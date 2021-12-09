 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Star of "19 Kids and Counting" convicted on two counts of exactly what you'd expect   (apnews.com) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Child sexual abuse, Pornography, federal jury, Josh Duggar of downloading, Child pornography, Jim Bob Duggar, Federal authorities, 33-year-old Duggar  
•       •       •

2089 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 11:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cp of toddlers?????

Death penalty is too little for this asshole.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im shocked that someone raised in a religious fundamentalist homeschooled family could turn out bad.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 19 kids I doubt he's the only one.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counting kids on his fingers?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's amazing how little reporting there was on this considering his father is running for office.  But wow did i see a lot of stories about the vice president buying some cookware.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. After he raped his sisters he had Church Counseling with prayer from a former police officer, and they said God forgave him. There must be some mistake.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pedo smile.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's half smiling in his photo.

Tom DeLay did a big smile and a lot of other Xtian/Right types too. The idea is to keep the facade together and deny, deny, deny.

But Josh has been previously convicted. He knows that nobody believes him. But that old Evangelical training to smile in the camera continues, the idea dragging itself along like a half-flattened cat that doesn't know when to die.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wonder when it's super easy to find legal fapping material why people are drawn to illegal stuff. Then I remember that some people are just farkwads and wired wrong.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: "Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??


Why is there a statute of limitations on rape, too? Don't know, but it sure seems to work in the favor of abusers, doesn't it?

The more I think about the legacy of oddities in the law, the more I realize how predatory humanity has always been.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: it's amazing how little reporting there was on this considering his father is running for office.  But wow did i see a lot of stories about the vice president buying some cookware.


VICE PRESIDENT BUYS POT!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: "Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??


You'd end up with some kind of Pitcairn Island situation otherwise.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He flew too close to the sun, on wings of child porn.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: it's amazing how little reporting there was on this considering his father is running for office.  But wow did i see a lot of stories about the vice president buying some cookware.


Cameras aren't allowed in federal court. That limits a lot of trial coverage to when it starts, when each side rests, when it goes to the jury, and when a verdict is reached.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: I don't understand. After he raped his sisters he had Church Counseling with prayer from a former police officer, and they said God forgave him. There must be some mistake.


They do things different in trump country.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: With 19 kids I doubt he's the only one.


You take 19 random Arkansans, odds are pretty good you'll come up with at least one child molester, three Walmart associates, a Boggy Creek monster, four KKK members, a democrat ex-Presidential candidate and a beverly hillbilly.

/and fewer than two dozen teeth
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 kids and counting is also how many notches he has on his belt.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
negligent use of a turkey baster?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: it's amazing how little reporting there was on this considering his father is running for office.  But wow did i see a lot of stories about the vice president buying some cookware.


Between this guy, Trump, Gaetz, and that guy who just dropped out of the PA Senate race, I'm starting to think that criminals get a big ego and are just plain drawn to having more power.

And they're usually Republicans.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: "Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??


I don't understand why there's a statute of limitations on any crimes, really. The further away from a crime you get, the harder it is to prove. The limitations are built into the passage of time.

And if it remains just as easy to prove as it was when it happened, no one responsible should be off the hook for it just because the crime happened a long time ago.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Cp of toddlers?????

Death penalty is too little for this asshole.


I have not been following the case very closely (I had not even realised that the trial had started) but I have looked into some of the reports on occasion.

I recall one article mentioning that he downloaded some "collection" of images known to authorities as being especially depraved.

I first wondered exactly what could be considered "especially depraved" as compared to the subject matter in general.

I then quickly realized that I do not want to know what would be considered "especially depraved" amongst that sort of subject matter.
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dugger?


I hardly know her.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Arachnophobe: "Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??

I don't understand why there's a statute of limitations on any crimes, really. The further away from a crime you get, the harder it is to prove. The limitations are built into the passage of time.

And if it remains just as easy to prove as it was when it happened, no one responsible should be off the hook for it just because the crime happened a long time ago.


The rationale for a statute of limitations for any crime is in the diminished ability for a defendant to mount a defense against accusations as time progresses (due to a gradual reduction in their ability to fully account for their whereabouts and actions at the time of the alleged crime). This is supposed to be balanced against the severity of the crime itself, which is why murder has no statute of limitations.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, him getting shanked in the kidneys is still a viable outcome.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: it's amazing how little reporting there was on this considering his father is running for office.  But wow did i see a lot of stories about the vice president buying some cookware.


