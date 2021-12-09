 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   For some strange reason, senators didn't appear too receptive to the Instagram CEO's promises to self-police his platform   (npr.org) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, United States Senate, Richard Blumenthal, Adolescence, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, half hours, parent company Meta  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Dec 2021 at 10:20 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps he should commit to ending Finsta...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They self-police themselves so why are they worried it wouldn't work?
 
Moose out front
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Senators grilled the head of Instagram on Wednesday about the app's effects on children and teens, airing frustrations and attempting to extract various commitments from the company to make the platform a safer space for its youngest users."

Ah yes, the latest episode of "Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic."
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.