 175x218]

That is not a penitent mug shot


"Don't care; had sex."

While in P-Town/Provincetown one year, the Missus and I went into a lesbian bar to drink. Missus reported that in the Women's Bathroom, there was a big bold sign warning people NOT to use the sink as a sex prop.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walk Hard - Sink
Youtube Wdfo-b6a6Ng
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well that's classier than the BK bathroom. Why wouldn't you just hit the ATM give them as much money as you could and say leave the cops out of this. Also doggystyle against the wall works way better.

/has had sex in a few bar/restaurant bathrooms.
//totally would with this woman too
///solid mug shot


She could have asked if they'd be willing to overlook the whole thing for sloppy seconds.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > While "being intimate" with a friend

I need better friends.


That may be true, that's what you need. But she says he's just a friend, but she says he's just a friend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, apart from having sex in an old trailer park, there's nothing more exhilarating then having sex in a bar restroom.  It just screams, "can my life get any better than this?"  I mean you're there getting drunk so is the woman and after buying her some more drinks and holding her hand and giving her soft kisses on the back of the neck, its just a natural progression to wind up doing it in the restroom. If both parties agree to tryst, then as long as the door is locked, I don't have an issue with people getting it on in the restroom. Unless of course, I need the restroom to pee.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what Irish yoga is but I'd gladly fornicate with her in a bathroom.

/Or a bedroom.
//Or a kitchen
///You get the point
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If this was the Fark from 20 years ago, this post would be filled with

"I'd hit it" a million times.


I would hit it actually. And that's saying a lot since she's white, but her willingness to fark in a sink is pretty damned hot.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: thealgorerhythm: [thesmokinggun.com image 175x218]

That is not a penitent mug shot

"Don't care; had sex."

While in P-Town/Provincetown one year, the Missus and I went into a lesbian bar to drink. Missus reported that in the Women's Bathroom, there was a big bold sign warning people NOT to use the sink as a sex prop.


I guess that makes sense...perfect shape to sit in and it's petty secure (as long as it doesn't break) so you're not going anywhere. Also the other person gets the mirror view...
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, might as well put me in the "I'd break a sink with her group"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.

[Fark user image 850x521]


I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp fixtures. This sink is way below my standards.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khatores: I would hit it actually. And that's saying a lot since she's white, but her willingness to fark in a sink is pretty damned hot.


It's stories like this that remind me that life can imitate the stuff I see on porn sites. (and that's a good thing)

When I was way younger and didn't know any better, I would go to a bar, casually look around to see which of the ladies would be more than likely do it in the restroom. I always picked the wrong ones...

Woman: "lets go back to my place instead"
Me: But the bathroom is right here, its closer!
Woman: I would feel better if we did this at my place
Me: Ok, where do you live?
Woman: Right down the road in the trailer park
Me: hmmm tough choice trailer park or bar bathroom?...I'm only choosing your place because there's a bed or sofa convertible we can use.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: steklo: thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.

[Fark user image 850x521]

I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp fixtures. This sink is way below my standards.


Fark user image

excellent.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: steklo: thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.

[Fark user image 850x521]

I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp fixtures. This sink is way below my standards.


Your American Standard?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmswentzel: Why wouldn't you just hit the ATM


She may not be into ass to mouth.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is "Irish yoga" the cool new slang for sexy time? Asking for a friend.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone who did the nasty with her co-worker boyfriend under the transfer bed of a rolling mill (hot steel) once upon a time...do you realize how dirty bar restrooms are?!  You could catch all kinds of diseases.  Yuck!
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: If this was the Fark from 20 years ago, this post would be filled with

"I'd hit it" a million times.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Is "Irish yoga" the cool new slang for sexy time? Asking for a friend.


Submitter has their terms mixed up. Two posts up from yours is correct Irish yoga.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB warning  - When I was just a kid, like 18

I went to a skeevy motel with my girlfriend for the sole purpose of having crazy sex for like an long as we could keep it going - we even took props... Lol

As SOON as we got there, I lifted her up and set her on the stand between the tables and it immediately broke.

The funny thing (actually it wasn't funny at all) the funny thing was - the stand was somehow "nailed in" from behind - and when this thing crashed down it ripped off the nails from behind, like huge 16 penny nails that were now exposed and sticking out of the wall

My naked girlfriend came crashing down with the stand and all the  exposed nails went straight into her back and tore as she went sliding down - it was terrible

I was 18, crazy horny and this was my first time having crazy monkey sex in a skeevy motel..  Lol - I kept saying, "you'll be fine" - "well get the bleeding to stop"

She kept insisting that I take her to the hospital... Lol.  I eventually did - but boy was I bummed

She was hurt pretty badly, but ended up being ok. Nasty scars on her back.  There was no sex for a while as I recall

Learned a valuable lesson..  Floating shelves and sinks and the like will not support much weight

If you ever need words of wisdom to pass onto your kids, there's a gem for ya
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: steklo: thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.

[Fark user image 850x521]

I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp fixtures. This sink is way below my standards.


But not American Standards.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: thealgorerhythm: steklo: thealgorerhythm: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the sink first.

[Fark user image 850x521]

I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at those sharp fixtures. This sink is way below my standards.

Your American Standard?


Damn, didn't scroll down.

/flushed with rage
 
