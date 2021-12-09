 Skip to content
(Guardian)   New Zealand banning cigarettes for everyone born after 2007. Everyone born after 2007: what are cigarettes? Pass me my vape   (theguardian.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When we visited there in 2010 they had signs at the registers and by the tobacco product that in no uncertain terms said "These products will kill you." Not surprising they will pretty much outlaw their sale within 10 years from now. Surprising they haven't already.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Evidence indicates that the amount of tobacco products being smuggled into New Zealand has increased substantially in recent years and organised criminal groups are involved in large-scale smuggling," it said.

I should open a speakeasy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 541x329]

Bans never work. If there is profit to be made, it will find a way to be made.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 541x329]

Cigarettes will not lead to speaking easy
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The key is to institute a poor man's tax!
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 541x329]

Speakweezy
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like a pointless law when smoking rates are below 1/5 and banning substances has never led to their total prevention in society, and in many cases (illegal drugs in America) seem to lead to more of the substance existing, not less.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not sure banning cigarettes is the best strategy. They are probably having more success with banning advertising, mandating plain packaging, and limiting where you can smoke. It seems to be working just fine here, vaping notwithstanding. The same tactics need to be applied to nicotine vaping I guess.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Not sure banning cigarettes is the best strategy. They are probably having more success with banning advertising, mandating plain packaging, and limiting where you can smoke. It seems to be working just fine here, vaping notwithstanding. The same tactics need to be applied to nicotine vaping I guess.


DING DING DING!!
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In before the addicts and all their "Waaah! <coughcoughcough> But muh rights <coughcoughcough>".
 
pheelix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wanebo: When we visited there in 2010 they had signs at the registers and by the tobacco product that in no uncertain terms said "These products will kill you." Not surprising they will pretty much outlaw their sale within 10 years from now. Surprising they haven't already.


Canada's been doing that for at least two decades. Back when I was a smoker (late 1990's), I always appreciated the Canadian Government's willingness to say it straight without all the "So-and-so has determined that blah blah blah smoking blah blah blah bu-blah-blah blah blah blah causes blah blah blah cancer."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think banning it is a good strategy, probably just an intense education about how harmful it is. IIRC smoking rates in developed nations have dropped off dramatically and NZ is already very low. In a generation or two it will probably go the way of snuff. But this might just lead to a bigger black market.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you outlaw smoking, only outlaws will look cool.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I quit going on 8 yrs ago. Best thing I ever did. I do however agree that outright bans never stop something only drive it underground. Prohibition is our best example as are drugs. In legal weed states, you get a better, safer product legally than was ever available until it got brought out of the shadows. Pretty sure there isn't a way to make tobacco safer but yeah, well you know what I'm tryin to say. Its early yet and I need coffee.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perhaps making the product safer is a better idea? Hookahs for all!
 
