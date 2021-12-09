 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Rural police chief, in news last year for suggesting protesters deserve to be run over, arrested for deciding his son deserves to be assaulted over his grades   (komu.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: J.S. then said Suedmeyer placed his leg behind J.S. and pushed him to the ground. The deputy noted in the probable cause statement that move is called a "leg sweep" and is a "law enforcement tactic."

No, it's a standard karate move.  What, exactly, are these dweebs trying to say?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Suedmeyer later told deputies that he had "no intention to provide corporal punishment" but that he became angry after his son didn't respond to his statements.

"Now, see, I wasn't gonna beat his ass, but he didn't respond to my texts about wanting to fight him, and I got angry!"

Yes, a very reasonable response to threats of violence.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: Suedmeyer later told deputies that he had "no intention to provide corporal punishment" but that he became angry after his son didn't respond to his statements.

"Now, see, I wasn't gonna beat his ass, but he didn't respond to my texts about wanting to fight him, and I got angry!"

Yes, a very reasonable response to threats of violence.


It's a very police response to peaceful non-cooperation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, Republicans are garbage people who hurt everyone around them? I had no idea.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

unixpro: FTFA: J.S. then said Suedmeyer placed his leg behind J.S. and pushed him to the ground. The deputy noted in the probable cause statement that move is called a "leg sweep" and is a "law enforcement tactic."

No, it's a standard karate move.  What, exactly, are these dweebs trying to say?


No shiat.  When I went to Chuck Norris Karate Studios as a kid we had entire tournaments over the tactic.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's your own fault if you get hit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was probably shouting "Stop resisting" during the pummeling, as he was trained to do.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do white people treat their kids this way? Is it part of their culture?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suedmeyer later told deputies that he had "no intention to provide corporal punishment" but that he became angry after his son didn't respond to his statements.

Corporal Punishment shows up when needed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Domestic violence, in the home of a police officer? I'm shocked.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So basically an a-hole continues to be an a-hole? Not surprised.  People who say stuff like this out themselves as horrible people with the emotional maturity of a sea sponge.
 
God--
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the chief's middle name Johnny?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cop: "You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to have your face kicked in by me. You have the right to have your balls stomped on by mom."

Kid: "I think I'll waive my rights."
 
ssaoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kids are so soft these days.  When we were kids our parents would sweep the legs, place us in a choke hold and then tase us if we didn't finish our vegetables and pack of Lucky Strikes. 

And that was at our 4th bday party that was held on a dirt road near the city dump. SMH
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Multiple studies by learning establishments have proven conclusively that knowledge retention and grade averages are significantly improved following random and unprovoked acts of violence upon the student. The improvements are shown to be long term and persistent when the violence is applied by a parental figure in law enforcement, preferably with racist and bigoted views on politics.

These are hard facts within the conservative universe, you people need to understand what is happening to this father's rights here.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

unixpro: FTFA: J.S. then said Suedmeyer placed his leg behind J.S. and pushed him to the ground. The deputy noted in the probable cause statement that move is called a "leg sweep" and is a "law enforcement tactic."

No, it's a standard karate move.  What, exactly, are these dweebs trying to say?


That they're wannabe action move villains?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're 15 years and your dad is a cop AND you call the cops to stop from beating you for bad grades, there might be some issues at home.

At 15 years old, my dad said I was too old for spankings and it would be a good old fashioned ass kicking if my grades slipped anymore. It kind of worked (we never fought) but what worked better was promising $50 per A. I was on the principals list that year.

/I wouldn't have called the cops
//because I saw him kick my brothers ass for stealing a car
///I believed him!
 
