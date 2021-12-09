 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   NASA's not saying that aliens may have already visited Earth, but NASA is saying aliens have already visited Earth   (thesun.ie) divider line
59
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been saying this for years, but no one listens to me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOD is desperate for enemies from the sound of things.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.


Mostly harmless.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that word kids today use?

Yeet?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, how do you think the pyramids were built.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they probably they have.  They also saw the shiat show and u-turned that ship with a quickness.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone at NASA likely believes this to be true simply due to the massive timeline involved here. But nobody in this article committed to it because they're scientists, not pundits. It matters when they're wrong.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the scariest ideas that I've read about is that if they are that more technically advanced to have been able to visit that they may actually just view us as livestock; we'll end up as food, perhaps a delicacy.

I'm more hoping that they'll be sexy lizard people like those ones that have humping that preacher chick.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA's not saying that aliens may have already visited Earth, but NASA is saying aliens have already visited Earth

Aliens may have already VISITED Earth

the organisation is "not closed" to the possibility

the report said it had not yet found "any credible evidence"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, no, the report absolutely does not say that, if the quotations in the first two paragraphs are indicative.

ALIENS may have already visited Earth, according to a jaw-dropping report by Nasa, which says the organisation is "not closed" to the possibility extraterrestrial life exists.

While the report said it had not yet found "any credible evidence" it said Nasa's science missions were "working together with a goal to find unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth."

The first paragraph says there is a "possibility extraterrestrial life exists" -- which, indeed, is probably an understatement given the vastness of the universe. But that does not say there is a possibility extraterrestrial life has been here.

The second paragraph says there is no "credible evidence" it has been here. If there were any credible evidence, yes, we would believe in a strong possibility of ET visitations. But there is not. And then the paragraph returns to the less controversial subject -- again, "life beyond Earth," not that it has come here.

TFA attempts to blur the line between those two statements in the second paragraph.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I have been saying this for years, but no one listens to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just not ready for first contact...
Is what I keep telling myself.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I assume first contact will go something like this.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ohmigod, you're saying aliens visited Earth??!?!"

"No, there's no conclusive evidence of that. We're just saying we can't objectively rule it out as a possibility, so we're going to keep an open mind and not just immediately rule it out like we have in the past."

"HEY EVERYBODY, NASA SAYS WE'VE BEEN VISITED BY ALIENS! THEY TOTALLY SAID THAT! ALIENS! NASA! WHARRGARBLE!!!"

"And that's why we never wanted to talk about it before. Some of you get way too excitable."
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the ability to send probes to other planets, based on the knowledge we've figured out only in the last several decades.
A civilization with a few thousand/hundred thousand years of tech ahead of us could be doing it too.
Not far fetched.
Grab a sample, head home. Maybe not home but to a relay station... or two.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold the phone. You mean there is a possibility that a foreign country is also developing technology that doesn't publicly exist and we are not aware of.

No.. that couldn't be it. We are 'Murrica where clusters of cells are more valuable than children in school.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A peaceful place, or it so looks from space
A closer look reveals the human race.
- John Barlow / Robert Hall Weir

/I believe in the Theia theory
//no, it's not three words in a row starting with "the"
///maybe that makes me a Theiatan
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Chronic: img.fark.net

FTFY
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irish Sun...
Stopped reading right there.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Hold the phone. You mean there is a possibility that a foreign country is also developing technology that doesn't publicly exist and we are not aware of.

No.. that couldn't be it. We are 'Murrica where clusters of cells are more valuable than children in school.


Strictly speaking, clusters of cells are more valuable than children in school. You can patent certain clusters of cells and make bank. You can't patent schoolkids yet (ominous emphasis on "yet").
 
Pinner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Hold the phone. You mean there is a possibility that a foreign country is also developing technology that doesn't publicly exist and we are not aware of.

No.. that couldn't be it. We are 'Murrica where clusters of cells are more valuable than children in school.


There won't be that much of a tech gap between developed nations with money.
You're assuming that there are secret, super smart scientists that ONLY work with one country and the rest of the scientific community has no idea.
Sure, Jan.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: One of the scariest ideas that I've read about is that if they are that more technically advanced to have been able to visit that they may actually just view us as livestock; we'll end up as food, perhaps a delicacy.

I'm more hoping that they'll be sexy lizard people like those ones that have humping that preacher chick.


Not sure what this means but this sexy alien may approve.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Watched Ancient Aliens with William Shatner leading a roundtable discussion with the usual gang of dudes on that show.

Came away with three things:

William Shatner at his advanced age still has a mind as sharp and clear as can be.  I hope if I live into my 90s I still have my faculties like that.

He was obviously at some points fighting the urge to go SNL Star Trek Convention Skit on them and call them out for the nerds and geeks that they are.

There is still no concrete proof for aliens having visited, (although it seems likely,) despite these AA goons believing practically everything on Earth is proof of these ancient aliens existence.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I have been saying this for years, but no one listens to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Salmon: One of the scariest ideas that I've read about is that if they are that more technically advanced to have been able to visit that they may actually just view us as livestock; we'll end up as food, perhaps a delicacy.

