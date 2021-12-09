 Skip to content
(Slate)   And now for some good news about Americans and money. Tl;dr: If you give them enough government handouts and take away most of their spending opportunities, they actually start to build a savings. Just like rich people. Whoda thunk it   (slate.com) divider line
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working the entire time so I just put my stimulus checks in my Roth.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: I was working the entire time so I just put my stimulus checks in my Roth.


My wife and I worked the whole time, we dealt with her credit cards so we can actually think about a down payment for a house.

Now if housing prices could stop rising at a rate of 1% per day that would be awesome
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid taught us that we work to live - not live to work. It's been horrible but there were some learning benefits that came out of it.
*goes back to his newly-acquired cheese-making hobby*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if people don't spend, they save? Hold on, I think I need to write this down.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?


I spent mine on a high end designer backpack but I wasn't poor before so I think it's okay.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: So, if people don't spend, they save? Hold on, I think I need to write this down.


And there is absolutely nothing coming up soon that they might have saved some money for.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?


I bet most of them even own a refrigerator.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also suspended Federal Student Loan Payments. There's something like 45 million borrowers with an average payment of $400 a month. That's a lot of extra money people can be putting in savings.

Shows even a modest universal basic income combined with a restructuring of our debt (student/commercial/medical) laws could lead to the creation of a lot of actual wealth for middle and working class Americans.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'll bet it works even better if you pay people more too.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: They also suspended Federal Student Loan Payments. There's something like 45 million borrowers with an average payment of $400 a month. That's a lot of extra money people can be putting in savings.

Shows even a modest universal basic income combined with a restructuring of our debt (student/commercial/medical) laws could lead to the creation of a lot of actual wealth for middle and working class Americans.


If you create wealth for the middle class it lessens the amount of gain that the people at the top can horde.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?


Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's the report the article is based on btw: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/in​stitut​e/research/household-income-spending/h​ousehold-cash-balance-pulse-families
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Hey, I'll bet it works even better if you pay people more too.


What a terrible thing to say! If you pay people more, the job creators (PBUT) won't be able to create as many jobs. So by paying people more, you're actually hurting them. I hope you'll take some time to reflect upon your mistaken and harmful idea, and rethink things.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?


If poor people actually wanted to use their money responsibly all they ever had to do was ask their parents to cash in some stocks for them.

Sincerely,

The NYT editorial team
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.


Yeah because Amazon is so hard to use.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.


I'd buy that if it wasn't for the fact you can literally buy anything online. From trinkets to cars and houses.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Klivian:

I have no idea how anyone buys a house for the first time without the proceeds from the last house to counter act the rising costs.

Bought my house for 200k 3 years ago, which sold  for 100k like 10 years ago.  It's now worth 280. Id like to move to a new place, but I don't think I can afford to go anywhere else near me
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: They also suspended Federal Student Loan Payments. There's something like 45 million borrowers with an average payment of $400 a month. That's a lot of extra money people can be putting in savings.

Shows even a modest universal basic income combined with a restructuring of our debt (student/commercial/medical) laws could lead to the creation of a lot of actual wealth for middle and working class Americans.


And we can't have that happening now, can we.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.


We call this the, "too many fillet mignons and lobster dinners" theory of a American poverty.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?


People save it, until the spending opportunity comes back.

It's part of why we have supply chain and inflation issues now - increased demand from people spending shutdown savings.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.

I'd buy that if it wasn't for the fact you can literally buy anything online. From trinkets to cars and houses.


You missed the point. The rich can buy all kinds of nonsense, but they don't. They buy what they need and carefully measure how much they spend on the 'extras' in life. That's how they stay rich. The working poor got a big chunk of extra money. Those that worked through the pandemic accumulated a lot. They didn't have nearly as many spending opportunities. Concerts were cancelled. The new gaming console was hard to find. Nobody was doing anything. So money piled up (or they retired debt).
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I was working the entire time so I just put my stimulus checks in my Roth.


Paid off my car here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, the important thing is that you can find some justification for blaming the poor for their poverty.
It doesn't have to be a good reason - you aren't trying to convince smart people anyway - just the American voter.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's terrible. America runs on the idea of endless consumerism. Spend spend spend!
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: They also suspended Federal Student Loan Payments. There's something like 45 million borrowers with an average payment of $400 a month. That's a lot of extra money people can be putting in savings.

Shows even a modest universal basic income combined with a restructuring of our debt (student/commercial/medical) laws could lead to the creation of a lot of actual wealth for middle and working class Americans.

If you create wealth for the middle class it lessens the amount of gain that the people at the top can horde.


yeah that seems to be the rub of it.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.


I had no idea poor people stay poor because they buy yachts when they see them. I always thought it's because they make subsistence wages. TIL.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: FleshFlapps: madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.

I'd buy that if it wasn't for the fact you can literally buy anything online. From trinkets to cars and houses.

You missed the point. The rich can buy all kinds of nonsense, but they don't. They buy what they need and carefully measure how much they spend on the 'extras' in life. That's how they stay rich. The working poor got a big chunk of extra money. Those that worked through the pandemic accumulated a lot. They didn't have nearly as many spending opportunities. Concerts were cancelled. The new gaming console was hard to find. Nobody was doing anything. So money piled up (or they retired debt).


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: madgonad: The Irresponsible Captain: So, it turns out if you give poor people money they generally make responsible decisions with it? Has someone been lying to me for decades about them spending it on lobster?

Uhm, no. You have to also eliminate the frivolous products and services. That was the second part of the headline. The (actually) rich people don't have this issue. They might have $20 million available to spend, but they don't see a new yacht on sale and think - hey, I have $20 million. I have just enough to buy it. That is really the key difference. It is also why lottery winners are frequently poor again within a few years. They are used to spending what they have so they continue to spend but on much more expensive purchases.

We call this the, "too many fillet mignons and lobster dinners" theory of a American poverty.


So there's a sliver of truth to the idea - poverty alters brain functions, and can lead to decisions that seem rational to the poor person but not to someone else.

But that just becomes a further indictment of the "poor people will waste money" line of thinking, because if you give them an ACTUAL lifeline out of poverty, the bad-decision making eventually disappears.
 
