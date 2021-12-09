 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   How chickens keep airplanes safe, besides being both smarter and harder working than TSA agents   (cnn.com) divider line
19
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and THAT'S how i lost me head
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bob & Tom Ghost Chickens In The Sky
Youtube BX1R57ws3pU
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Google the phrase "Gentlemen, thaw your chickens."
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythBusters S2004E01 Chicken Gun
Youtube 8wBZqZlWyHc
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No chicken has ever felt me up on spurious grounds.

Chickens 1, TSA perverts 0.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they use the chicken's body heat to keep critical electronics online?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thaw your chickens!"

(If you get that reference, gold star for you)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The materials research and aeronautical engineers at my alma mater developed an artificial chicken - silicone gel, composite 'bones' - so that USAF could exhaustively test canopies and engine intakes without creating a bloody biohazardous mess.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Topper Harley was ahead of his time:
Hot Shots 2: Chicken Arrow
Youtube rGpxhelVWSk
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: "Thaw your chickens!"

(If you get that reference, gold star for you)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
001231mh Royal Canadian Air Farce, season 8
Youtube NLJ5q3-XJtQ
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should switch to humanely anesthetized Tobacco Institute scientists.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could chicken cannons be used for crowd control? Even if you disagree with a peaceful protest being broken up, you gotta admit that a vid of people running away and the cops manning the cannon screaming: "what's da matter? Chicken?" would be kinda hilarious.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The materials research and aeronautical engineers at my alma mater developed an artificial chicken - silicone gel, composite 'bones' - so that USAF could exhaustively test canopies and engine intakes without creating a bloody biohazardous mess.


What the hell is the fun in that.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As very few things would give me keener pleasure than to be bombarded with fried chicken, I would like to use this opportunity to formally declare war on Popeyes.

Fire at will my extra-spicy frenemy, fire at will.

I
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have been involved with training TSA agents.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tuxq: "Thaw your chickens!"

(If you get that reference, gold star for you)


Came to make the same reference.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, silly. Everybody knows that chickens can't fly.*

*Except as comfort animals.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I caught a terrorist" - No TSA agent ever.
 
