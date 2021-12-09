 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CarBuzz)   Kia is releasing new 3-row SUV that would like to speak to the manager   (carbuzz.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, Automobile, Kia Carens, new Kia Carens, design sketches of the three-row Kia Carens, Kia Motors, side profile of the Carens, Kia's range, slew of new eco-friendly models  
•       •       •

1631 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Dec 2021 at 12:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they really think spelling it Caren would save them from mockery?!

/ yes, I know
 
rfenster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many Karen's can it carry?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Kia Carens"

fark you, we've all had enough. Please turn the simulation reality off now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?


What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?


A privilege of Karens.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens? An HOA of Karens?


That ^ one is correct.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?


A Fox News of Karens.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not an unattractive looking car, really.
 
Pinner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Get your personalized plates for it...
MANAGER
HAIRCUT
TRIGGRD
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Kia Komfy Karen.  The marketing just writes itself.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?

A privilege of Karens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
* Warranty invalid in Milwaukee
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a rough 3rd row.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Not an unattractive looking car, really.


KIA hired a former Audi designer and if you look at their earlier cars you can guess exactly when they hired him.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How in the hell does that make it through marketing, legal, and common sense?

Are they going to pronounce it Car-en and expect that no one will immediately associate it with nosey, racist, white biatches?
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh dear
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Not an unattractive looking car, really.


Which is a very good thing as with a "1.5-liter petrol" engine everyone passing you on the highway will be able to appreciate.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So it's a van, basically, just with slightly smaller internal volume than if it was styled like a van.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: That's a rough 3rd row.

[Fark user image 561x374]


By the time you need a third row, things are all streched out and sagging.  Just ask Philip Rivers.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?

A privilege of Karens.


Winner.

Also, how do you not rebrand?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Did they really think spelling it Caren would save them from mockery?!

/ yes, I know


Who knows what goes on in a Korean marketing boardroom.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chevrolet can finally live down the "No va" fiasco in Mexico. Or at least have good company.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I ever get a car with a 3rd row, I'm getting a Suburban. Why half ass it when you can whole ass it?

luxurysuvrides.comView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
gonna go pick up all the biatchy moms in my neighborhood in one of these just to be able to proclaim, "my carens' carryin karens."

/no1caren
 
azpenguin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: meanmutton: Not an unattractive looking car, really.

Which is a very good thing as with a "1.5-liter petrol" engine everyone passing you on the highway will be able to appreciate.


You can't turbo charge that enough to give good power and torque to a 3 row seating SUV.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: gonna go pick up all the biatchy moms in my neighborhood in one of these just to be able to proclaim, "my carens' carryin karens."

/no1caren


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: That's a rough 3rd row.

[Fark user image 561x374]


No worse than the Tesla third row:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: KIA hired a former Audi designer and if you look at their earlier cars you can guess exactly when they hired him.


Better than hiring Chris Bangle.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If I ever get a car with a 3rd row, I'm getting a Suburban. Why half ass it when you can whole ass it?

[luxurysuvrides.com image 850x478]


We have family friends who have 5 kids. They just straight up bought a Ford Transit van and love it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If I ever get a car with a 3rd row, I'm getting a Suburban. Why half ass it when you can whole ass it?

[luxurysuvrides.com image 850x478]


At this point, I'm not driving, we're taking the bus
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: mcreadyblue: meanmutton: Not an unattractive looking car, really.

Which is a very good thing as with a "1.5-liter petrol" engine everyone passing you on the highway will be able to appreciate.

You can't turbo charge that enough to give good power and torque to a 3 row seating SUV.


If it's anything like the existing Kia Carens it will only be sold in Asia where you just need to keep up with mopeds.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a Hyundai humped a Honda and look what came out......
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: BigNumber12: That's a rough 3rd row.

[Fark user image 561x374]

No worse than the Tesla third row:

[i.imgur.com image 779x552]


Sure, but substantially worse than my 3rd row, which my kids have already mostly outgrown, aside from the center seat.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For fark's sake Kia, just build more Tellurides.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since we are talking about Kias - anyone have an opinion on the Kia Niro EV as a significantly cheaper alternative to a Model 3?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meanmutton: 137 Is An Excellent Time: If I ever get a car with a 3rd row, I'm getting a Suburban. Why half ass it when you can whole ass it?

[luxurysuvrides.com image 850x478]

We have family friends who have 5 kids. They just straight up bought a Ford Transit van and love it.


They do, but how many of their kids have died from humiliation?
 
donutjim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rfenster: How many Karen's can it carry?

What is the collective noun for Karens, anyway?

A complaint of Karens?  An HOA of Karens?


A Caren of Karens
 
docilej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With a name like that- Definitely not a "bang bus"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can read the mocking of asking to speak to manager as mocking wanting corporations to not be shiatty to you.

/but I get that it's usually used by Karens as a way to punish front-line staff who wouldn't put up with their tyranny.
 
Fiddle-dee-dee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you're fed up with gas prices in the US, why not buy a bigger gas guzzler and then complain to the manager?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.