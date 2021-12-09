 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Religion is much like a penis. It's cool to have it and take joy in wielding it, but when you go out and throw in people's faces and put others in danger, it becomes a problem for the rest of us   (npr.org) divider line
48
    More: Stupid, Religion, Faith, Vaccine, religious beliefs, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine conflicts, majority of Americans, new survey  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 2:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, if your guiding religious tenant is "I'm a special a$$hole and can do whatever I want".
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen J Gould's concept of Non-Overlapping Magisteria (aka "NOMA," the idea that religion deals with moral concepts but should not oppose fact-based endeavors like history and science) sounds nice in theory, right up until you realize that religions also contain whole arrays of factual claims that may or may not actually be true.

The social implications are a little easier to ignore when the claim is "souls exist" or "an anthropomorphic manifestation of God said a thing and it's really important," and a bit more difficult to ignore when the claim is "No, the virus isn't real and even if it is the vaccine is worse."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born without a religion.  I just send unsolicited pics of Christ the Redeemer.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I was born without a religion.


Then you're probably used to people trying to get you to let Jesus inside you, IKYWIMAITYD.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fear
+
Ignorance
=


Fear
+
Ignorance
= 💉 😱  also
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Got nothing...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Except... religion is the cause of, and no solution to, all of life's problems.
 
hsburns30
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Religion is much like a penis. It's cool to have it and take joy in wielding it, but when you go out and throw in people's faces and put others in danger, it becomes a problem for the rest of us"

And please don't try to jam it down my throat.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But if I don't waggle it in their faces they'll go to Hell. So I'm doing them a favor, out of love.

You're welcome, by the way.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Wonder where they got that idea.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well 4 in 10 are of below average intelligence so.... someone has to be at the far left of that bell curve.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should live in fear.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paying my car payment is against my religious beliefs.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Except for those in the tiny sect of Christian Scientists, the rest of so-called religious objectors are murderous liars.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This pairs nicely with Alternative Facts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


here's a very "religious" guy who likes his penis
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've been told that the Roman Empire had something in common with it before Christianity took over.

History Of The World, Part One(1981) - Comicus The Stand-Up Philosopher
Youtube I9QBaKixc5I
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny how this plague has taken out more than its fair share of blasphemers and idolators.  If I were a deity, that's right where I would start if I were trying to cull the unfaithful.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: Got nothing...
[Fark user image 498x286] [View Full Size image _x_]

Except... religion is the cause of, and no solution to, all of life's problems.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hsburns30: "Religion is much like a penis. It's cool to have it and take joy in wielding it, but when you go out and throw in people's faces and put others in danger, it becomes a problem for the rest of us"

And please don't try to jam it down my throat.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/There's a reason I avoid churches
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Religion is not an excuse for infringing on the rights of others.

If your religion says you can't get vaccinated, you maybe don't have to get vaccinated, but you're not magically entitled to endanger others.

If your religion says you can't have your eyes open while you're in a motor vehicle, then you don't have to, but you can't be allowed to drive on public roads.

If your religion says it's a good thing to blow up an airport, uh, still no.

These are different versions of the same thing. You can believe what you want to believe. You can't necessarily act however you want to act. What you believe does not necessarily change how you're allowed to act.

This is NOT actually complicated. Self-entitled assclowns may believe differently, but, again, that doesn't change anything. Or, to put it in terms they can understand, Fark Their Feelings.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 590x350]

here's a very "religious" guy who likes his penis


He was in a bit of Quagmire awhile ago.


/giggity goo
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait... Where in the bible are vaccines even mentioned?!? I'm really really certain that they aren't, mostly due to the fact that vaccination is a very modern medical science. Which revision of which book of which religion? I wouldn't be surprised if it is scientology, but I think it's impossible for it to be any of the Abrahamic faiths.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1 in 10 Americans is lying about their religious beliefs.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's been 11 months, it's not vaccine "hesitancy" any more.
This is like saying I've been "hesitating" to get with Christina Hendricks.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
wokeism, DEI branch?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My penis is friendly.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My take is that religious folk have already had far too many vaccines. It's time to let God do his work vis a vis Rubella once again.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only 10% of Americans believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine conflicts with their religious beliefs

Only 10% of Americans are lying pieces of shiat that would struggle to explain the scriptural basis for their objection to vaccines, or any other position they hold.

