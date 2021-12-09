 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Couple declares adopted kid is broken, send her back to Russia. Let's follow up 20 years later. Oh, my   (cbsnews.com)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Skip to the 20 years later bit and to Troy Roberts' personal story.

Try not to cut any onions.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Skip to the 20 years later bit and to Troy Roberts' personal story.

Try not to cut any onions.


That was totally unexpected, and totally worth a read.  That's your "faith restored in humanity" story for the day.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.


A former coworker had just gone through a divorce when she started and we met. She was lovely but her ex was violently crazy. Lile "the staff had to be briefed with his picture and a panic button installed" violently crazy. They were both deaf and had adopted 2 deaf kids from Russia a year before the divorce. All I can say is that thse kids are not ok. At all. She knows it and is doing the very best she can with considerable resources but she knows she got roped into this by a nut bag preying on her.

I've seen a lot of sad stories in my adventures but hers is Top 2, no contest. I will not be sending this article along to her.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.


It's all about finding godless commies and turning them into proper christian Americans.  So Russia, Asia, and so on.  But not Americans.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's almost like horrible things happen to pretty little girls in Russian orphanages....
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.


Thems is brown though.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this that same "kid" that turned out to be like a 30 year old dwarf or something?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size

This picture tells me everything I need to know about this lady.

When you adopt a kid, they're your kid. If they turn out to have schizophrenia, it's your kid. Deal.

These are the people who don't want women to have control over their bodies. Once they're born? Toss 'em.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: eurotrader: Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.

It's all about finding godless commies and turning them into proper christian Americans.  So Russia, Asia, and so on.  But not Americans.


Going through an adoption in the states can take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars. Many of the faith-based organizations will not work with anyone outside their specific faith.

/ TLDR, they'd rather the children be in horrible foster homes then chance a GAY might raise a child.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is this that same "kid" that turned out to be like a 30 year old dwarf or something?


no, and fark is not your personal erotic site
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.


Yeah, but are they cute blonde white girls?
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty wild story though not sure it needed to end with

'Troy Roberts: ... it seems everyone's story has a happy ending, and that's pretty cool, you know.

Jonah's mother died a few years after his adoption.'
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"For them, she was the perfect child - a blonde, blue-eyed, 9-year-old."

OH fark YOU.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow - that was a great read. Thanks Subby!

And F all those "white-savior" addled farks who pat themselves on the back for adopting kids from other countries.
I wonder how many animals they've taken back to the pound? I've no doubt the kid had issues, but obviously they weren't insurmountable.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
tl;bdidr

Summary: They wanted a perfect daughter, and this one wasn't, so back she went. A better woman saw the potential in the girl and brought her back to America, now she's a mom with four kids and a good husband. Young reporter was inspired by her belief in humanity to trust himself, now he's got an adopted kid of his own.

People who return kids like used furniture should be gelded. Except those poor fools who wanted to save the Romanian orphans; but those kids were never adoptable in the first place.
 
chipaku
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eurotrader: Any American couple that goes to Russia to buy children is kinda broken themselves. There is no shortage of 9 year old kids in the US to be adopted.


They don't have "those" kids
 
