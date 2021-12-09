 Skip to content
(MSN)   "China clamps down on vasectomies." Was "snip this problem in the bud" already taken? Why not "neuteralize the problem"? Have some imagination, MSN   (msn.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be an impotent problem if they're willing to go to such vas lengths.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there is a vast difference in all those puns
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a rather simple surgery in theory, "

yeah, no.

/source: personal experience.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keeping the sum in the dim
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I think there is a vast difference in all those puns


I'd attempt to top that, but I just don't have the balls.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, God is gonna smite them baby stoppers.   Just watch.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're testy about this subject.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Headline is shooting blanks, lacks potency.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Frozen peas sales plummet
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Past China: ONLY ONE CHILD!
Later China: Ok, ok, two is ok.
Now China: NO BIRTH CONTROL! BAN ALL THE THINGS!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RTFA and now "Please delete previous comment"

China is gonna be doubly blessed by God.  Just you watch.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

plecos: "It's a rather simple surgery in theory, "

yeah, no.

/source: personal experience.


My understanding is that the surgery is simple.
Complications are not.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'public hospitals will almost always turn patients away because we are aware of the risks involved in doing something that's not explicitly okayed by the government," said Yang, the director of a hospital in Jingzhou city, Hubei province, who gave only part of his name for fear of punishment for speaking to foreign media.'


So a partial name, specific job, and location won't let the government locate you if they felt like it?  Even if more than one person fits that overall description, it can't be that big a group?  "I need to stay anonymous for fear of reprisal, so I'm going to place myself among this group of five possible matches.  Haha, they can't do anything to me now!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I seed what they did there.

/what are chinese submarines full of?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I should invest in slated chairs for thr Chinese market
 
fallingcow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

plecos: "It's a rather simple surgery in theory, "

yeah, no.

/source: personal experience.


I accidentally got the old-school kind (the small-incision version is faster for the surgeon and doesn't require much more in terms of supplies so I just assumed that was the only kind they'd do if that was on offer from the clinic and the surgeon in question was trained in the procedure. No, turns out, I needed to have asked for that specifically) and that was not much fun at all. Also the anesthetic didn't take on one side but he'd already started cutting and had to finish, so that was fun. Ow.

The results are pretty rad, though. Plus I think the surgeon gave me a nut lift. Took 10 years off the age of my nutsack.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they need more people, why dont they just let in more refugees?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Focus on the Family is probably taking notes.
 
docilej
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why doesn't China just open up their southern border and let everybody and anyone in. You'll have all the population you want.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Finally, a Nation takes the right side in the War on Balls
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought we weren't supposed to kink shame.
 
Pincy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

severedtoe: Focus on the Family is probably taking notes.


More like the Supreme Court.
 
