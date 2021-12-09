 Skip to content
(CNN)   US Navy jet fuel gives you wiiiiiiiings   (cnn.com) divider line
13
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a news release that he directed the pause with hope that "this never happens again."

As in "As soon as the national media is distracted, we will start this up again."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would you build a fuel storage facility so close to a drinking water supply in the first place? That's some idiotic planning from the jump.

But it sounds like the Navy knows it farked up badly, and is prepared to fix the problem. They don't really have a choice.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Why would you build a fuel storage facility so close to a drinking water supply in the first place? That's some idiotic planning from the jump.

But it sounds like the Navy knows it farked up badly, and is prepared to fix the problem. They don't really have a choice.


They'll do the right thing when left with no other options.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's not as b... OH MAH GAWD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in North Pole Alaska.

They have farked put gound water with pfast.

Fire fighting foam they let run off into the ground water.

fark the military industrial complex.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The military was still supplying water where spilled rocket fuel got into groundwater from a old Nike middle base that closed in the 60s. Near here

Granted the two separate commercial gas stations that have leaking tanks both far more fuel
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Which variety of jet fuel, straight kerosene or kerosene-gasoline mix? Seems like straight kerosene might be easier to clean up than something that could break down into separate components, each with its own unique cleanup requirements. Still a nasty situation either way.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hawaii fined the Navy 300k . That'll show 'em.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every drink of water I ever had on an aircraft carrier tasted like fuel.  It was pretty especially bad just after taking on fuel underway.

I did three weeks TAD on a gas turbine powered Ticonderoga class cruiser.  Water was fine and ate I pretty good, but I credit that to the ship berthing me with the mess crew.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: I live in North Pole Alaska.

They have farked put gound water with pfast.

Fire fighting foam they let run off into the ground water.

fark the military industrial complex.


Hate to tell you, every civilian airport out there was using PFAS foam and training with it as well. Military has been testing for it, just wait until the commercial airport closest to you has to do the same.
 
algman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Which variety of jet fuel, straight kerosene or kerosene-gasoline mix? Seems like straight kerosene might be easier to clean up than something that could break down into separate components, each with its own unique cleanup requirements. Still a nasty situation either way.


A single weight oil is always easiest to clean. Blends tend to separate and smear through the soil as the water table moves up and down.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Followup tag got sick?
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buzzcut73: thiefofdreams: I live in North Pole Alaska.

They have farked put gound water with pfast.

Fire fighting foam they let run off into the ground water.

fark the military industrial complex.

Hate to tell you, every civilian airport out there was using PFAS foam and training with it as well. Military has been testing for it, just wait until the commercial airport closest to you has to do the same.


Oh I am well aware.

The funny part is they usaf basically told the city to shove it and the city bent over backward to get the f-35s.

Classic abused spouse syndrome.
 
