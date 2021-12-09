 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   After failing the third grade, 15-year-old boy becomes youngest graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, majored in card counting   (upi.com) divider line
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TFA gives almost no details about... anything. Why did he fail third grade? How did he excel? Was he homeschooled, public school, or private?

Here's an article that gives a smidge more info, as well as an interview.
https://abc7.com/jack-rico-college-de​g​rees-youngest-student-university-of-ne​vada-las-vegas/11316972/
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rico said he struck out to find his own path to education after failing the third grade.

I'm pretty sure Joe Rogan and all his listeners did the same thing.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was that age, I was still drawing vaginas on the power outlets. Way to go kid.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My daughters first words were, "I'm a fire starter". She was a child prodigy, too.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Majored in card counting, eh?  I see his future...
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NERD!


/give him a wedgie
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I really would have appreciated the opportunity to skip all the middle school and high school bullshiat and go straight to college.

Of course, you can't really do that unless you either live close to a college and/or are wealthy.

Kudos kid. Now welcome to real life. Your boss keeps hounding you for that TPS a report and wants to call you into her office to talk about the tone of your email.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: My daughters first words were, "I'm a fire starter". She was a child prodigy, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/video game humor-tribute
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

15 my ass. That's a 50 year-old man.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We do not teach people who learn differently. We're much better now, but there's still a lot of improvement to be had.

/ As a person who learns differently, you are much more likely to do a stint in prison
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn kid. Save some pussy for the rest of us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: My daughters first words were, "I'm a fire starter". She was a child prodigy, too.


I had heard that they started letting girls join the Boy Scouts....

/ really should be called The Junior Fire Starters League
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's cousin Eddie's only smart kid. I bet the hot rocks helped this one.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Failed out in 3rd grade and went to college only 5 years later?   Mom must have had that kid strapped in an electric chair and shocked him whenever he looked away from a book.
Can a kid have a live balance at that pace?  Isn't college a journey not a destination?   Those jh,hs and college years were amazing... no need to blast through them.
My daughter is amazingly gifted and could have skipped several grades.  I gave her the option in 6th to start skipping or not and she chose not to... it was the right choice.  She has lots of friends and enjoys clubs, sports and all school has to offer and will be going to MIT.  No need to rush into the working world, enjoy the ride.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Damn kid. Save some pussy for the rest of us.


He will never see a woman naked IRL
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: 15 my ass. That's a 50 year-old man.


Don't worry. He looks like he drinks about two liters of vodka a day. That's what all brilliant kids do.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Por que tan serioso: Damn kid. Save some pussy for the rest of us.

He will never see a woman naked IRL


He lives in Vegas.  The odds of him not seeing a woman naked IRL are infinitesimal .
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: ctighe2353: Por que tan serioso: Damn kid. Save some pussy for the rest of us.

He will never see a woman naked IRL

He lives in Vegas.  The odds of him not seeing a woman naked IRL are infinitesimal .


This.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How smart can he be? He failed the third grade at the age of 15!?!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fails third grade but aces UNLV? Yeah, sounds about right.

/I've worked with two faculty from there. Both dumb as posts.
//Still better than anyone from Liberty.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet none of the degrees are STEM.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The average length of time to finish a bachelors at UNLV is 6 years. This is because of a few reasons, one of them being that they don't offer required classes every semester. Many times students have to wait for the class to be offered.
So how did this kid get thru so quick?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the point of four associate degrees?
 
