It seems like a typical wedding announcement until you get to the 3rd paragraph
    Weird, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did Nazi that coming.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zowie! I guess nobody is going to get invited to that wedding. But then again, they don't need anyone else. She is diamond and he is gold. You tin horns stay away from them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a theory about people who find themselves talking about their position in such absolutes.

IE, a lot of modern hippy white kids and their love for everything RON/RAND PAUL. Oh, the virtues they say they have. Meanwhile, opposite of them are some evangelicals who love to pray for the world but won't acknowledge the world outside their bubble. Oh, the virtues they say they have.

This couple?

Fark user imageView Full Size


yeah, this is pretty much why I hate everybody. I hate this announcement, I hate their haughtiness. I hate everyone involved in their former lives. I hate the way they're looking at each other and not the camera and what that's very likely meant to imply. I do love that when they do eventually piss each other off, they're probably going to go straight for the knives.

/a healthy relationship IMHO would be accepting that the adversary of their prior situations has brought them together, to be stronger for one another.
//this is not that.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the guy is going to get everything he deserves.

Fark em both.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sorry... My theory is they're all the exact same kind of batshiat insane. It's just a question of where their boat settled once it sank that controls which end of the madness spectrum they're on.

DO NOT ENGAGE IN CONVERSATION
DO NOT ASK QUESTIONS
MOVE THE fark ALONG AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE BEFORE THEY HOOK INTO YOU
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ugh, adversity. ADVERSITY.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm dumb, but what part of that bloated ego-masturbating maritial screed means he's a nazi? Or is that just privileged  info from the twitter responses.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Maybe I'm dumb, but what part of that bloated ego-masturbating maritial screed means he's a nazi? Or is that just privileged  info from the twitter responses.


https://eurasianet.org/us-hate-group-​f​orging-ties-third-rome

https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-ha​t​e/extremist-files/group/traditionalist​-worker-party
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Uchiha_Cycliste: Maybe I'm dumb, but what part of that bloated ego-masturbating maritial screed means he's a nazi? Or is that just privileged  info from the twitter responses.

https://eurasianet.org/us-hate-group-f​orging-ties-third-rome

https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hat​e/extremist-files/group/traditionalist​-worker-party


Thanks.

At least he didn't actually work that into his announcement. He sounds... pleasant.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So I see masterbatory woo in the announcement, but nothing that says Nazi...? What am I missing?
 
AFKobel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Point to the spot on this doll where someone hurt you both.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They showed them. They showed them ALL!!!!!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like the older dude from x files Lone Gunmen.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: So I see masterbatory woo in the announcement, but nothing that says Nazi...? What am I missing?


I had to dig through the replies, but apparently he's the editor of a virulently anti-Semitic newsletter or something.

Might not be a literal nazi, but looks like a duck and quacks likes duck, and all that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: So I see masterbatory woo in the announcement, but nothing that says Nazi...? What am I missing?


Look a couple posts up from yours. Someone posted links with his connection to Nazis.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get a room, you two.

/preferably a padded room
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: Looks like the older dude from x files Lone Gunmen.


THAT's who I was thinking of.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They sound nice
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Maybe I'm dumb, but what part of that bloated ego-masturbating maritial screed means he's a nazi? Or is that just privileged  info from the twitter responses.


you have been here 16 years and you did not know that you never say "not see" without saying it nazi ?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's already milkshake duck'd, ope.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's wish this couple weeks of happiness together
- and give thanks to the sterilization effects menopause & diminished sperm counts in old balls.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talk about two people who have crawled up their own assholes!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An announcement like that is like a giant meadow filled with red flags.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: NateAsbestos: So I see masterbatory woo in the announcement, but nothing that says Nazi...? What am I missing?

I had to dig through the replies, but apparently he's the editor of a virulently anti-Semitic newsletter or something.

Might not be a literal nazi, but looks like a duck and quacks likes duck, and all that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Get a room, you two.

/preferably a padded room


You left out the "...with the lock on the outside" part.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I have a theory about people who find themselves talking about their position in such absolutes.

IE, a lot of modern hippy white kids and their love for everything RON/RAND PAUL. Oh, the virtues they say they have. Meanwhile, opposite of them are some evangelicals who love to pray for the world but won't acknowledge the world outside their bubble. Oh, the virtues they say they have.

This couple?

[Fark user image image 480x360]

yeah, this is pretty much why I hate everybody. I hate this announcement, I hate their haughtiness. I hate everyone involved in their former lives. I hate the way they're looking at each other and not the camera and what that's very likely meant to imply. I do love that when they do eventually piss each other off, they're probably going to go straight for the knives.

/a healthy relationship IMHO would be accepting that the adversary of their prior situations has brought them together, to be stronger for one another.
//this is not that.


Does it help that this guy is an actual holocaust-denying nazi dude who publishes an virulently anti-Semitic blog?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the forgot the last section

and just a hemp rope is formed by interweaving multiple strands this couple has interwoven their self delusions, egos and sniffing of their own farts into a cord of unmitigated and unrelenting intolerableness.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why you put bleach in hot tubs.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Alle-Kiski Valley is where I grew up.

I PROBABLY know someone who knows them
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And where is he a professor at?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm reading something that isn't there, but the third paragraph seems like a very, very, very, very, very strange way of saying that she's 40 and attractive but it's still a virgin
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It just seemed like an extended rip on her ex until the guy got in on it in the fourth paragraph.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Maybe I'm reading something that isn't there, but the third paragraph seems like a very, very, very, very, very strange way of saying that she's 40 and attractive but it's still a virgin


no what they are saying is

3rd paragraph - she had some bad relationships and she is 1million% sure it was 1billion% all the guys' faults.

4th paragraph -  he got teased a bunch in HS and has been white-knighting for years in the hopes he would bum-stumble into getting laid.
 
Resin33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know people like this. These drama queens are the source of all that drama in their life they claim to hate.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even in profile she looks batshiat insane.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those crazy kids, trying to make it together in this mixed-up world.

I give 'em six months.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait is that the sovcit dude who ran the weird animal park/sex cult on Tiger King?

/no not one
//the other one
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Awesome:

[Fark user image 850x758]



This guy doesn't approve of oral sex?  Funny, usually when you see a guy who's holding on to a pony tail for far too long, as he's well into balding and graying, you think 'that guy must really like to go to tongue town on women below the belt'.  Huh.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

geom_00: The Alle-Kiski Valley is where I grew up.

I PROBABLY know someone who knows them


Can't say I've ever heard of that place, but, from the name, I would have thought it's one of those places in Lebanon where they shoot missiles at one another all day long.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Those crazy kids, trying to make it together in this mixed-up world.

I give 'em six months.


Who do you have being the first to murder the other?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ooooooo-K.

I'm not getting involved and I'm not sending a wedding present.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For some odd reason, as I started reading the third paragraph, my overactive imagination added the sound of an old-fashioned air raid siren whirring to life, and possibly spitting out a puff-cloud of dust, whilst doing so. By the end of the fourth paragraph, that siren was at full-blare.

Somehow, it seems to fit...
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zimbomba63: And where is he a professor at?


CGNU
 