Ooooo. Is it that new quadruple coated blue set for 200$?? I want to throw everything in my kitchen away and start completely over.  Problem is I have every useful item know to man and couldn't possibly so basically I have horder kitchen.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: "Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired."

Why the FARKis there a statute of limitations on CHILD MOLESTATION??


Statute of limitations to prosecute AFTER it's first reported to law enforcement. His dad took him to a state trooper friend who "gave him a stern talking to," and troopers are mandatory reporters. Fast-forward to 3+ years after and they can't prosecute because of that report.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican Pilgrim's Progress.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child neglect?

*checks article*

oh dear... But I guess that's a form of child neglect.  More like child abuse.

Frankly, it would be difficult for 2 parents to raise 19 kids without neglecting them in some way.  Even if both stayed home as full time caregivers.

For reference, here's the maximum full time staff to child ratios for day cares in my state:
Infant1:4
Toddler1:7
Preschooler1:10
School-age child1:15

Not sure on the kid's age range, but I'm guessing they exceeded these ratios.  Particularly if one of the parents has/had a job.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the anti-booze/drug commercials from the 80's...
"Where did you learn this behavior?"

"I LEARNED IT FROM YOU!"

I learned it by watching you! - Wikipedia
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh Duggar basically addmitted this to the wife of one of the elders or whatever they are called in the church. By law members of a church like a priest or an elder does not have to disclose to authorities if someone admitted a crime to them. His dad, and the church was trying to say she was a high ranking member of the church, because she was married to a high ranking member. The court said lol no to them, because their religion doesn't value women highly.

I watched some videos from Emily D. Baker about. Also, it sounds like almost all the Duggar kids are in arranged marriages. It is in the court documents on how family friends were trying to hook up Josh with their daughter during a time he admitted to touching underage girls. Her family still pressured her to try to marry him. I don't know if she is the one ended marrying him or not. When I was listening to the video about it, I had to nope out of it. It was farked up.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: That's a pedo smile.


It is now.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from molesting his own sisters and the babysitter, cheating on his wife, and the child porn, he's a model Christian. Can't we find it in our hearts to forgive him?
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Josh Duggar basically addmitted this to the wife of one of the elders or whatever they are called in the church. By law members of a church like a priest or an elder does not have to disclose to authorities if someone admitted a crime to them. His dad, and the church was trying to say she was a high ranking member of the church, because she was married to a high ranking member. The court said lol no to them, because their religion doesn't value women highly.

I watched some videos from Emily D. Baker about. Also, it sounds like almost all the Duggar kids are in arranged marriages. It is in the court documents on how family friends were trying to hook up Josh with their daughter during a time he admitted to touching underage girls. Her family still pressured her to try to marry him. I don't know if she is the one ended marrying him or not. When I was listening to the video about it, I had to nope out of it. It was farked up.


He ended up marrying into another family. Oddly enough the daughter of the family who have been his "jailers" just had a daughter marry his wife's brother. Funny how that happens.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since Futurama was already done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Child neglect?

*checks article*

oh dear... But I guess that's a form of child neglect.  More like child abuse.

Frankly, it would be difficult for 2 parents to raise 19 kids without neglecting them in some way.  Even if both stayed home as full time caregivers.

For reference, here's the maximum full time staff to child ratios for day cares in my state:
Infant1:4
Toddler1:7
Preschooler1:10
School-age child1:15

Not sure on the kid's age range, but I'm guessing they exceeded these ratios.  Particularly if one of the parents has/had a job.


wat
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: He's half smiling in his photo.

Tom DeLay did a big smile and a lot of other Xtian/Right types too. The idea is to keep the facade together and deny, deny, deny.

But Josh has been previously convicted. He knows that nobody believes him. But that old Evangelical training to smile in the camera continues, the idea dragging itself along like a half-flattened cat that doesn't know when to die.


Jesus man, that's a disturbing simile.  Apt, but disturbing.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Cp of toddlers?????

Death penalty is too little for this asshole.


If only that was the worst part of it.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Aside from molesting his own sisters and the babysitter, cheating on his wife, and the child porn, he's a model Christian. Can't we find it in our hearts to forgive him?


The galaxy brain Quiverfull response is to call us to forgive his victims for tempting him into sin.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Child neglect?

*checks article*

oh dear... But I guess that's a form of child neglect.  More like child abuse.

