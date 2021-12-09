 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Palestinians upset about sperm smuggling movie. Don't click unless you don't mind sperm-smuggling movie plot twist spoilers. Does not involve your mom somehow   (jpost.com) divider line
mjjt
leeksfromchichis
HailRobonia
It seems to me that the movie would be more critical of the Israeli prisons rather than the prisoners.
 
HailRobonia
indy_kid
"Thank you! Come again!"
 
Boo_Guy
steklo
Thudfark
noitsnot
So not really vegan then.
 
steklo
steklo
Well at least no animals were hurt during the extraction process...
 
Marcos P
Heheh cumsmugglin
 
thealgorerhythm
My first reaction as well.

Although, does this mean the movie is antisemenitic?
 
Mock26
steklo
iheartscotch
Ok...I've actually read-ish the article

TLDR, the Palestinians are upset because the film depicts a Palestinian girl who was conceived as a result of her father's sperm getting smuggled out...only for it to turn out that she was Israeli the whole time because the sperm got switched.
 
Kalyco Jack
Are the sperm smugglers working in collaboration with the budgie smugglers?
 
