(KOMU Columbia)   The airing of grievances has started early this year   (komu.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's about time to formally and properly recognize conservatives in the US as the terrorists they are, and act appropriately to stop further attacks from them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it with these farkers taking out their frustrations on kids? Man up a bit, eh?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Am I missing something here? Festus/Festivus? Is that the connection to the headline? Kinda weak... sorry subby.

Having said that, Airing of Grievances has become a 24/7/265 thing these days. Almost like Black Friday Sales.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
365, not 265. Fat fingers, crappy keyboard. Fail.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't stand yas dad was not available for comment.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I approve of people committing crimes in the name of Rittenhouse.
 
xalres
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: What is it with these farkers taking out their frustrations on kids? Man up a bit, eh?


Kids most likely won't present much opposition. The last thing they want is an actual fair fight.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Xtreme FestivusTM should involve outdoor poles, quintuple-dog dares & naked genitalia.
It's time to up the game, peeps!
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: What is it with these farkers taking out their frustrations on kids? Man up a bit, eh?


And they're the same people obsessed with constantly gatekeeping what is "manly" or not.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Odd that Fox News is still complaining about The War On Christmas when we apparently have an actual war on our farking high school students.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't this guy a little, uh, old to be threatening school shootings?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevejovi: 365, not 265. Fat fingers, crappy keyboard. Fail.


With the way the last couple years have gone, I for one am in favor of reducing the length of the year by 100 days. Get the f*cker over with that much quicker.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowjack: Odd that Fox News is still complaining about The War On Christmas when we apparently have an actual war on our farking high school students.


teenage gun deaths are the reason for the season.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Isn't this guy a little, uh, old to be threatening school shootings?


You would think so but that is exactly what he did.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How little personal growth do you have to have to still be harboring issues with your HS 9-ish years later?
 
