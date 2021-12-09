 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   In German law, you are now commuting if you travel from your bed to your desk whilst remaining in your house. Legal status of Farking in your basement on work time still unclear   (theguardian.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.


And with that, WFH dies.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.

And with that, WFH dies.


It's always been that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if I'm walking down the hallway to my home office, and I hit a deer? Will I still be compensated?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made more money that the $10M or so than Texas Gov Greg Abbott got from that falling tree due to a work-at-home wanking accident.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here in the US, workers compensation typically won't cover you even if you actually are commuting.
 
Red3469
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company should sue him for creating a slip and fall hazard within their workspace.  Gross negligence at the least.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.


Why? His healthcare is already taken care of by his work insurance and any longterm care is taken care of by his single payer healthcare insurance.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the pandemic started, the amount of time I've masturbated at my place of work has greatly increased.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: companies have a right to have spot inspections on your home and check for OSHA violations. Otherwise how could they be held responsible?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Resident Muslim: He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.

Why? His healthcare is already taken care of by his work insurance and any longterm care is taken care of by his single payer healthcare insurance.


Negligence.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.

And with that, WFH dies.


Nah, I started working from home full time over 12 years ago. The company's HR department wanted to mitigate risk, so they gave me everything I could possibly need. I had a desk that met the requirements, but my chair did not so they provided an Aeron. They gave me a printer, a bigger monitor, and an ergonomic keyboard/mouse combo. I also had to measure the room I was working in to confirm it was large enough to work in, although it only had to be as big as a cubicle or bigger, so that passed.

They had a long section on injuries and what counted as "work." I don't remember a commute clause, but they did explicitly say injuries had to happen while in the normal course of work. So if I cut myself in the kitchen making lunch, that probably wouldn't apply. If I dropped the printer on my foot trying to fix it, that probably would.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Resident Muslim: He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.

Why? His healthcare is already taken care of by his work insurance and any longterm care is taken care of by his single payer healthcare insurance.


Single payer in Germany?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: What happens if I'm walking down the hallway to my home office, and I hit a deer? Will I still be compensated?


There is a non-zero chance of that happening at my house. I've had a buck come up to my back door.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: tasteme: What happens if I'm walking down the hallway to my home office, and I hit a deer? Will I still be compensated?

There is a non-zero chance of that happening at my house. I've had a buck come up to my back door.


Back when I was WFH after work one night a bat got in the house and landed on my head. Not work related, but it did make me want to go back to the office for a week.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: And here in the US, workers compensation typically won't cover you even if you actually are commuting.


True. The trip has to be directly tied to work (Office to Client and back). Home to OFfice or Office to Home generally won't apply since you aren't considered to be "at work" under FLSA. (IRS also follows this rule for mileage).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: And here in the US, workers compensation typically won't cover you even if you actually are commuting.


Because half the nation wants to be pals with their boss. It's really stupid.  🤷🤷🤷🥃🥃🥃
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: tasteme: What happens if I'm walking down the hallway to my home office, and I hit a deer? Will I still be compensated?

There is a non-zero chance of that happening at my house. I've had a buck come up to my back door.


I had one in the basement. They wonder into my garage all the time if I leave doors open and the garage leads to another whole wall folding door that opens into my home theater/rec room. Weather was nice, I had both doors cracked open. The neighborhood deer are practically pets here as nobody hunts them and have zero fear of humans. They even look for cars when crossing the road.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Resident Muslim: He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.

Why? His healthcare is already taken care of by his work insurance and any longterm care is taken care of by his single payer healthcare insurance.


When did Germany get single payer?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: oa330_man: Resident Muslim: He should also sue to get paid by the homeowner's insurance.

Why? His healthcare is already taken care of by his work insurance and any longterm care is taken care of by his single payer healthcare insurance.

Negligence.


Germany doesn't really have the judicial system that the USA has for frivolous lawsuits.

This case was just to determine if the person's single payer insurance company would pay for his condition or if the employer's single payer insurance would pay for it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Since the pandemic started, the amount of time I've masturbated at my place of work has greatly increased.


Same, it's way easier with everyone else working from home
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ruling said the law applied to "teleworking positions", which are "computer workstations that are permanently set up by the employer in the private area of the employees"


Sounds painful.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tasteme: What happens if I'm walking down the hallway to my home office, and I hit a deer? Will I still be compensated?


I don't know but you'll definitely make the 6 o'clock news
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you've never had a day during the pandemic where you just hang out in bed with your work laptop you are seriously missing out.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The court noted that the employee usually started working in his home office "immediately without having breakfast beforehand", but did not explain why that was relevant to the case.

Because if he's going downstairs to get some breakfast he's no longer commuting to work.
 
eckspat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've heard they also have a law against using the word whilst outside of comic book conventions.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.


So, from your link, the law in the US is that i have to join SHRM?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.

So, from your link, the law in the US is that i have to join SHRM?


Huh, I could read it once, but the second time there's a paywall.  Try this one (injury is all the way at the bottom):

https://wlj.com/in-the-workplace-2021​-​legal-implications-of-remote-work-in-t​he-covid-19-era/
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Since the pandemic started, the amount of time I've masturbated at my place of work has greatly increased.


yeah, it's definitely much more convenient when there's no one else in the office.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Kit Fister: Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.

So, from your link, the law in the US is that i have to join SHRM?

Huh, I could read it once, but the second time there's a paywall.  Try this one (injury is all the way at the bottom):

https://wlj.com/in-the-workplace-2021-​legal-implications-of-remote-work-in-t​he-covid-19-era/


Interesting, but also a whole lot of stuff on that page that just made me want to gag and say 'what the actual fark".
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mrshowrules: Since the pandemic started, the amount of time I've masturbated at my place of work has greatly increased.

Same, it's way easier with everyone else working from home


The mask offers a measure of privacy too.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
California researching as to how the can tax it
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.


I've worked from home since 2004 for various companies but I don't think I've ever signed a telecommuting agreement. I've always purchased my own office furniture; however, they've provided the laptop, phone and sometimes a printer.
 
booger42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: And here in the US, workers compensation typically won't cover you even if you actually are commuting.


Same for Canada. Even if you are in a work vehicle
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GermanGoodness: Lsherm: This is pretty much the law here in the US, too. Anyone who has a telecommuting agreement should read the fine print.

I've worked from home since 2004 for various companies but I don't think I've ever signed a telecommuting agreement. I've always purchased my own office furniture; however, they've provided the laptop, phone and sometimes a printer.


Oooooh, you should "slip and fall" while carrying a stack of papers. Sue. Profit.
 