I'm more hoping that they'll be sexy lizard people like those ones that have humping that preacher chick.

Not sure what this means but this sexy alien may approve.

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: One of the scariest ideas that I've read about is that if they are that more technically advanced to have been able to visit that they may actually just view us as livestock; we'll end up as food, perhaps a delicacy.

I'm more hoping that they'll be sexy lizard people like those ones that have humping that preacher chick.


Being heavily marbled myself, that makes me nervous.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pinner: FleshFlapps: Hold the phone. You mean there is a possibility that a foreign country is also developing technology that doesn't publicly exist and we are not aware of.

No.. that couldn't be it. We are 'Murrica where clusters of cells are more valuable than children in school.

There won't be that much of a tech gap between developed nations with money.
You're assuming that there are secret, super smart scientists that ONLY work with one country and the rest of the scientific community has no idea.
Sure, Jan.


You don't have to have the brightest or the best. Just ones with a different idea or a hair brained one.

Then you just test said nonsense into the ground to see if you can make it happen. It's not even remotely surprising to assume countries that are not the US are working on things behind closed doors where we wouldn't have an inkling. It goes back to the stealth programs and testing that happened many years before it was public.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.


And yet we have people who insist it is 6000 years old.

I had a very short conversation recently with a person who did not share my interest in dinosaurs and who called them a "failure".  They listed how many hundreds of millions of years while man as we.know him has pretty much farked the planet in 300 years or so.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.


Unless, of course, they forgot their ruum...
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When you read about the capabilities of these things (not from the Sun, which is a terrible source), the idea that they come from a terrestrial adversary may be the scariest possible answer.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We landed here about 6000 years ago on the B-Ark.  We used leaves as currency, and spent a lot of time making documentaries about ourselves.

If you head for the Fjords, you may someday find the signature of their designer.  Though I hear there is a chance this is Earth 2.0, and the signature may show up elsewhere.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: There is still no concrete proof for aliens having visited, (although it seems likely,)


Honest question: Why do you rate it as likely? My personal view is that if we're correct about inhabitable planets being a cosmic rarity, any species with the means to leap across the universe and find them would keep close observation on all the ones they found. It's also possible that the universe could be teeming with life, but separated by such vast distances that none of it has ever made itself known to the rest.

Like NASA, I'm keeping an open mind, but I'm also unaware of any facts that would lead me to think aliens must have dropped by, or that spacefaring aliens even exist. It's all still firmly in the realm of conjecture IMHO.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: We landed here about 6000 years ago on the B-Ark.  We used leaves as currency, and spent a lot of time making documentaries about ourselves.

If you head for the Fjords, you may someday find the signature of their designer.  Though I hear there is a chance this is Earth 2.0, and the signature may show up elsewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wut
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe the heads of Olmec are proof:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.


Ocean filled with cyanobacteria currently polluting the atmosphere with oxygen. Climate change inevitable. One star.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: When you read about the capabilities of these things (not from the Sun, which is a terrible source), the idea that they come from a terrestrial adversary may be the scariest possible answer.


I've grown up believing that there is life out there far more advanced than us. The size of the universe and number of galaxies, star systems and planets almost guarantee it.

However with that same token, the odds they find us millions to billions of light years away amongst countless other stars and our short existence here is almost non existent. Surez they could but the odds are so strongly stacked against it that they may as well be zero.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: OneFretAway: When you read about the capabilities of these things (not from the Sun, which is a terrible source), the idea that they come from a terrestrial adversary may be the scariest possible answer.

I've grown up believing that there is life out there far more advanced than us. The size of the universe and number of galaxies, star systems and planets almost guarantee it.

However with that same token, the odds they find us millions to billions of light years away amongst countless other stars and our short existence here is almost non existent. Surez they could but the odds are so strongly stacked against it that they may as well be zero.


Except not really. Look at how much our technology and population have both increased in just the span of a few thousand years. If another civilization is thousands of years older than us, it's not only a given that their technology would be far beyond our understanding, but also that they'd need room to expand their numbers. I'd think an ancient intelligent species is more likely to have successfully conquered space than not.

And their butt probe technology would be so amazing, primitive societies would call it magic!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of course they've been here before, to drop off all of their kind that were insane.  It's really the only explanation for the human race.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Watched Ancient Aliens with William Shatner leading a roundtable discussion with the usual gang of dudes on that show.

Came away with three things:

William Shatner at his advanced age still has a mind as sharp and clear as can be.  I hope if I live into my 90s I still have my faculties like that.

He was obviously at some points fighting the urge to go SNL Star Trek Convention Skit on them and call them out for the nerds and geeks that they are.

There is still no concrete proof for aliens having visited, (although it seems likely,) despite these AA goons believing practically everything on Earth is proof of these ancient aliens existence.


Seems likely, based on what?

From my perspective, it seems exceedingly unlikely.  Interstellar space is mind bogglingly vast, and even with any of the vaguely possible transportation methods it takes an inordinate amount of time and energy to travel between the stars.

