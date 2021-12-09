 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine, which probably sounded a lot more menacing in the original German   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Germany, Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French Minister  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Dec 2021 at 11:20 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh ooh, can we do that thing where you write a number down on paper, fold it once and slide it over to begin negotiations?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size


"Hi! What's going on in this theater of war?"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.


I'll believe that when I see it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.

I'll believe that when I see it.


I think Putin is bluffing anyway and just seeing if he can extort something from good and decent countries. Kicking Russia out of SWIFT would be devastating to Russia and American Republicans.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a toll?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Somebody better go back and get a shiatload of dimes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Germany won't pay their gas bill?
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia has an internal problem that Putin is distracting from. Lets counter him and point it out at the same time.
 
jethroe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Germany won't pay their gas bill?


Worse!

Germany's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a "high political and economic price" if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine.
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They got Baerbocked.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine, which probably sounded a lot more menacing in the original Klingon
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.

I'll believe that when I see it.


Naah, they'll pull an Obama and keep moving the line to be crossed until ohh Ukraine is part of Russia now. When did that happen!? We're still on for that gas pipeline right?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.


And then Bitcoin goes up. ;)
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.

I'll believe that when I see it.

Naah, they'll pull an Obama and keep moving the line to be crossed until ohh Ukraine is part of Russia now. When did that happen!? We're still on for that gas pipeline right?


Oh noes! Pull an Obama! Gas pipelines!!1
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My my my, how the turntables
 
Jumbled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.


Yes. It's us agitating the Russians.. Good call, Komrad.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.

And then Bitcoin goes up. ;)


Bro, dump those now and get a goddamned IRA.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: It appears all the major democratic economies of the world have finally agreed to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system if Russia continues to attack the Ukraine.

I'll believe that when I see it.

Naah, they'll pull an Obama and keep moving the line to be crossed until ohh Ukraine is part of Russia now. When did that happen!? We're still on for that gas pipeline right?


There's a contract for that pipeline yeah. Otherwise Russia wouldn't have build it.

What's with the Obama thing? I know the EU made a peace deal, which Ukraine then promptly violated. Ever since I guess the EU has been less interested in dealing with someone who can't keep their word, and are corrupt as hell.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine unless it is 'provoked.'"

Said this in the other thread - Russia is busy at the drawing board, trying to plan out a nice casus belli that will keep Western Powers out of the conflict. They've already seen that a careful approach can do the trick - Crimea already appears to fall outside of Germany's forceful declarations that "The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren't up for negotiation for us"
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, Russia. Supersized North Korea.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.


Tucker, is that you?
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The snow won't stop us next time" -Unofficial motto of the German Army.
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Kicking Russia out of SWIFT would be devastating to Russia and American Republicans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jumbled: dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.

Yes. It's us agitating the Russians.. Good call, Komrad.


It's The Политика Tab!

Glory to Amurican freedom speech, да?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Putting knows that the US and NATO are paper tigers, all he has to do is keep arming his allies in Ukraine and eventually the country will fall.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.


You guys genuinely do believe that Russia has the right to own its neighbors. Remarkable.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.

Tucker, is that you?
[i.insider.com image 700x350]


"If only Hitler stayed in his borders ..." ~ Someone name Candace
 
Lonestar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russland wird einen Preis zahlen, wenn es in DIE Ukraine eindringt.

It does sound scarier.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Conservative politics in the US will get a huge shot in the arm if the Red Menace goes on the offensive. It's not like any Republican leaders in the last 50 years have been capable or competent, but they do know how to whip up a frenzy when there is an enemy all "red blooded Americans" are obliged to make common cause against. What sort of prize is on offer to entice Russia to release the kraken that is a USA unified under conservative leadership once again?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder what level of theft from the armed forces the Russian Kleptocracy has achieved.  I imagine its like Catch 22 where the supplies on the aircraft are all sold on the black market and replaced with paper shares of the "Syndicate."

A tank gunner goes to load a round and all that he can find are slips of paper.

Russia may not want to really fark with the Ukraine with anything other than words.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Putting knows that the US and NATO are paper tigers, all he has to do is keep arming his allies in Ukraine and eventually the country will fall.


If the US is serious about this, they'll put the 101st Screaming Speedbumps on the border.

It's the Fulda Gap scenario all over again.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if it's just the tip?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My question is who is going to stop the separatists attacking?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, we better have LNG ships under construction because Putin will shut off the gas this winter if NATO or the EU stands up to him.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Germany won't pay their gas bill?


They're going to turn their thermostats down to 65 if Putin doesn't watch it.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's whole TikToks that do just that subby. German sounds angry as f@ck!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lonestar: Russland wird einen Preis zahlen, wenn es in DIE Ukraine eindringt.

It does sound scarier.


Throw in an Achtung! and a couple of Schnells! and you are all set.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Conservative politics in the US will get a huge shot in the arm if the Red Menace goes on the offensive. It's not like any Republican leaders in the last 50 years have been capable or competent, but they do know how to whip up a frenzy when there is an enemy all "red blooded Americans" are obliged to make common cause against. What sort of prize is on offer to entice Russia to release the kraken that is a USA unified under conservative leadership once again?


Let the bored Republicans fight Commie Russia.  Failing their insurrection, they looking at the golden oldies that is the cold war for their fix.

Commie Russia = set of keys
Republicans = young child
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.


Have you considered that Ukraine wishes to join NATO because of Russia?
 
pheelix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Conservative politics in the US will get a huge shot in the arm if the Red Menace goes on the offensive. It's not like any Republican leaders in the last 50 years have been capable or competent, but they do know how to whip up a frenzy when there is an enemy all "red blooded Americans" are obliged to make common cause against. What sort of prize is on offer to entice Russia to release the kraken that is a USA unified under conservative leadership once again?


Ukraine. All of it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This will definitely be the empty threat that stops Russia
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.

Have you considered that Ukraine wishes to join NATO because of Russia?


Again, the Russian mindset doesn't accept that as legitimate. These aren't countries filled with real people, they're blocks of land and labor to be exploited, and to absorb a land invasion if necessary.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russia will get the pieces of eastern Ukraine it wants. 
Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO.
Russian gas will continue to flow into Europe.
Everyone will make the noises you'd expect. 

This isn't WWIII. It's Crimea 2.0.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: "The snow won't stop us next time" -Unofficial motto of the German Army.


Pro-tip for Germany:  Don't wait until June to invade Russia.
 
perigee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: fragMasterFlash: Conservative politics in the US will get a huge shot in the arm if the Red Menace goes on the offensive. It's not like any Republican leaders in the last 50 years have been capable or competent, but they do know how to whip up a frenzy when there is an enemy all "red blooded Americans" are obliged to make common cause against. What sort of prize is on offer to entice Russia to release the kraken that is a USA unified under conservative leadership once again?

Let the bored Republicans fight Commie Russia.  Failing their insurrection, they looking at the golden oldies that is the cold war for their fix.

Commie Russia = set of keys
Republicans = young child


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

Don't you remember? They joined forces a while back.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dj_bigbird: Well, if the west would quit wagging its wang at the Russians by getting Ukraine to join NATO, this whole situation would blow over. But, the west has to agitate the Russians, so here we are.


Okay, Neville, we'll take that under consideration.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.