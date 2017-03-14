 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1992, US Marines stormed Mogadishu, Somalia, in what would be a rousing success for peace and stability except for that one unfortunate incident   (history.com) divider line
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One incident? Nuts.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to that movie about that conflict the Americans ran out of the city victorious and Eric Bana moralized the conflict succinctly

That's the history I'm comfortable with
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Operation Restore Hope Beach Landing, Mogadishu Somalia
Youtube Xj9Fn3qG-Cw

CNN was waiting for the commandos as they stormed ashore on the beach with lights, camera, and microphones shoved in their faces.
 
Watubi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I look forward to future fiascos that turn into entertaining movies
 
fallingcow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [YouTube video: Operation Restore Hope Beach Landing, Mogadishu Somalia]
CNN was waiting for the commandos as they stormed ashore on the beach with lights, camera, and microphones shoved in their faces.


Like that rescue operation of that one lady in the hospital during Iraq II where it was so high stakes and risky that they could have someone already on the ground filming the soldiers getting off the Black Hawks.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe they didn't have their daily dose of crayons that day.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
what? no weeners tab?

/ducks
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also on this day, downtown Chicago isn't MAGA country.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good movie, though.  BHD.
It had that guy from that thing in it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this is why you don't want a draft-deferring Democrat boomer as president.   He never flat out took a stand and said he stayed out for the right reason, the war was wrong.  He couldn't say that, because of who he was.  He also said he didn't inhale.  It's entirely possible he didn't, but did he have to say that?  Anyway, going in, he was weak with the military and took most of Bush's policies as gospel.

On the other hand, we have George H.W. Bush, who never initiated a US military campaign that didn't come back and bite us in the ass.  Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia... Bush planted seeds, that grew into disaster and nightmares.

So had Clinton pivoted from Bush's new world order fever dreams, we may have been spared a lot of shiat.  Instead, Clinton "wanted to be liked" by the military, let them run their little games, keep their Saudi Arabian military bases.

Anyway, think of where we'd be if instead of Clinton, we had Brown, Bob Kerrey or Gore as the Dem candidate in 92.  Okay, maybe not early vintage Brown, but Kerrey or Gore would have been far superior to Clinton and we could have avoided a lot of pain.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Good movie, though.  BHD.
It had that guy from that thing in it.


Exactly, Hugh Dancy from Ella Enchanted.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead on the River: Good movie, though.  BHD.
It had that guy from that thing in it.


Freudian much?
 
