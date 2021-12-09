 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Inter Lake)   Burned camper found in burned camper   (dailyinterlake.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 6:17 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x294]


Get the lights.  We're done here.
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A riddle wrapped up in an enigma
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Heino said investigators are still working to determine who the person is and the cause of death."
Um..
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heino?

dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:

Heino also said the investigation continues into the deaths of two men whose decomposed bodies were found Nov. 30 in a Lake Blaine residence. Heino said more forensic investigation is required to positively identify the men.

Yeah, this might not be related, but my truecrime senses are tingling.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.