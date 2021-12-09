 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   High school booster club treasurer charged with boosting personal standard of living. With 'Would you trust this man with your money?' mugshot goodness   (fox46.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a treasurer for a local NAMBL group.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkin 5K?!?!?!?!

Way to go genius.  you get charged with a felony for no appreciable gain.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolly Willy - is that you?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooly/ Wolly whatevah....
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile corporations and Wall St. can steal $5bn with no consequences.  And then get bailed out.  

America! What a country!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cathey said the local programs the funding was allocated to help prepare kids for their futures and keep them on the right path. "

Even if the guy didn't steal money this sounds like a scam
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by "personal purchases" they mean "he fell in love with the stripper."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ate ALL the candy bars and his mom had to pay for the whole box. On the other hand he earned enough points to get the skateboard.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being so stupid that you're willing to risk jail and being publicly put on blast over five farking grand.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, $5,000. Hope that was worth it, numbnuts.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't see the mugshot.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I don't see the mugshot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm on 2 athletic booster boards. Apparently it happened awhile ago on one of the boards but we have independent accountants audit both sets of books yearly. No one on the board can know or be related to them and the CPA's  kids can't go to our school. The place we go now does it as their "community service write-off" and we let them have a banner ad in the football program.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Waxhaw. Lol.  Was working a highway construction job in Charlotte and got set up on a blind date with a lady from Waxhaw. I was punching way above my weight with her but ended up following her home after a dinner of her vacillating between "I don't like you" and "I want to take you home".  She lived in the basement of a McMansion owned by a Hornet and was being hunted by her husband, who had claimed to have melted his wedding ring down and tipped bullets with the gold. She told me all of this after happy fun adult time and I bolted like a shot. Everybody at work laughed at me, chiding me for not knowing that everyone in Waxhaw is insane.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Johnson: drjekel_mrhyde: I don't see the mugshot.

[Fark user image image 807x406]


Don't they usually make you take the sad clown makeup off before the mugshot?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's the face of a man afraid he'll be gettin' it right in the booster seat.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have stolen $5B instead of $5k. Now you'll have to do actual jail time.
 
