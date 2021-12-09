 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Scott Peterson sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Yes this is a repeat from 2004, only without the whole death penalty thing   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.


Sadly, he is likely incapable of feeling remorse. Or empathy.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with death sentences being converted to permanent incarceration.

Honestly I think it should go the other way, that the default should be permanent incarceration and then afterwards the state needs to make an extraordinary case for capital punishment, or the incarcerated needs to request it instead of being behind bars forever.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.


He would still have a couple of years of support left for Ambers baby
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NkThrasher: I'm okay with death sentences being converted to permanent incarceration.


I'm opposed to it for one specific reason: capital punishment has exonerated more people than life sentences.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Pocket Ninja: Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.

Sadly, he is likely incapable of feeling remorse. Or empathy.



Agreed but the misery of a lifetime in prison- maybe 50 years- will not be lost on him. He will feel it and it will be terrible and that's a good thing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NkThrasher: I'm okay with death sentences being converted to permanent incarceration.

Honestly I think it should go the other way, that the default should be permanent incarceration and then afterwards the state needs to make an extraordinary case for capital punishment, or the incarcerated needs to request it instead of being behind bars forever.


I think it should be life in prison solely because I want them locked in cage, reasonably healthy, until the day they finally die.

Of course I would have people like him locked down 23 hours a day with exercise / shower every other day. The only thing on the TV is educational, news, or their preferred religious devotionals.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered which is a "better" existence in prison, life no parole vs death penalty.
Obviously death penalty ends, well, in death, but many many years down the road, but before then which one is more miserable.
I've heard both ways.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: I've always wondered which is a "better" existence in prison, life no parole vs death penalty.
Obviously death penalty ends, well, in death, but many many years down the road, but before then which one is more miserable.
I've heard both ways.


A lot of death row inmates that had their sentences commuted to life talk about how it's much better.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
" and their unborn son Conner "

dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size

/Could have sworn his name was John
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As if the state of California would ever have executed him anyway.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can he still appeal his conviction?  Or will this be last we hear from this asshole?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought that the whole thing in California was that on Death Row, as long as they don't suddenly go back to enforcing it, it's a much better set-up than in the general population doing life. You get your own toilet, your own room, and less interaction with other more questionable prisoners.

My favorite thing about this killer is how he tried to frame some random homeless people by putting his dead wife's jewelry out on a tree stump near their encampment for them to find. This is not a quality person.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NkThrasher: I'm okay with death sentences being converted to permanent incarceration.

I'm opposed to it for one specific reason: capital punishment has exonerated more people than life sentences.


And thoss who get executed before exoneration?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crazy it's been that long.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Scott Peterson was convicted of two counts of murder - for his wife and his unborn child.  His wife was 7 months pregnant.  Let's talk about the weirdness of the murder of the unborn child bit, at least in the US.

In most countries this ruling would make sense... general rule is that in the first trimester a fetus is just a lump of cells and is part of the mother, not a person, but in the third trimester the fetus is a baby and has rights.  Second trimester is a grey area and is usually left up to the doctor's judgement.  This lady was in her third trimester, so the fetus was a baby w/ rights, and so this was a double murder.

In the US though the abortion argument is so partisan that you have half the country saying a fetus is a baby from the moment of conception (which is stupid) and half the country saying a fetus isn't a baby until the moment it is born (which is also stupid).  So whether this was a double murder or not depends on whether you are red vs blue.

Personally I'd like to see the US fall in line with the loose consensus of 1st trimester = lump of cells, 3rd trimester = baby, 2nd trimester = doctor's call.  Fat chance though.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Sadly, he is likely incapable of feeling remorse. Or empathy.


And he will not stop until you are dead.
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I thought that the whole thing in California was that on Death Row, as long as they don't suddenly go back to enforcing it, it's a much better set-up than in the general population doing life. You get your own toilet, your own room, and less interaction with other more questionable prisoners.


Those arent so much perks of being on death row as a recognition that the people there have literally nothing to lose and do incomprehensible messy things to others when put in cramped conditions and no fear of consequences, particularly when they already have proven violent track records.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Can he still appeal his conviction?  Or will this be last we hear from this asshole?


His lawyer said they're going to appeal for a new trial due to juror irregularities that had the death penalty tossed out
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Enjoy genpop, D-bag
 
LowIQanon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Congrats to the pro-life movement on this incredible victory!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Pocket Ninja: Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.

He would still have a couple of years of support left for Ambers baby


He got someone else pregnant after murdering his then-wife?

jfc
 
SirMadness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Great, now that damn "Remembering Laci" song from the O and A bit is running through my head.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't care.
Had sex.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.  In a couple years, they should barge into his cell at 3:3am and drag him to the execution chamber, strap him down, give him the IV, and then say "Oh, that's right, you don't get off this easy - back to your cell Scotty."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Laci Peterson's family members tearfully addressed Peterson in court.

"You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said.
She also spoke of the young man Conner never became.

"He would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago, you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child," Rocha said.

I hope this piece of shiat hears those words echoing in his head nonstop for the rest of his pointless, wasted life.


In Denmark, he'd been out 6 years ago.

Shrug.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: n Denmark, he'd been out 6 years ago.the social safety net would likely have taken away his motive to kill.


FTFY
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Can he still appeal his conviction?  Or will this be last we hear from this asshole?

His lawyer said they're going to appeal for a new trial due to juror irregularities that had the death penalty tossed out


Christ. This guy is never going to disappear. He must have had quite a bit of money socked away to afford these lawyers.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.