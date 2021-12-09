 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   If you had Russian zombie fires on your 2021 bingo card, it's time to collect your prize   (vice.com) divider line
12
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, -88f to +88f.  That's one helluva temp swing.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they managed to set the f*cking sea on fire, and now the permafrost. Thanks Obama!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, the permafrost in Siberia has thawed. This has left a very thick layer of combustible material that is now on fire, and will not stop burning until the fuel is spent. And that will be a very long time from now.

This is bad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Zombie fire? Technically, that's a good thing.
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lexx: Wow, -88f to +88f.  That's one helluva temp swing.


Yes, I did not see that coming
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lexx: Wow, -88f to +88f.  That's one helluva temp swing.


F*ck it. Type 13 planet.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only they used the ever burning peat fires to dry out some malted barley.
 
August11
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby if you and the author had called them underground fires I would not have clicked the link. I get you.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I know we have already tipped

The climate gets warmer, the permafrost melts, releasing greenhouse gas, making the climate warmer.

The fires are a symptom
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, for the second year in a row wildfires worldwide put enough co2 in the atmosphere to rank 4th in worldwide producers - ahead of russia.

The numbers we set at the climate accords are already uselessly low. There is basically no way we can stop the fires from being worse every year. Especially in the russian north
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
US has Centralia mine fire. So we can claim we been burning things underground longer.

Although Russia did start the fire that is now called the Darvaza gas crater, aka gates of hell.

The above are famous ones, but there are more out there.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So, for the second year in a row wildfires worldwide put enough co2 in the atmosphere to rank 4th in worldwide producers - ahead of russia.

The numbers we set at the climate accords are already uselessly low. There is basically no way we can stop the fires from being worse every year. Especially in the russian north


Agent Orange:  Challenge accepted.
 
