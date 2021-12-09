 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   WHO warns against rich nations hoarding jabs to fight Omicron, says after what happened with the first doses, they won't get fooled again   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Interesting, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines, Vaccine, Africa, wealthy countries, agency's vaccine director, global supplies, new Omicron variant of coronavirus  
178 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 1:56 PM



HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if they stop smashing their medical instruments after every new crisis, people will start taking them more seriously.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
T-T-Talkin' bout my vaccination
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, we can't all squabble between ourselves. Somebody's going to have to stand up, grasp the matrix of leadership, and say 'You've got the touch. You've got the power'.

THAT is how you defeat Omicron.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't explain, I think it's love...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The fun part is until everyone gets vaccinated...we're going to continue getting new variants.
 
delysid25
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I make sure to not associate myself with anybody who refers to vaccines as "jabs"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Look, we can't all squabble between ourselves. Somebody's going to have to stand up, grasp the matrix of leadership, and say 'You've got the touch. You've got the power'.

THAT is how you defeat Omicron.


The heat will rock you...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

delysid25: I make sure to not associate myself with anybody who refers to vaccines as "jabs"


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a pretty large part of the English speaking world you won't be associating with.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But encouraging rich countries not to hoard vaccines would cause big pharma to make less money, and our capitalist overlords can't have that.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Counterpoint - West Wing (Swiss Diplomacy)

"And maybe if our citizens didn't spend quite so much energy denouncing the infidels, they'd have time to build a damn medical school!"
 
delysid25
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: delysid25: I make sure to not associate myself with anybody who refers to vaccines as "jabs"

[Fark user image image 850x432]
That's a pretty large part of the English speaking world you won't be associating with.


Now just illustrate how your map of countries that speak English proves that anybody but idiots refers to vaccinations as "jabs"
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apocalypse Now: Marlon Brando Horror Speech
Youtube mPPGMNOLaMw


Some of these places are the epitome of vaccine reluctance.    Most are still playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But Pete's windmills cause cancer!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Counterpoint - West Wing (Swiss Diplomacy)

"And maybe if our citizens didn't spend quite so much energy denouncing the infidels, they'd have time to build a damn medical school!"


Well, somebody has to cut all those heads off, they just don't fall off by themselves!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

delysid25: I make sure to not associate myself with anybody who refers to vaccines as "jabs"


Here in America they're shots, because America.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: But encouraging rich countries not to hoard vaccines would cause big pharma to make less money, and our capitalist overlords can't have that.


This is today's "shiat meet brains" moment, so enjoy.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Maybe if they stop smashing their medical instruments after every new crisis, people will start taking them more seriously.


Be quiet, or we'll destroy some of our World Heritage monuments!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So if you read the article the problem is more we are donating vaccines with a short shelf life. Do they expect us to develope something new to donate?   Are they going to assist at all?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article is confusing. It asks for rich nations to not hoard vaccines, but also ask of them to not donate vaccines with short shelf lives, which are the ones they're hoarding.

It's either or.

Is anyone hoarding Sputnik? They don't have a short self life, so lets buy some from Russia and give them to anyone who wants them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: So if you read the article the problem is more we are donating vaccines with a short shelf life. Do they expect us to develope something new to donate?   Are they going to assist at all?


And apparantly the citizens don't want to be vaccinated.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm told my local pharmacy needs to let a few thousand doses spoil against the possibility that an anti-vaxxer might come in for one.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who the fark are you?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anfrind: But encouraging rich countries not to hoard vaccines would cause big pharma to make less money, and our capitalist overlords can't have that.


The US government is funding lots of overseas vaccinations and it's going to pay the same amount regardless of where the vaccines end up
 
