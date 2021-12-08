 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Good news perverts, Canon is coming out with a camera that takes color pictures in near total darkness   (gizmodo.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Photography, Electromagnetic radiation, Light, new sensor, Visible spectrum, digital imaging industry, conventional sensors, final results  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.


lighten up francis.

im with subby/a perv. I kept thinking how i could use this w the wife, first thing that came to mind.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems to be a serious website.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.


I'm sure that some of them are very fine people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the mysteries of cryptozoology will be solved.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, we will see the Kiwi bird as it should be. A beautiful nocturnal animal.

Also the Basement-Dwelling Subterranean Child Man in its natural habitat. Full color!
*You don't want to see what shows up on the chair under UV light
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a modification of the cameras where if you used the nightvision mode during daylight you could x-ray certain swimming costumes?

Not that I've been party to such underhand shenanigans but one does hear rumours...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pervs are people, too!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Finally, the mysteries of cryptozoology will be solved.


We'll finally discover that Bigfoot is still blurry at night.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well now I'll find bigfoot
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.


You sound defensive....
 
mindset zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Awesome I'm in waiting to be able to take photos of night time suburbia. Without a flash in as close to your vision as possible.

Or pictures taken in moonlight.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: Well now I'll find bigfoot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Lambskincoat: Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.

You sound defensive....


With that level of knee jerk I just assume they run a shady motel with strangely thick walls.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and Good News Perverts is the name of my evangelical porn site
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Conservationists should love such tech for camera traps.  Added bonus if poachers get caught by it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Conservationists should love such tech for camera traps.  Added bonus if poachers get caught by it.


Naked poachers is a pretty niche fetish, but who am I to judge?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Lambskincoat: Only perverts want to take photos in low light? I know subby is being funny, but photography shouldn't be made into pariah profession. Photographers do great work in our society.

lighten up francis.

im with subby/a perv. I kept thinking how i could use this w the wife, first thing that came to mind.


Wow, my first thought was how to use it with your wife too. Weird.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*clicks TFA*

They... built an array of 3.2 million SPADs? And it has subnanosecond time-of-flight for every pixel, effectively making it a 3D camera at the same time?

*jaw drops to floor*

I mean, I'm not going to speculate on what the
- dark rate
- maximum count rate
- quantum efficiency / PDE
will be, but this is mind blowing regardless. As is the array of 3.2 million microlenses! The SPAD detector/readout circuitry occupies about 3/4 of the "pixel" in research grade integrated SPAD arrays, and they come with wide-aperture microlens arrays to restore something close to full-area capture.

Now, if they're quoting a reduction in minimum illumination by "only" 10x, the QE/PDE cannot be *that* high. I've built and calibrated a few single-pixel SPAD detectors... lemme tell you, the fully dark adapted human eye is so sensitive to green light it's unbelievable. A single ordinary green LED is enough to illuminate an entire workspace. I've seen my shadow cast by Venus, and gone for a stroll by the light of the milky way. And research grade silicon SPADs are several orders of magnitude more sensitive than that to red and near IR.

If you insist on color pictures, the limiting factor - guarantee you - is the blue pixels. It's possible to process a whole block of silicon to enhance IR/red/green/blue/near UV sensitivity, but I do not believe that is possible to pattern that on camera-sensor scales.
 
Stantz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

erik-k: *clicks TFA*

They... built an array of 3.2 million SPADs? And it has subnanosecond time-of-flight for every pixel, effectively making it a 3D camera at the same time?

*jaw drops to floor*

I mean, I'm not going to speculate on what the
- dark rate
- maximum count rate
- quantum efficiency / PDE
will be, but this is mind blowing regardless. As is the array of 3.2 million microlenses! The SPAD detector/readout circuitry occupies about 3/4 of the "pixel" in research grade integrated SPAD arrays, and they come with wide-aperture microlens arrays to restore something close to full-area capture.

Now, if they're quoting a reduction in minimum illumination by "only" 10x, the QE/PDE cannot be *that* high. I've built and calibrated a few single-pixel SPAD detectors... lemme tell you, the fully dark adapted human eye is so sensitive to green light it's unbelievable. A single ordinary green LED is enough to illuminate an entire workspace. I've seen my shadow cast by Venus, and gone for a stroll by the light of the milky way. And research grade silicon SPADs are several orders of magnitude more sensitive than that to red and near IR.

If you insist on color pictures, the limiting factor - guarantee you - is the blue pixels. It's possible to process a whole block of silicon to enhance IR/red/green/blue/near UV sensitivity, but I do not believe that is possible to pattern that on camera-sensor scales.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

erik-k: *clicks TFA*

They... built an array of 3.2 million SPADs? And it has subnanosecond time-of-flight for every pixel, effectively making it a 3D camera at the same time?

*jaw drops to floor*

I mean, I'm not going to speculate on what the
- dark rate
- maximum count rate
- quantum efficiency / PDE
will be, but this is mind blowing regardless. As is the array of 3.2 million microlenses! The SPAD detector/readout circuitry occupies about 3/4 of the "pixel" in research grade integrated SPAD arrays, and they come with wide-aperture microlens arrays to restore something close to full-area capture.

Now, if they're quoting a reduction in minimum illumination by "only" 10x, the QE/PDE cannot be *that* high. I've built and calibrated a few single-pixel SPAD detectors... lemme tell you, the fully dark adapted human eye is so sensitive to green light it's unbelievable. A single ordinary green LED is enough to illuminate an entire workspace. I've seen my shadow cast by Venus, and gone for a stroll by the light of the milky way. And research grade silicon SPADs are several orders of magnitude more sensitive than that to red and near IR.

If you insist on color pictures, the limiting factor - guarantee you - is the blue pixels. It's possible to process a whole block of silicon to enhance IR/red/green/blue/near UV sensitivity, but I do not believe that is possible to pattern that on camera-sensor scales.


This will huge impact on my industry, deep sea survey and inspection. The ability to get high quality color imagery without worrying about back scatter from lights or strobes and 3D for photogrammetry? Sign me up.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.