Frankly, it would be difficult for 2 parents to raise 19 kids without neglecting them in some way.  Even if both stayed home as full time caregivers.

For reference, here's the maximum full time staff to child ratios for day cares in my state:
Infant1:4
Toddler1:7
Preschooler1:10
School-age child1:15

Not sure on the kid's age range, but I'm guessing they exceeded these ratios.  Particularly if one of the parents has/had a job.


No, it's totally fine. They only had 2 infants, 4 toddlers, 5 preschoolers, and 8 school-age children. All easily under the prescribed ratios.

/study it out.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: I don't understand. After he raped his sisters he had Church Counseling with prayer from a former police officer, and they said God forgave him. There must be some mistake.


Key point to remember: said police officer is currently serving a 60 year term in prison.

Do you even need to guess the charge?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GnomePaladin: The Brains: He's half smiling in his photo.

Tom DeLay did a big smile and a lot of other Xtian/Right types too. The idea is to keep the facade together and deny, deny, deny.

But Josh has been previously convicted. He knows that nobody believes him. But that old Evangelical training to smile in the camera continues, the idea dragging itself along like a half-flattened cat that doesn't know when to die.

Jesus man, that's a disturbing simile.  Apt, but disturbing.


That poor kitty :(
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: anuran: I don't understand. After he raped his sisters he had Church Counseling with prayer from a former police officer, and they said God forgave him. There must be some mistake.

Key point to remember: said police officer is currently serving a 60 year term in prison.

Do you even need to guess the charge?


Cable repair without a license?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway deal is over.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: That's a pedo smile.


Throw him in genpop. We'll see how long that farking smirk lasts.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: demonfaerie: Josh Duggar basically addmitted this to the wife of one of the elders or whatever they are called in the church. By law members of a church like a priest or an elder does not have to disclose to authorities if someone admitted a crime to them. His dad, and the church was trying to say she was a high ranking member of the church, because she was married to a high ranking member. The court said lol no to them, because their religion doesn't value women highly.

I watched some videos from Emily D. Baker about. Also, it sounds like almost all the Duggar kids are in arranged marriages. It is in the court documents on how family friends were trying to hook up Josh with their daughter during a time he admitted to touching underage girls. Her family still pressured her to try to marry him. I don't know if she is the one ended marrying him or not. When I was listening to the video about it, I had to nope out of it. It was farked up.

He ended up marrying into another family. Oddly enough the daughter of the family who have been his "jailers" just had a daughter marry his wife's brother. Funny how that happens.


Yeah, they are all basically in a cult. The girl he was supposed to be get married too. Wanted nothing to do with him, after the pedo stuff came to light. Her family pressured her to court him, and try to marry him. I don't think the documents went into to detail why she finally decided to call it off. I am assuming more sick pedo shiat came into light. I hope that girl got out of that religion. She deserved better.

People say arrange marriage isn't a thing in the US, about that...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Josh Duggar basically addmitted this to the wife of one of the elders or whatever they are called in the church. By law members of a church like a priest or an elder does not have to disclose to authorities if someone admitted a crime to them. His dad, and the church was trying to say she was a high ranking member of the church, because she was married to a high ranking member. The court said lol no to them, because their religion doesn't value women highly.

I watched some videos from Emily D. Baker about. Also, it sounds like almost all the Duggar kids are in arranged marriages. It is in the court documents on how family friends were trying to hook up Josh with their daughter during a time he admitted to touching underage girls. Her family still pressured her to try to marry him. I don't know if she is the one ended marrying him or not. When I was listening to the video about it, I had to nope out of it. It was farked up.


Arkansas' law on this is kind of screwy.

https://apps.rainn.org/policy/policy-​s​tate-laws-export.cfm?state=Arkansas&gr​oup=4

Any clergy member, which includes ministers, priests, rabbis, accredited Christian Science practitioners, or other similar functionaries of a religious organization or a person reasonably believed to be so by the person consulting him or her;

Which seems pretty clear-cut, until you read the next part:

Except to the extent that the clergy member has acquired knowledge of the suspected child maltreatment through communication required to be kept confidential pursuant to the religious discipline of the relevant denomination or faith or received the knowledge of the suspected child maltreatment from the alleged offender in the context of a statement of admission.

In other words, you have to report this, unless your religion says you don't have to do so, then you're exempt from the law. I don't think a religion that says it's okay to knowingly allow *this* kind of thing to happen should even be recognized by the government.

Religious exemptions like this are positively insane.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.