(WJHL Tri-Cities)   If you ever wanted to know why Garfield was so abusive of Odie   (wjhl.com) divider line
26
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Stouffer's lasagna box packed with a deadly substance.

...was opened and then filled with meth.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to suggest that there's not actually much difference between a frozen lasagna box filled with frozen lasagna and a frozen lasagna box filled with meth, but I see that's been covered.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because F**k Odie, that's why.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberDave: Because F**k Odie, that's why.


Nah fark Nermal
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nermal being a boy by only hearing him referred to by a masculine 3rd person pronoun just once in the entire show was the biggest wtf moment of my adolescence.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Airplane! finally makes sense.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those poor animals were abused and their behavior was how they coped.

John Arbuckle was and is a monster and predator.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Garfield is generally a jerk. Garfield books were the only books we've restricted from my six-year-old, after she started reading them obsessively and began emulating his behaviors.

/Didn't take much to connect the dots between Garfield and her suddenly wanting to claw everyone when she got mad.
//That gets old really fast.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Nermal being a boy by only hearing him referred to by a masculine 3rd person pronoun just once in the entire show was the biggest wtf moment of my adolescence.


IIRC, the comics referred to him as a boy several times.  But it was really confusing once the cartoon came because he was voiced by a woman with a very feminine sounding voice.  Plus the little things like hair curlers, batting eyelashes, etc.

/in another WTF, in the comic he called himself a midget but also said smoking & coffee helped keep him small
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guiteau unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/john bull?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*reads headline then clicks not sure what to expect* You got me Subs. That's wholesome funny stuff
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: UberDave: Because F**k Odie, that's why.

Nah fark Nermal


Rule 34?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: Guiteau unavailable for comment.
[Fark user image 850x578]
/john bull?


He looks like he ate some Stouffers Lasgana.
"Someone please help this gentleman before his pantaloons fill with feculence."
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jon has Lyman (Odie's owner) chained up in the basement, so Garfield gets his abusive nature from him, I guess.

/Hurt people hurt people
//Err um, Hurt cats hurt dogs?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Garfield is generally a jerk. Garfield books were the only books we've restricted from my six-year-old, after she started reading them obsessively and began emulating his behaviors.

/Didn't take much to connect the dots between Garfield and her suddenly wanting to claw everyone when she got mad.
//That gets old really fast.


I've found the comics are absolute garbage and not funny whatsoever - I had a friend who had the entire set and it's an enormous amount of material and I read the entire thing as a kid.

However, the first few seasons of the original show had a recurring theme of pro-critical thinking and how tv tries to manipulate you that has stuck with me for life.

My love for the show is why I read the books, but just like how Tim Allen's garbage standup routine got the team of writer's polish for Home Improvement, it seems so did Garfield and Friends.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THIS IS THE MOST AMAZING LASAGNA I'VE EVER HAD!   TIME TO CLEAN THE ENTIRE HOUSE!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like the photoshopped ones, where Jon is talking to himself. Much improved.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Jon has Lyman (Odie's owner) chained up in the basement, so Garfield gets his abusive nature from him, I guess.

/Hurt people hurt people
//Err um, Hurt cats hurt dogs?


I just figured Lyman left Jon for a burly biker.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Garfield is generally a jerk. Garfield books were the only books we've restricted from my six-year-old, after she started reading them obsessively and began emulating his behaviors.

/Didn't take much to connect the dots between Garfield and her suddenly wanting to claw everyone when she got mad.
//That gets old really fast.


Might I suggest you pull the child aside, and in your most understanding tone, administer a fatal beating. Worked wonders on my kids. Never heard about them acting up ever since.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


After:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chthonic Echoes: Garfield is generally a jerk. Garfield books were the only books we've restricted from my six-year-old, after she started reading them obsessively and began emulating his behaviors.

/Didn't take much to connect the dots between Garfield and her suddenly wanting to claw everyone when she got mad.
//That gets old really fast.

Might I suggest you pull the child aside, and in your most understanding tone, administer a fatal beating. Worked wonders on my kids. Never heard about them acting up ever since.


We replaced Garfield with Calvin and Hobbes.

Resulted in improved behavior and more interesting conversations.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: EvilEgg: Jon has Lyman (Odie's owner) chained up in the basement, so Garfield gets his abusive nature from him, I guess.

/Hurt people hurt people
//Err um, Hurt cats hurt dogs?

I just figured Lyman left Jon for a burly biker.


Nope, from the Garfield video game.

cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size


Looks like he's done it at least a couple times before.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"especially aggravated robbery"  is that a separate crime?  is that a tennessee thing?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Garfield open a Pandora's box for me as a kid.

Prior to Garfield I was not at all critical of cartoons.  I thought "It's a cartoon, there's no way a cartoon, with it's bright colors and silly jokes, could be bad."

In a way, the shiattyness of Garfield ended my childhood.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chthonic Echoes:

We replaced Garfield with Calvin and Hobbes.

Resulted in improved behavior and more interesting conversations.

Might I suggest Liō, which I describe as what you get if Calvin & Hobbes and The Far Side had a love child.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
