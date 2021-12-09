 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, The Buggles, and Madness. No, not THOSE songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #288. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i will be out of town the week before christmas and will be running a couple reruns before the christmas show. if you have a particular show / episode you liked and want to hear repeated, let me know. they will be played tuesday 21st and wednesday 22nd. thursday will be recorded, but it will be a new christmas show. the youtube channel with all the playlists is located here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurro.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Catching up on what I missed yesterday. Snarls for the win.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THOSE songs... not sure I know any other Buggles or Divinyls songs... Madness is sort of all hits until they got their big record deal - so the ironic choice must be to play something from the Geffen record - the one with Wings of the Dove
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Present.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Madness is sort of all hits until they got their big record deal - so the ironic choice must be to play something from the Geffen record - the one with Wings of the Dove


Razor Blade Alley FTW
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: THOSE songs... not sure I know any other Buggles or Divinyls songs... Madness is sort of all hits until they got their big record deal - so the ironic choice must be to play something from the Geffen record - the one with Wings of the Dove


If you play "Liberty of Norton Folgate", you can take a ten minute break!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn. RiP Steve Bronski of Bronski Beat.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ellow, Ellow, all

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Damn. RiP Steve Bronski of Bronski Beat.


yup. and robbie shakespeare :(
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Damn. RiP Steve Bronski of Bronski Beat.


RIP Smalltown Boy

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!
Not ready but present.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.


In Route

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.


That's a few thousand miles for me, so I'm going to have to know what kind of cookies they are.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.


NOTE: the FREE CASH PRIZE is directly proportional to the amount of cookies left whenever someone arrives to take possession. and right now they're disappearing at a shockingly fast rate.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I be here
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.

That's a few thousand miles for me, so I'm going to have to know what kind of cookies they are.


sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh it's this lot
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Damn. RiP Steve Bronski of Bronski Beat.

yup. and robbie shakespeare :(


Sad :(
And Bronski Beat music has always given me so much joy.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey everybody!
Not ready but present.


Hey! I made it to Little Poland this week and came back with all kinds of good stuff. Just fried up some kizka for my lunch.

The meat counter intimidates me still, even though I brought a cheat sheet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.

NOTE: the FREE CASH PRIZE is directly proportional to the amount of cookies left whenever someone arrives to take possession. and right now they're disappearing at a shockingly fast rate.


I don't think I could get there in time. Just enjoy the cookies.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.


BRT, 1200 miles can't take too long.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*drops in at the last second*

Hola guapos!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?


no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.


Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Damn. RiP Steve Bronski of Bronski Beat.

yup. and robbie shakespeare :(


very sad :(
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am offering FREE CASH PRIZE to whomever is willing to drive to the station RIGHT NOW and take the bloody cookies that are calling me from the station lobby.

That's a few thousand miles for me, so I'm going to have to know what kind of cookies they are.

sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies


That's a lot of cookies... You said they're disappearing very fast. That's totally understandable, you have to finish them all before you start to talk to the mic. Well done!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.


Fun at parties, I hear.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.


What a good wife she would be
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.

Fun at parties, I hear.


I heard she's pretty kinky
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.

Fun at parties, I hear.

I heard she's pretty kinky


Are we even talking about the same girl? Where did you two spend the '70s??
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Are we even talking about the same girl? Where did you two spend the '70s??

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'll dance to anything by Book Of Luuuuuuv.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think, after what I've read about her, I'm dedicating this song to Brandy
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Woot, Book of Love :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: You'll dance to anything by Book Of Luuuuuuv.


Instant Club Hit!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.

Fun at parties, I hear.

I heard she's pretty kinky

Are we even talking about the same girl? Where did you two spend the '70s??


We don't talk about that part.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.

Fun at parties, I hear.

I heard she's pretty kinky

Are we even talking about the same girl? Where did you two spend the '70s??


At sea.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies and dutch rudder butter spritz cookies

is there Brandy?

no, she dropped the cookies and ran off, the biatch.

Don't be like that. She's a fine girl.

Fun at parties, I hear.

I heard she's pretty kinky

Are we even talking about the same girl? Where did you two spend the '70s??

We don't talk about that part.


The Simpsons In the Navy
Youtube MWNWYdSHGSQ
 
