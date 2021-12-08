 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The latest sign the pandemic is far from over: the National Guard is being mobilized to help staff overwhelmed health care facilities   (cnn.com) divider line
61
    More: Sick, Massachusetts, Health care, New Hampshire, Hospital, New York National Guard, Healthcare, Federal Emergency Management Agency, United States  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sununu is calling out the National Guard to help?

I guess the RWNJ protesters on his lawn might cut down on the carolers this holiday season.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that started here a month or two ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: it's never gonna end.
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets that the most affected areas requiring National Guard assistance would be in rural New York? I.e., MAGA land?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a culture shock. These people haven't been trained for this. How can you transfer the skill of beating up black protesters to healthcare?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Ramp up production on ivermectin and mouthwash!
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been doing it for a while here.

Our local medical direction and management also finally got tired of us waiting three to four hours for a bed for stable patients because the ER staff refused to triage and offload us. So now we literally find a wheelchair or a hall bed if they can't go to the lobby
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


Shhhh facts don't matter there's ragebatin to be done!
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff. The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job."

The REASON for said lack of staff is not stated. Maybe they mean "not enough staff because we have too many patients."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhh.  Don't tell Madison Cawthorn.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


So it's not covid...... It's covid.

Gotcha.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first vaccine shot from a national guard.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Quick! Ramp up production on ivermectin and mouthwash!


I've been sunning my perineum since I don't have any light sources small enough to jam up my bhole.

COVID can't touch me!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


1) None of what you claim is in the article.

2) If it were true, the root cause would be still be anti-vaxxers
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.

So it's not covid...... It's covid.

Gotcha.


Maybe if those idiot anti-vax medical professionals had listened to the overwhelming majority of their colleagues instead of freedom-eagle.facebook, they wouldn't have to call in the Guard.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are we going to hold Biden accountable? This is as much Biden's fault as Trump's.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.


Lack of staff caused by... what, too good welfare?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.


Lack of staff to handle an abnormal occupancy rate, dipshiat.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.


Ok. So then explain why there is a lack of staff.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Lack of staff caused by... what, too good welfare?


I don't know.  Maybe healthcare workers are like fast food workers and just don't want to do it anymore.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


So the root cause is not paying healthcare workers enough.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No room for anti-vaxxers but there's always room for jello.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean they are not being mobilized to go work in restaurants so the Karens can get their moca frap latte?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm being hyperbolic sort of, but at this point I think proof of vaccination should be required for admittance to the ER for COVID-like symptoms. I don't care about religious exemptions, and legitimate medical exemptions are rare enough that they can look those up in the system. Get the shot, or GTFO.

"911! My husband can't breathe! He's been coughing and now he can't stand up!"
"Ma'am, which version of the vaccine has he received?"
"We didn't, we're doing our own research. We want to make sure it's safe!"
"Ma'am, I'm going to hang up now. Tots and pears."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Ok. So then explain why there is a lack of staff.


How about you ask the journalist that wrote the article to do that?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Sununu is calling out the National Guard to help?

I guess the RWNJ protesters on his lawn might cut down on the carolers this holiday season.


Fark user imageView Full Size


While I'm picking on NJ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Spoiler: it's never gonna end.


Eventually, it will. When I was in Prague I noticed these public art works at four or five locations, but didn't know what they were for. Later on I learned that they were plague columns, to mark the end of various plagues. One column I saw memorialized the end of a three year plague.

So I'm just assuming that this one will end, sometime. It may be soon, or awhile.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fugitivepope: "According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff. The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job."

The REASON for said lack of staff is not stated. Maybe they mean "not enough staff because we have too many patients."


Could also be that trained medical professionals are tired of dealing with the angry horse-paste brigade on top of having seen wave after wave of death and suffering. Eventually enough is enough and it's time for a career change.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Ok. So then explain why there is a lack of staff.


Someone get these ducking COVID patients off the floor.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the left wing bubble lately: This is all a distraction from (whatever I'm outraged about currently) by the (faceless media conglomerate that coordinates very well and with no apparent leaks from the colossal support staff these companies need) and you fascists need to WAKE UP.

