 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   How did you hear about John Lennon's death in 1980? Who better than from Howard Cosell on Monday Night Football   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was either Dead Week or Finals Week my first term in college; I was at a party (so probably Dead Week) where somebody had the pictures from the White album up on their bulletin board.  Someone snatched down Lennon's picture and yelled "One down, three to go!" which I guess didn't find a lot of favor.  Anyway, after about five seconds, everybody started up drinking again.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was 20 and in my little home listening to FM radio. DeeJay  interrupts song to say Lennon had been shot. A couple minutes later she comes on radio loudly crying to say John was dead. I was off to Europe 10 days later and remember it like yesterday.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, did the Pats win?!?!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, did the Pats win?!?!



Sure, Tom Brady engineered a last minute drive that got them into field goal range.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was 12 and took it pretty well. Granted that was 1999 so it wasn't necessarily news to most others.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My father told me. He said the fascists were trying to murder music itself so that nobody could ever fark again. That's how they win in the end; by stealing the very essence of what makes us human.  I was 2. John Lennon had been dead for several years at that point.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was up in my room, trying to make myself do my homework, and my mom (Lawrence Welk fan though she was) came upstairs to tell me.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was 5.  The celebrity shooting that traumatized me didn't happen for another 2 or 3 years:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wasn't born for another four years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: I was 5.  The celebrity shooting that traumatized me didn't happen for another 2 or 3 years:

[Fark user image image 352x262]


BUCKWHEAT NO!!!!!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had gone to bed before it came on the news and radio so I found out the next morning. My mother was unusually subdued that morning, and when a neighbor drove me and her son to school, all the radio was playing was Beatles music.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was a freshman in college and still living at home (though that would change the following month). I was listening to the radio and heard the news, then went into the den where my dad & brothers were watching Monday Night Football, told them what I had heard, then saw Cosell announce it a couple of minutes later.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was getting ready for work the next morning. Went into the kitchen and turned on the radio. Sat in stunned silence as the newscast reported the shooting. Hard to believe. I was hoping John would be making a comeback and start recording more.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was my final quarter of college. Came home from the library and my roommate told me John Glenn had been shot and killed. Didn't find out he'd misheard until the next day.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was 6, I used to beg my mother to put Sgt. Pepper on the stereo because I was too young to operate the phonograph so I knew who the Beatles were and who Lennon was. I was 10 when he got killed.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was no CNN back then, so the half-time show on MNF was news of the shooting, and then they replayed a very odd segment where Lennon had been a guest on MNF a few years earlier, in spite of not knowing anything about American football.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure my parents remember this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm confused why there wasn't a sponsored bumper giving fans odds and allowing them to bet on whether or not he died.
 
bababa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had been up all night cramming for a final exam, and continued studying all day and didn't hear anything about it at all, or any other news. Then my sister picked me up from the library, and I asked her, out of the blue, if she had heard anything about John Lennon. She said no, just that he had died at the hospital. What??!! That was when I first learned he had been shot. It also cemented my family reputation for having ESP.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nuuu: My father told me. He said the fascists were trying to murder music itself so that nobody could ever fark again. That's how they win in the end; by stealing the very essence of what makes us human.  I was 2. John Lennon had been dead for several years at that point.


Arrrgh, I totally missed it.  How could I've been so daft.  Oh ya. I ran into a stop sign.

Was jamming with my friend when I heard the news.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Had a lot of hs homework that night and turned on the radio--every blasted station was playing the Beatles. After a while, I was all wtf is all the Beatles music on every music station? Finally, I heard the news after about an hour of that. The next day I heard the joke: what would it take to reunite the Beatles? 3 more bullets.
I have a morbid sense of memory.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crikey, John Smith was kicking for the Patriots when it happened.

I remember him from when he presented the American Football programme on Channel 4 back in the day.

/heard about John Lennon's murder on the radio in the car on the way to my Aunt and Uncle's house. Watched the news on the TV there.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, did the Pats win?!?!


Miami won, 16 to 13.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't believe his body has been on display for over 90 years.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was sixteen, and working evenings at my first "real" job (i.e., one that required a W-2 form), a low-budget grocery outlet.  My mom picked me up a little after 8:30.  I got in the car, and she quietly said, "Did you hear about John Lennon?"  The way she said it, I knew he was dead.  The car radio was tuned to KJR AM (a Seattle station), and they were playing Beatles and Lennon songs in tribute.  We stopped at the corner grocery store on the way home so mom could run in and get her cigarettes (Kent Golden Lights).  I stayed in the car and listened to the radio.  When they got to "Strawberry Fields Forever", I lost it.

The next day in school, some wit had written "Who Shot J.L.?" on the blackboard.  I was pissed; it was too soon for jokes.  After school, I walked to the nearest drugstore and bought two picture-sleeve Lennon 45s and an orange-label Abbey Road reissue.  They're still in my vinyl collection.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'Just a football game'? JUST a football game? I see you are unfamiliar with what the future of high school education will be, Mr Cosell. One of the fine, brain-damaged athletes might run for Senate in the great state of Georgia. Think on that, Howard!

/ I'm talking about Herschel Walker
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heard it from Cosell. My brother and a buddy were watching the game with me, and we were all big fans.

The game didn't matter anymore. I cried for hours. John was my favorite Beatle. I remember the massive impromptu memorial at Strawberry Fields in NYC, with thousands of candles.

It was a profound disturbance in the Force, unlike anything I'd ever felt before or since.

The scene in Yesterday where John is alive was incredibly jarring, yet satisfying in an "oh man, if only he weren't killed" way.

"Get Back" brought John back to life for 8 hours. Thanks to everyone involved in that documentary.

And thanks John for your gifts that live on.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wasn't even a WispaGold bar in my father's back pocket yet but a couple years back, when I found myself with wings clipped a little bit, he and I finally began talking to each other like human beings.

Papa Bear was a sought-after record producer and recording guy for long ages and when I asked him about this, in the sort of casually stupid way people can ask shiat they do not realize is going to have a dire emotional impact because they're clueless or self-involved or moronic (or in my case all three) he got very quiet. Very still. His eyes did a slow drift down to the surface of the table we were sitting at - very obviously he was lost in memories and I was fascinated because all this was out of character as I understood it then - and, unnerving as fark for yours truly, they filled. This is a working class Brit of the stiff upper variety, eh? Never seen my father cry before that moment and suddenly it all felt so. damn. strange.

"Damn. Dad, really man I'm sor-"

"No, Rik" - this is not my name but his preferred nickname for yours truly; I had a chronic Kipling affliction there for a while and am probably lucky he doesn't call me Mowgli or Kim or something - "it's okay. Please excuse me."

And without further ado, got up, put on his coat, paid and left Vanguard (one of my favorite places, which is of course damn close to The Dakota). 

So I never heard the story.

But it made my father cry.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.