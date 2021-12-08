 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Former Berkeley mayoral candidate convicted of stealing newborn baby goat. And then it gets weird   (berkeleyside.org) divider line
    Wayne Hsiung, Factory farming, Animal Liberation Front, baby goat  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was his name Rodriguez?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This particular animal rights group are a bunch of knuckleheads. Everytime I see one of their stunts I'm left wondering when their luck is going to run out and people are going to get killed.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of those type of people who do more harm than good.  He tortured the creature more than someone who would raise it then butcher it.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he go on the lam?

Ha!  I kid, I kid.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was his name Rodriguez?


Berkeley is a good place to laugh at all the hippies thinking they'll get out alive.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🎶 Everybody Wayne Hsiung tonight 🎶

Come on, you just know he'd use that as his theme song.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA:

When Hsiung, who represented himself, tried to bring up some of the philosophy behind his decision to take the goat in opening arguments, the district attorneys on the case objected and Judge Peter Knight upheld the objections, according to the Transylvania Times.

Ah. So he had a fool for a client.

Do not make this dude mayor, he lacks the basic social skills to do the job.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds pretty normal, for Berserkley.
 
