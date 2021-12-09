 Skip to content
 
(Irish Independent)   Oldest pen in Ireland discovered at dig site, right next to oldest bar tab in Ireland   (independent.ie) divider line
    Quill, Fountain pen, Caherconnell Cashel, exciting find, Dr Michelle Comber of the School of Geography, oldest ink pen, fine work, Recent archaeological investigations  
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought I'd left that somewhere around there
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a Bob Dole joke in there somewhere...

Re-bury it in his ass? Nah, just mean not really funny.
How about, "Archeologists found the world's oldest ink pen while preparing Bob Dole's body to lay in state." Better but clunky.

Hmmnnnnn.... there's one out there...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yay! I know a bunch of period calligraphers that are about to be excited as all hell about that find...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the sad
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Found near broken sword?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pen 15 AD?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry, I was digging there earlier and lost a sharpie.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They found a fine nib pen used by church scribes to do illustrations. That doesn't make the people literate, it means someone stole a pen, but it was out of ink and he threw it in the rubbish.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
