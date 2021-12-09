 Skip to content
 
Amarillo police offer $1000 reward for information on suspected beef jerky thieves, say the case is a tough one to chew
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1000 worth of beef jerky? What's that, ten, twelve sticks?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cost of jerky is insane right now. Not saying it's right......but I understand
 
pointfdr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
never had Amarillo jerky.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Got a picture somewhere of that corner.
//Pitt St. and Richard, just by the bridge.
///The old Lincoln Highway.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In high school some of my friends stole a tub of beef jerky from a local gas station. They would have gotten away with it too if they didn't start selling it at lunch.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would recommend Jerky Anonymous. It's the best thing we have for jerkyholics.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spent a lot of time in Amarillo, and I chew on beef jerky at the ranch a lot. I don't want to stereotype but that was not the suspect picture I had in my mind on this caper. I expected boots, hat , pearl snapped shirt, bowlegs...and a wad of tobacco in the jaw.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Prepping on a budget?
Or quick money?
I don't think it's sell; only because selling stuff is actually a lot of farking work. People are odd. Most will just pay full price. It's odd. WTF?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This can only escalate. Soon they'll be using the slim jims to break into cars.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Better stake out the commodities exchanges.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I would recommend Jerky Anonymous. It's the best thing we have for jerkyholics.


Really? I got a food dehydrator.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Armadillo police?

d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The amateur jerky trade in Albuquerque is stout! It was not a jerky I was used to upon arrival. A lot of people call it carne seca and it is thin. Not quite paper thin but pretty thin. From what i can tell it looks like it is made from the same slice or style of cut as carne asada. My jerky guy took orders last week and delivers tomorrow. I got the spicy limon and a green chile/smoke. So good. 10$ a bag!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The investigation was going well at first, but then the leads dried up.
 
