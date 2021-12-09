 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fox Square All-American Christmas Tree® arsonist released on no bail. Suspect denies involvement. Fox News blames Santifa   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, New York City, Criminal law, Arson suspect Craig Tamanaha, New York Post, Fox News Channel, News Corporation, 49-year-old suspect, Manhattan criminal courthouse  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I didn't do it," Tamanaha told reporters outside the building.

Funny, he'd fit right in with Fox News and its guests.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So
The "all American Christmas tree" was fake

Seems on brand for Fox
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Santifa

/sides
//orbit
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, that's that, then. Now, how long is it going to take for police to get back to the search for the REAL arsonist?

/s
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Claiming some killed wood the "All-American Christmas Tree" is like believing that the Dallas Cowboys are "America's team".

Did any of us get a vote on that?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dang, I accidently clicked a fox news link. I think I need another shower.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just a tourist, doing normal tourist things, right Fox.....
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The fake tree wasn't burned because Fox News doesn't believe in science so the concept of combustion isn't true since it's grounded in factual science. Now if they reported that the fake tree was burned down by someone reading old flame wars off USENET that spilled out of their laptop while eating Taco Bell and passing gas I'd be more inclined to believe it.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Couldn't resist, I looked at the comments Ray.

/"How many of you qoppers have nosebleeds?"
//might be a fun day after all
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arson suspect Craig Tamanaha was seen leaving a Manhattan criminal courthouse on Wednesday humming 'doot do do doodoo Tamanaha'
 
special20
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh good googley moogley, somebody Photoshop "Santifa"!

Then do Kyle Rittenhouse as the Grinch.

//No skillz
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't BLM (Branches & Limbs Matter?)
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Burning xmas trees is even better than burning churches. They can claim oppression against their christian beliefs because someone torched their sacred baby jesus tree.

praytellblog.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly the holiday tree was a crisis actor and did this...False Flag Operation! It's.So.Obvious!!!!!
 
Number 216
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fox News hates Christmas (along with the farker who made up his imaginary farks anti Christian brigade)
 
