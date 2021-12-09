 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The father and son who allegedly sparked the Caldor Fire together get arrested for reckless arson together. Still no arrests in the Bradlees or Sears fires   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lake Tahoe, California, Mark Reichel, Sacramento, California, David Smith, Nevada, Associated Press, Caldor Fire  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA is missing some crucial information, such as how they allegedly started the fire.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody sets fire to The WIZ!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: TFA is missing some crucial information, such as how they allegedly started the fire.


That hasn't been made public yet, for some reason. I'm gonna assume it was an illegal campfire, given that there's a campground near the source of ignition.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nobody sets fire to The WIZ!


Service merchandise and pergament laugh at your shenanigans.

/Get your Amazon boxes off my lawn
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Reichel, the attorney for both men, insists they did not start the fire.


he added, "it was always burning.  since the world's been turning, in fact"
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: NewportBarGuy: Nobody sets fire to The WIZ!

Service merchandise and pergament laugh at your shenanigans.

/Get your Amazon boxes off my lawn


I remember being a dumb kid going into Service Merchandise with my parents and seeing the conveyor that the items came down on. I really wanted to see what the upstairs looked like because it has to be awesome, right? It's got a cool conveyor belt! Kid me was pretty dumb.

Are there still Service Merchandise places? Or did Amazon finish them off?

This may have been a regional thing but does anyone remember Car Four?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Less fiery, more bargains.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other article I read had a denial from the attorney that the men "intentionally" started the fire. That is a non-denial denial. The charge is "recklessly" starting a fire. The prosecutor says they were criminal-level dumbasses and should have known better than whatever they allegedly did.  The lawyer did not deny that part.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and stay outta woolworth
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lechmere, Zayre, Ann & Hope, and Two Guys approve.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K-Mart fire still burning out of control.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: TFA is missing some crucial information, such as how they allegedly started the fire.


They were arsein' around.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: NewportBarGuy: Nobody sets fire to The WIZ!

Service merchandise and pergament laugh at your shenanigans.

/Get your Amazon boxes off my lawn


Pergament lives on as a real estate firm, renting and managing the properties where their stores once stood.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Service Merchandise


Holy shiat, it's the 70s again.  I remember that place.
 
WyDave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Your honor, we weren't Zayre that day"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread has gone full "name I haven't heard in a long time".
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nobody sets fire to The WIZ!


I was at a Victor Borge show that stopped because the audience was running out of the theater. He asked why they were all leaving and someone shouted " there's smoke in the theater ", after he checked out what the stage hands reported he told us that they were shooting the wiz outside and the smoke from the special effects was being sucked into the theater and we should relax. Just a silly incident that shows how old I am.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gleeman: This thread has gone full "name I haven't heard in a long time".


I'm just sad I never got to see Jabba the Hutt shop at Hutzler's.
 
freetomato
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That fire came scary close to my sister's house in Pollock Pines.  I plan on moving back out that way if it doesn't burn to the ground before I retire. Many moons ago, I used to go out to Sly Park at night to drink beer with my sisters.  Several times we saw empty campsites, with embers still smoldering in the firepit - in the middle of a national forest.  My sister always had a bucket in the bed of her truck for that reason.  People are dumbasses.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
money.cnn.comView Full Size


Those Caldor boys were into a variety of crimes.

/11 million copies of this Christmas ad in 1998 were put out
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does Macy's tell Gimbels?  Oh never mind.


/obscure?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about Montgomery Ward?

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


"And the Burns name? Charles is taken from Citizen Kan's Charles Foster Kane, while Montgomery came from a childhood friend of Groening's who lived across the street from a Montgomery Ward shop. Next to the store was a historic log cabin which burned down, and the location of the two buildings later combined in Groening's head to create Montgomery Burns."
https://www.nme.com/blogs/tv-blogs/th​e​-simpsons-real-life-inspirations-behin​d-characters-springfield-2584343
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I used to be a stock boy here.

Loved working at the mall.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [live.staticflickr.com image 850x635]


I had one in my home town. It was a Grants first...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
