 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   Anti-vaxxer weaponizes Mariah Carey at Board of Supervisors meeting. "It's also a little pitchy and comes with a slow side-to-side jig"   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Hate speech, extension of the local health emergency order, A Little Bit, Public health, SAN DIEGO, new Christmas diva, white Santa cap, Tuesday's public comments portion  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 11:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The song was a bit of a departure from the tenor of many of the board's meetings this year

Well, yeah, it's clearly a soprano piece
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not often that I envy the deaf.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wealthy Republicans chuckle at reading this news.
The rubes will fall for anything!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She sounds like she would smart her own posts.
 
Turbogod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good Lort!  It's like Talkback16 is doing a LIVE tour.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Be a shame if this one ended up choking on her own liquid lungs due to some disease some simple precautions could have prevented. More proof that rightwingers aren't smart but they sure are lazy - physically and mentally. Too lazy to bother looking beyond their echo chamber for information and too lazy to spend a moment to put a mask on their fat, stupid, shiat eating faces.

If we all had a nickel every time one of these turds thought they were clever we'd be farking rich.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only there were some measures we COULD take to keep the schools and economy open.  Seriously.  I've thought of zinc.  I've thought of bleach.  I'm all out of ideas.  Anybody got anything???
 
Turbogod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: If only there were some measures we COULD take to keep the schools and economy open.  Seriously.  I've thought of zinc.  I've thought of bleach.  I'm all out of ideas.  Anybody got anything???


Have you considered horse dewormer?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You've got freedom honey. The freedom to move to Alabama. You've got more in common with those folk than you realize. Bless your heart.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The next speaker after the singer was Robo, who again criticized San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and used a racist slur to compare how unvaccinated residents were being treated. "


I'm left curious.  Usually when the right wing extremists make comparisons to jews during the holocaust, it's with the implication that the holocaust was a bad thing.  Maybe he picked a different ethnic group to slur so he could say "they" should be treated badly but not us? Or did he do a complete contradiction where he did use a holocaust reference as a bad thing but also managed to drop the K-word?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somebody get a bat and she can add 'All I want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth' to her repertoire.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a dreadful woman.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The next speaker after the singer was Robo, who again criticized San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and used a racist slur to compare how unvaccinated residents were being treated. "


I'm left curious.  Usually when the right wing extremists make comparisons to jews during the holocaust, it's with the implication that the holocaust was a bad thing.  Maybe he picked a different ethnic group to slur so he could say "they" should be treated badly but not us? Or did he do a complete contradiction where he did use a holocaust reference as a bad thing but also managed to drop the K-word?


NM just saw the video.  It's "you're creating the new segregation and the unvaxxed are gonna be the new ____".  Not as unhinged as I expected, but still clearly he just wanted to read a slur into the public record since the exact same point could have been made without that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: What a dreadful woman.


Her poor kids. Why not just tell them outright you don't even love them? You know, just pull the bandage off quick.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The next speaker after the singer was Robo, who again criticized San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and used a racist slur to compare how unvaccinated residents were being treated. "


I'm left curious.  Usually when the right wing extremists make comparisons to jews during the holocaust, it's with the implication that the holocaust was a bad thing.  Maybe he picked a different ethnic group to slur so he could say "they" should be treated badly but not us? Or did he do a complete contradiction where he did use a holocaust reference as a bad thing but also managed to drop the K-word?


Dr. Wooten is Black, which this same person has repeatedly referenced in racist remarks at every public comment session for months.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell me again how Americans will buckle down and bite the bullet in the face of adversity.  Something about pulling together goes in there, too.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And here I thought Anti-vaxxers couldn't make themselves seem anymore crazier than they already are.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.