 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   SNOWMG   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
    More: PSA, Utah, Colorado, inches of snow, Heavy snow, U.S. state, travel plans, strong winds, Wyoming  
•       •       •

2494 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's December.
I put snows on at Halloween.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's gonna be 65º F and rainy where I am on Saturday.  It was 29º F yesterday.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
weather.govView Full Size

The graphic on the right, where the red blob indicates a 75 percent chance of 8+ inches of snow is right over where I live.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wunderground shows us getting 16" on Tuesday.  Weeee!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Texas, so I guess I need to stock up for when the powergrid goes pear shaped
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I should see if my snowthrower still works.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [weather.gov image 850x491]
The graphic on the right, where the red blob indicates a 75 percent chance of 8+ inches of snow is right over where I live.


So are you ready to receive your 8+ inches?
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [weather.gov image 850x491]
The graphic on the right, where the red blob indicates a 75 percent chance of 8+ inches of snow is right over where I live.


Howdy neighbor! Snow blower all gassed up and ready to blow.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, the ski season has felt like two months of October skiing so far. Traffic is probably gonna farking suck on Saturday, though.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get one fall day and then it is back to late spring heat in the upper 80s degF.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid liberals, more proof that Global warming is fake
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Snow MG might look like.

mgexp.comView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: dstanley: [weather.gov image 850x491]
The graphic on the right, where the red blob indicates a 75 percent chance of 8+ inches of snow is right over where I live.

Howdy neighbor! Snow blower all gassed up and ready to blow.


Had to change the spark plug in mine last night. We're on the edge as of right now, but it's winter in Wisconsin. We'll get it sooner or later.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A licky boom boom down
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will probably be 80º down here the next couple of days.  I ran my lawnmower a few days ago.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8-16" ... how quaint. Let me know when your 3 day totals are measured in feet.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ Lake Effect is a biatch.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT A SNOW MG MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: 8-16" ... how quaint. Let me know when your 3 day totals are measured in feet.

[i.pinimg.com image 392x523]

/ Lake Effect is a biatch.


Last year we had a 1 day total of 3 feet.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gonna be in the 40s here, and a shiat-ton of rain, when that system gets here.

/northern Maine
//where's my snow, goddammit
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sleze: What a Snow MG might look like.

[mgexp.com image 640x480]


dammit was going for the same joke and that was the pic too...

well played
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Close to 70 on Saturday. Lousy jet stream hanging north of here. No snow in the future and today is the last of the cold temps for a while.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We got like 1/16h of a millimeter of accumulation a few days ago. *shudder*
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This isn't news. It's expected. It happens every winter. Now if it was New York, it would be the lead story on every network, with local knobs being interviewed about how they don't know if they'll make it through the next 24 hours.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: sleze: What a Snow MG might look like.

[mgexp.com image 640x480]

dammit was going for the same joke and that was the pic too...

well played


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lawd we need it too.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: 8-16" ... how quaint. Let me know when your 3 day totals are measured in feet.

[i.pinimg.com image 392x523]

/ Lake Effect is a biatch.


You sound like my relatives in upper Michigan.
 
g4zilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just about one year ago (12-17-20), the neighbors attempted to go to work...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: We got like 1/16h of a millimeter of accumulation a few days ago. *shudder*


A fellow SoCaler, I assume.

/it's raining again today
//a tiny bit more than Tuesday
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
disrupting commutes and bringing relief to ski industry


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


OH WOW
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Guess I should see if my snowthrower still works.


Read this as "flamethrower".

I guess that would work, too.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

g4zilla: Just about one year ago (12-17-20), the neighbors attempted to go to work...
[Fark user image 850x637]


Unless you are an ER doctor why even attempt it.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.