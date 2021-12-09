 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Man trains for 25 years to directly stare into the Sun for an hour without blinking. No word yet if what was seen cannot be unseen   (odditycentral.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't met this trump yet
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have satellites that can do this thankless job for him these days
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he should be revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, 'taint nuthin. Let's see him do this for an hour.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, staring directly into the sun for an hour would have been on my list of things you CAN'T train for.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ultra Vivid Scene - Staring At The Sun
Youtube s-wxO4v0Xy4
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Granny Weatherwax heard remarking "Meh."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sun, I am disappoint.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet his eyes are super ripped and vascular.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, he should be revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night...


this guy knows where the fun is
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...but mama, that's where the fun is..."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Offspring - Staring at the Sun (live)
Youtube ttiOfX3IEj8
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I quickly open a door on a sunny day, the sudden brightness is enough to illuminate the floaters at the back of my eyes, and I get a free light show for the next hour.

Curse my blue eyes.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did that in grade school, at recess one year (I believe it was fourth grade), and yes, there was plenty of blinking involved, so I'm calling bullshiat on this "guru".

/couldn't see anything for about 45 minutes when we went back inside the classroom.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The previous record was 6.

Brian Regan - Sun Stare
Youtube YqPtB1n5-LY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Actually, staring directly into the sun for an hour would have been on my list of things you CAN'T train for.


The more you go blind the easier it gets. Think of cataracts as muscles for your eyeballs.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems like a worthwhile thing to spend decades training for
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Little did we know he was a human helioscope and doing this for science /s
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Oh, 'taint nuthin. Let's see him do this for an hour.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh damn, over in one.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this is one of those ascetic trials things, like holding one's arm aloft for a month.
still, this is oblig.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You do you man
 
wild9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Strange flex but okay.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Y'All Just Stare Into the Sun? | Squidbillies | Adult Swim
Youtube H9FlbYUB0p4
 
Bread314
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TL:DR.  He was already blind.  His training - 25 years of cataracts and diabetic retinopathy.  You can see the cataracts and India has the highest level of diabetes (yeah - worse than the US) in the world. The only way to survive the pain is have the nerves dead already.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Assuming this is all legit and the guy didn't just go blind, maybe this can happen if your irises can somehow be trained (?) to basically close your pupils almost entirely (?!). Not sure if that would help with the "not blinking for ten minutes" thing though, if anything that's even more impressive.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel like ppl on Facebook need to learn about this free medicine
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The guy, just like those that claim they get all the nutrition they need from air, is of course a liar.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I feel like ppl on Facebook need to learn about this free medicine


Covid prevention
Pray to the sun
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Family-Circus-I-Can-See-Forever.jpg
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"His attempt to beat the previous record of staring into the sun without blinking was overseen by a representative of India's Book of Records"

Christ, that has got to be a carnival of horrors and fraudsters. Magnetic men. Acres of fingernails. Beards passed down for generations. The stuff that makes it into Guinness is just the tip of the iceberg.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought GWR didn't acknowledge records that are potentially dangerous?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Actually, staring directly into the sun for an hour would have been on my list of things you CAN'T train for.


My mom's friend, as kid, and probably egged on by other kids stared at the sun.
Ruined her eyesight when the retina got baked.

/Think of how a magnifying glass burns leaves, now imagine that happening to the inside of the eye
//bonus, the nerves there don't have pain receptors so a person doing that won't flinch
///AFAIK
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Personal note: When I was a little kid my mother told me not to stare into the sun. So once when I was six, I did...
 
