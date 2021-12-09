 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Come for the SF tower tilting a quarter-inch in four days; stay for a milkshake metaphor and a last paragraph quoting "designer Ron Hamburger"   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ron Hamburger recognizes a turdburger when he sees one.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reached for a quote, all he had to say is "it's gonna be rubble rubble."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The leaning tower of Frisco?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It's no different from sucking a straw into a milkshake," Pyke said

I'm... not clear on this. Having your food eat your utensils sounds horrifying.

Wait. Is that what brings all the boys to the yard? Sucking the straw into the milkshake? I feel like maybe we're headed farther afield from a building metaphor. Unless it's a brick sh*thouse.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He says the sucking process is likely stressing larger areas of the Old Bay Clay layer under the building's existing foundation.

These corporate naming rights deals are getting out of hand.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My understanding is that rather than drive piles by basically hammering them in, they now vibrate them in, to minimize noise and damage to the neighboring structures.

But vibrations can be really good at compacting soils, too.

Do we have any civil / geotechnical engineers who can explain why this isn't a dumbass idea?

I mean, hell, if you could find some good vibration frequencies that didn't transfer very far, I would think you could try to vibrate the side that hasn't settled as much.... But I also suspect that once the building's moved too much, it's not putting as much weight on that side, so I don't know how well it would work

/undergrad CivE
//but went into IT
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robertus: He says the sucking process is likely stressing larger areas of the Old Bay Clay layer under the building's existing foundation.

These corporate naming rights deals are getting out of hand.


Agreed.  My house is built on Marlboro Clay
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a farking shiat show.

What ever building official and architect that signed off on allowing a high rise to be built without piling into bedrock should be forced to pay the cost of replacing the building.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oneiros: My understanding is that rather than drive piles by basically hammering them in, they now vibrate them in, to minimize noise and damage to the neighboring structures.

But vibrations can be really good at compacting soils, too.

Do we have any civil / geotechnical engineers who can explain why this isn't a dumbass idea?

I mean, hell, if you could find some good vibration frequencies that didn't transfer very far, I would think you could try to vibrate the side that hasn't settled as much.... But I also suspect that once the building's moved too much, it's not putting as much weight on that side, so I don't know how well it would work

/undergrad CivE
//but went into IT


If you reverse the frequency on the pulse generator and invert the phase sequencers to match the alignment of the tricrystal matrix, you can drive pules into clay.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't wait for this building to be the next

"Why didn't we see this collapse coming?" Headline.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh subby, we've already covered Ron Hamburger in the last 12 articles on Fark about this tower.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: My understanding is that rather than drive piles by basically hammering them in, they now vibrate them in, to minimize noise and damage to the neighboring structures.

But vibrations can be really good at compacting soils, too.

Do we have any civil / geotechnical engineers who can explain why this isn't a dumbass idea?

I mean, hell, if you could find some good vibration frequencies that didn't transfer very far, I would think you could try to vibrate the side that hasn't settled as much.... But I also suspect that once the building's moved too much, it's not putting as much weight on that side, so I don't know how well it would work

/undergrad CivE
//but went into IT


The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
Youtube Eab_beh07HU
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joe Montana got out from under it.
 
Ducain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: My understanding is that rather than drive piles by basically hammering them in, they now vibrate them in, to minimize noise and damage to the neighboring structures.

But vibrations can be really good at compacting soils, too.

Do we have any civil / geotechnical engineers who can explain why this isn't a dumbass idea?

I mean, hell, if you could find some good vibration frequencies that didn't transfer very far, I would think you could try to vibrate the side that hasn't settled as much.... But I also suspect that once the building's moved too much, it's not putting as much weight on that side, so I don't know how well it would work

/undergrad CivE
//but went into IT


Here's an excellent explanation from the YouTube channel Practical Engineering.  He makes tons of really interesting civil engineering focused videos that even have my little kiddos watching with me (and they request them very often too by name).

https://youtu.be/ph9O9yJoeZY
 
Ducain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ducain:

Here's the embedded version:
What Really Happened at the Millennium Tower?
Youtube ph9O9yJoeZY
 