/I'll check my own privilege, thanks.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: saintstryfe: Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Lack of staff caused by... what, too good welfare?

I don't know.  Maybe healthcare workers are like fast food workers and just don't want to do it anymore.


No. They're stupid and won't get vaxxed. So they got fired as they should have.
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hmm now I wonder what caused these staffing shortages? its a complete mystery! we'll probably never know.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


When the number of people who quit or are fired from hospitals are reported as percentages, it has typically been below 3% for all staff and less than 1% for medical staff.

A significantly higher percentage of medical staff have quit because of burnout.  But fark them, it was their choice, right?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should let the guard take care of unvaccinated patients, and the hospital workers take care of the rest.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: I know I'm being hyperbolic sort of, but at this point I think proof of vaccination should be required for admittance to the ER for COVID-like symptoms. I don't care about religious exemptions, and legitimate medical exemptions are rare enough that they can look those up in the system. Get the shot, or GTFO.

"911! My husband can't breathe! He's been coughing and now he can't stand up!"
"Ma'am, which version of the vaccine has he received?"
"We didn't, we're doing our own research. We want to make sure it's safe!"
"Ma'am, I'm going to hang up now. Tots and pears."


My twit of an antivax cousin just came up from Georgia.  God knows what she brought with her.
And my trumptwit niece has covid...and she is a school teacher.
   And i had my knee surgery postponed due to staffing issues.


/ no unemployment for antivax idiots.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

great_tigers: When are we going to hold Biden accountable? This is as much Biden's fault as Trump's.


If the USA had single payer public funded healthcare, yeah.

But as long as privately owned hospitals and clinics are doing the staffing, they will reduce care by reducing work hours.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: great_tigers: When are we going to hold Biden accountable? This is as much Biden's fault as Trump's.

If the USA had single payer public funded healthcare, yeah.

But as long as privately owned hospitals and clinics are doing the staffing, they will reduce care by reducing increasing work hours.


It's cheaper to pay overtime than it is to hire new workers.  Yeah the care suffers, but as a bonus if nobody else is available people literally can't refuse.  You can't legally leave an area unattended, so if nobody shows up then overtime it is.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, great! My new hometown is on that list!
 
IamAwake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where do they think the National Guard comes from? Mobilizing the National Guard just means they have to leave their regular job, and if they are useful in healthcare that means they are leaving a regular job in healthcare to help in healthcare. Mobilizing National Guard is great for disasters, but I don't see how it violates the conservation of mass and energy laws of thermodynamics
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone's gotta dig.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(shrug)

This is what most of these people wanted. Let's just hope they die quickly instead of lingering for a month.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, one of my coworkers was deployed for that purpose a couple of weeks ago. Of course the propagandists already have the drones saying "Durr hurr it's cuz nobody wants to work derp derp derp".
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too much money in the pandemic to let it die.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
you farkers must really be up set you cant blame Florida.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

munko: According to the article, this is due to lack of normal staff.

The root cause of this lack of normal employees, not covid cases, but covid mandates being forced upon staff members who chose not to vaccinate and instead walk off the job.


Yes, heaven forbid we require those working in a pandemic with the patients of the pandemic take measures to protect themselves, their families and friends, as well as their patients from the diseases that in about a year has inflicted more US casualties than any war or military action the US has ever been in.

Says more about the state of education that people in healthcare think refusing these vaccines is a good move.

Also your suggestion would have more weight if we were not already having a shortage of healthcare workers due to for profit medical facilities underpaying and under hiring in order to reap the most profits for stakeholders. Combined with an aging population that has historically not taken care of itself (due to private insurance being costly and a lack of ability to take time to get care until it is an emergency) causing a general increase in the number of healthcare workers need before we have an emergency situation and people just might have to consider that perhaps when it comes to healthcare the free market has failed us.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Too much money in the pandemic to let it die.


It's the war on terror covid.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: FTFA: as of last week, some 50 hospitals in northern New York had less than 10% bed capacity in large part due to lack of staff.

But don't let facts get in the way of pushing a narrative.

Lack of staff to handle an abnormal occupancy rate, dipshiat.


Of go fark yourself.  It says right in the article the Guard is serving soup and doing clerical work.  Farking half wit.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.