/Just kidding
//It's a lot higher than 10%
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They should live in fear.


I wish.  They think they're so great that their god will protect them and take them into heaven or whatever while everyone else burns in hell.

They seem to have forgotten stories like Noah and the flood, where everyone ignored him and died.

And their 'love thy neighbor' only applies to their neighbors who go to the same church... but not that poor family, obviously, God would've provided if they didn't suck.

/was raised going to church, but then moved to Alabama
//and saw it was the people who claim they're the most faithful who are the biggest assholes
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
and metaphors that use penises as a premises are like vaginas.  not nearly as well crafted or beautiful as you think they are.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Is'nt it awfully nice to have a penis song
Youtube htv7uLU_s88
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, but if you flog your religion too long will it barf on you?
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1 in 10 Americans are too young or stupid to remember when a variety of diseases, that are now uncommon because of vaccines, would just up and kill you or your children with no warning.

All of these people should also be refusing medications such as antibiotics, chemotherapy and even cold medicine.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: hugram: Got nothing...
[Fark user image 498x286] [View Full Size image _x_]

Except... religion is the cause of, and no solution to, all of life's problems.

[Fark user image 600x386]
[Fark user image 384x288]


"

I want a corndog now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's more like having a fake penis.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: 1 in 10 Americans is lying about their religious beliefs.


I would say that number is higher than 1.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
your religious beliefs go against my religious beliefs, so fark off back to your hole.
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Detachable Religion?
.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [i.redd.it image 289x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: Detachable Religion?
.


I found religion on a blanket near St. Marks place.  The guy wanted $23, so I said, "Keep it."
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Trumper inlaw is an ICU nurse.  And of course an anti-vaxxer, despite the fact that the rest of her family from her folks on down -- also Trumpers -- have thankfully come to the conclusion that dying pointlessly to stiggit to the libs maybe isn't the most rational course of action.

But not her.  I had lunch with her husband last week.  He's a good guy, I really love him, so I took the opportunity to pester him yet again about them getting vaccinated.  He told me yet again he plans to (yeah maybe stop planning and start doing my man), but his wife won't get one and despite her employer having a mandate doesn't have to, because she got a religious exemption.

I mean, I thoroughly feel and have expressed before that religion plays a hugely oversized role in our country.  But holy shiat.  An unvaccinated ICU nurse who has had covid twice can continue to treat vulnerable patients. In the middle of a farking pandemic no less.

I'll bet Typhoid Mary must be spinning in her grave.  If she had thought of this, she could have gone right on preparing people's meals, say God told her not to wash her hands, and everyone would just have to shrug and say, "Well ok then!  What's for dinner!"

I mean what the fark.  This is farking insane.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Religion is like a penis:  It's a fine thing to have and lots of fun to play with, but don't do that in public, and if you try and shove it down my kids' throats, I will end you.
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have gone back and forth in this but essentially, religion has a very negative role right now. It is a veil over reality that perhaps was necessary in times when we understood very little, a way of dealing with the harsh difficulties of life and a way to glue together societies. We still have to find our own answers for how to live in society, but religion as a word of truth? Nope.

There are things we know. Not kinda know. Viruses are things we can detect, you can go through the steps and understand what they are, what they are made of, how we know they exist.

Science has elucidated actual truth in some realms, and that truth we must acknowledge. It can't give us ethical answers or tell us how to live our lives, but it gives us simple answers about what the world around us is that must not be denied.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Religion is a curse upon humanity.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Im_Gumby: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/htv7uLU_​s88]


Isn't it awfully nice to have religion?
Isn't frightfully good to have a god?
It's swell to have a doctrine
And a myth is nice indeed
From the tiniest superstition
To the world's longest creed

So three cheers for your chosen higher power
Hooray for your system of belief
Your peace of mind, your point of view,
Your ritual, your sect
If you step into a temple
You can bow or genuflect
But don't mention it in public
Or the public will object
And you won't come back
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.