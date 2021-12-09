 Skip to content
(SILive)   Fired for being unvaccinated in NYC? Don't count on unemployment benefits. In related news, Staten Island's local economy to collapse
23
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Staten Island has an economy? I thought it was just landfill.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Staten Island's economy collapsed when China stopped buying our garbage?

I mean, the local currency is Pete Davidson's used condoms.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Staten Island should be thankfull NY doesn't have a "right to work" law in the books because they would've been completely farked.

In other states however, the GOPers who supported "right to work" are finding out just what that means when they're the ones getting fired and they have no venue in which to complain about it.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give SI back to Jersey, blow up the Verrazano and mine the water south of the south street seaport so the ferry can't make it through.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staten Islanders can't even take a train to real NYC.  They have to get on a barge.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we blame Pete Davidson dating Kanye's wife?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Give SI back to Jersey, blow up the Verrazano and mine the water south of the south street seaport so the ferry can't make it through.


Nah, you can keep those morons in Staten Island, we'll just keep Lady Liberty on hand.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I have are bad memories of Staten Island.

Are there any other kind?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Give SI back to Jersey, blow up the Verrazano and mine the water south of the south street seaport so the ferry can't make it through.


That bridge may as well belong to the treasury. It ain't going nowhere.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Give SI back to Jersey, blow up the Verrazano and mine the water south of the south street seaport so the ferry can't make it through.


No thanks. We don't want it.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: lilplatinum: Give SI back to Jersey, blow up the Verrazano and mine the water south of the south street seaport so the ferry can't make it through.

That bridge may as well belong to the treasury. It ain't going nowhere.


I suppose it could be turned into a Fortified checkpoint.  Once the Island has been quarantined there will still be some of the far south brooklyn repbulicans to relocate there anyway.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole swap meet will collapse?
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Staten Island should be thankfull NY doesn't have a "right to work" law in the books because they would've been completely farked.

In other states however, the GOPers who supported "right to work" are finding out just what that means when they're the ones getting fired and they have no venue in which to complain about it.


"Right to work" is about union busting by using free-riders to starve the union of funds. It has nothing to do with firing people.

"At-will employment" is what you are thinking of. But it applies in every single state, including NY. Unless you have a contract saying otherwise you can be fired for any reason (except those specifically laid out in legislation as exceptions) at any time with no recourse.

In regards to TFA, for unemployment, the basic idea is that being dismissed for refusing to comply with reasonable policies is akin to quitting and unemployment isn't available when you decide to quit. Therefore someone fired for not following a vaccination requirement (without a good reason) would not be eligible for unemployment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are fired you don't get unemployment, always been like this and it has nothing to do with NY
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chitownmike: If you are fired you don't get unemployment, always been like this and it has nothing to do with NY


Actually, Chitownmike, it's exactly the opposite with some important exceptions but the important thing is you are out here evey day tryin!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: chitownmike: If you are fired you don't get unemployment, always been like this and it has nothing to do with NY

Actually, Chitownmike, it's exactly the opposite with some important exceptions but the important thing is you are out here evey day tryin!


It's not the *exact opposite*.  If you get laid off you get benefits, if you get fired for misconduct you don't. Otherwise it is situational.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dywed88: Rwa2play: Staten Island should be thankfull NY doesn't have a "right to work" law in the books because they would've been completely farked.

In other states however, the GOPers who supported "right to work" are finding out just what that means when they're the ones getting fired and they have no venue in which to complain about it.

"Right to work" is about union busting by using free-riders to starve the union of funds. It has nothing to do with firing people.

"At-will employment" is what you are thinking of. But it applies in every single state, including NY. Unless you have a contract saying otherwise you can be fired for any reason (except those specifically laid out in legislation as exceptions) at any time with no recourse.

In regards to TFA, for unemployment, the basic idea is that being dismissed for refusing to comply with reasonable policies is akin to quitting and unemployment isn't available when you decide to quit. Therefore someone fired for not following a vaccination requirement (without a good reason) would not be eligible for unemployment.


Ah, ok, I stand corrected.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pete Davidson's used condoms


Name of my upcoming interactive art exhibit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Staten Island's king will get right on this.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember I rode on the Staten Island Ferry, got there, and there was nothing to do except go to the Dairy Queen inside the station. I saw that they had like, big box chain stores a couple miles away, but it was the opposite of the other 4 boroughs where you could get off the train and check shiat out.

//I now understand that the thing to do is get high in Pete Davidson's mom's basement
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool.

Now can we please end all religious exemptions to vaccine and mask mandates? Allowing people to be disease vectors simply because they say they worship Jesus™ defeats the purpose of the mandates.
 