So you'd have to have a really good reason for doing so.  Honestly from a distance, our solar system isn't really spectacular enough to attract much attention, except from the very closest stars to it.

And you'd have to be willing to expend the resources and perhaps even lives to travel that far.  Dace is spangerous.  So it's got to be worth your while in order to go to another star system.

Sure, we've got all kinds of theoretical things that could minimize the time, but the problem is that they are just that: theoretical, and some violate what we know about how the Universe is constructed.  So no FTL travel or communication.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Jack Sabbath: There is still no concrete proof for aliens having visited, (although it seems likely,)

Honest question: Why do you rate it as likely? My personal view is that if we're correct about inhabitable planets being a cosmic rarity, any species with the means to leap across the universe and find them would keep close observation on all the ones they found. It's also possible that the universe could be teeming with life, but separated by such vast distances that none of it has ever made itself known to the rest.

Like NASA, I'm keeping an open mind, but I'm also unaware of any facts that would lead me to think aliens must have dropped by, or that spacefaring aliens even exist. It's all still firmly in the realm of conjecture IMHO.


There is some weird shiat I don't understand, like the laser-tight carvings at Puma Punku with tight tolerances between stones than we would have a hard time replicating today, but I don't automatically jump to "it's aliens."

These aliens came here and did all this technological stuff and didn't leave behind a single advanced tool or machine?  All we have is some things we don't understand how they were made, and some weird drawings of people with big heads made by illiterate stone age people?

I think it likely Earth was visited and found boringly unpopulated a long time ago.

That being said, the NASA and military released videos are fascinating.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 I visited the International UFO museum in Roswell, New Mexico for shiats and giggles on a road trip. I had to leave I was laughing so hard. I didn't want to disparage anyone but cmon. It's a tin foil saucer and a map with most of the interactive Christmas lights burned out. Maybe they've upgraded to led lights since my trip. I'm going back. Good for a laugh so hard you'll cry. Unless you're a true believer. My apologies. Don't mean to laugh at you personally. I liked x files. But that didn't make any real sense either. I was probed by aliens! Yeah, they've mastered faster than light travel but still have to shove something in your butt to see what you're made of. Maybe the trip to earth is just a kinky field trip for rich aliens with a specific fetish bucket list. We're being visited by the Jeffery Epstein alien set.
 
synithium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aliens maybe, but not from another planet.  Aliens from a  future/past or parallel version of this planet.

It's closer, in relative dimensions.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: some_beer_drinker: I have been saying this for years, but no one listens to me.

[Fark user image 427x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size


shiattEr WaS FuLL
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: EdgeRunner: Jack Sabbath: There is still no concrete proof for aliens having visited, (although it seems likely,)

Honest question: Why do you rate it as likely? My personal view is that if we're correct about inhabitable planets being a cosmic rarity, any species with the means to leap across the universe and find them would keep close observation on all the ones they found. It's also possible that the universe could be teeming with life, but separated by such vast distances that none of it has ever made itself known to the rest.

Like NASA, I'm keeping an open mind, but I'm also unaware of any facts that would lead me to think aliens must have dropped by, or that spacefaring aliens even exist. It's all still firmly in the realm of conjecture IMHO.

There is some weird shiat I don't understand, like the laser-tight carvings at Puma Punku with tight tolerances between stones than we would have a hard time replicating today, but I don't automatically jump to "it's aliens."

These aliens came here and did all this technological stuff and didn't leave behind a single advanced tool or machine?  All we have is some things we don't understand how they were made, and some weird drawings of people with big heads made by illiterate stone age people?

I think it likely Earth was visited and found boringly unpopulated a long time ago.

That being said, the NASA and military released videos are fascinating.


The carvings always suggested that our ancestors had a few tricks they only shared via oral tradition, and we just haven't worked them out yet. It makes less sense to think a highly advanced bunch of space travelers arrived and politely carved the rocks all nice and neat for them, rather than just caulking everything with polymers like someone with access to better supplies would do.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aliens may have already VISITED Earth, bombshell Nasa report reveals as Pentagon ramps up hunt for UFOs its diversion program for the pentagon's newest Super Top Secret super cool toys.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: eurotrader: The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old and only had a written language for a few thousand years, so if an alien dropped by a billion years ago there is no way of knowing. Possibly a bad review on the intergalactic travel guide is the reason for no other visitors.

And yet we have people who insist it is 6000 years old.

I had a very short conversation recently with a person who did not share my interest in dinosaurs and who called them a "failure".  They listed how many hundreds of millions of years while man as we.know him has pretty much farked the planet in 300 years or so.


I mean, a more successful species would've had the ability to detect and divert an incoming asteroid. (the joke is, by that metric humans aren't any better)
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
id be very surprised if they hadn't.  even if thier planet 'developed' at the same time, destroying the library at Alexandria and jesusing through the dark ages set us back about 1000 years.  even if it were a tie, we'd be exploring other planets too.

except that would make the infinitely benevolent sky wizard angry, so we didn't/can't.
 
