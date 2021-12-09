 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Robert Palmer unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, subbs!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in therapy trying to get rid of his love addiction.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grokca: He's in therapy trying to get rid of his love addiction.


Well he's been dead for at least 15 years...so I doubt that.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's simply irreachable...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His music video did predict how looks and fashion became more important than bras talent.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bah! That's not how you take down a chimney. This is how you do it properly:

Fred Dibnah, Confessions of a Steeplejack 1
Youtube NqNVyO6MGL0
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was simply irresistible.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To this day, one of my favorite lines ever in a song is.

"She's so fine, there's no tellin' where the money went."
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The 600ft chimney at the former Longannet power station has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

"We was robbed," said Cain McBaine, local resident. "We were all hoping for an uncontrolled explosion."

McBaine smelled strongly of kippers during the interview.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: grokca: He's in therapy trying to get rid of his love addiction.

Well he's been dead for at least 15 years...so I doubt that.


Killjoy
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The chimney was the largest free-standing structure in Scotland and was a local landmark for generations.

Some liked it hot.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Kitty2.0: grokca: He's in therapy trying to get rid of his love addiction.

Well he's been dead for at least 15 years...so I doubt that.

Killjoy


Sowwy.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: To this day, one of my favorite lines ever in a song is.

"She's so fine, there's no tellin' where the money went."


I'm sure a lot of us have lived that line. I know I have.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: To this day, one of my favorite lines ever in a song is.

"She's so fine, there's no tellin' where the money went."


That was wife #1.   Her replacement is just as fine (aged better too) and has much nicer things than the first because she knows the value of a dollar.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
too soon!
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A tiny voice from my crotchular region just said 'Been there - done that!'

I dumped a snowball on it for the cheek.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Sorelian's Ghost: To this day, one of my favorite lines ever in a song is.

"She's so fine, there's no tellin' where the money went."

That was wife #1.   Her replacement is just as fine (aged better too) and has much nicer things than the first because she knows the value of a dollar.


You sound like a real catch, too.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did you look for him in the alley?
 
Girldrowning
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Always love Robert Palmer! Growing up my Mom loved his music so I became a fan and could sing along to his songs quite early in life! She would buy the record albums and transfer them to cassette so we could listen in the car, good times. I remember her showing me an album cover with this (if I recall correctly) cool, red toned, 80s-esque art and she said his wife was an artist who painted it. Oh and the one of the naked woman looking off the balcony, lol!

/sorry, RP is a trigger for awesome memories
//Wires was best song, imo.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: The 600ft chimney at the former Longannet power station has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

"We was robbed," said Cain McBaine, local resident. "We were all hoping for an uncontrolled explosion."

McBaine smelled strongly of kippers during the interview.


Caine McBain? There's no way that's his real name.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's too busy looking for clues...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about a network dedicated to the delicious longan fruit:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JeffKochosky: He's too busy looking for clues...


Robert Palmer - Looking for clues ( Edited From Bananas German TV 1981 Vinyl 33 Rpm Remastered )
Youtube hTwjLQ5A3zU
 
