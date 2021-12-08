 Skip to content
 
(Crain's New York)   New York moves to place Penn Station under historic designation. This should have been a headline from 1962   (crainsnewyork.com) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's gotta be the shortest amount of text I've seen before the paywall.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only "restaurant" I've ever seen a live rat running through was in Penn Station.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the mock ups of the redesigned Penn Station. It's pretty. As a commuter, the station as is is functional, which is all it needs to be.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it. I've crossed a threshold. Too much fark. Nowhere else on the internet do I find articles about penis stations. I'm out.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: That's it. I've crossed a threshold. Too much fark. Nowhere else on the internet do I find articles about penis stations. I'm out.


You heard "penis station" and outer yourself?  You must be easily triggered.
I support you, but how did your mom handle it?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scobee1210: You heard "penis station" and outer yourself?  You must be easily triggered.
I support you, but how did your mom handle it?


She's pleased. Her penis fear is stronger than mine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: scobee1210: You heard "penis station" and outer yourself?  You must be easily triggered.
I support you, but how did your mom handle it?

She's pleased. Her penis fear is stronger than mine.


The penis mightier...

No but for real: eff the paywall, are they actually putting the Penn station under MSG on the historical places list?

Why?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back when cities knew how to greet visitors.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've seen the mock ups of the redesigned Penn Station. It's pretty. As a commuter, the station as is is functional, which is all it needs to be.


Amen. Now if only they could fix the Port Authority Bus Terminal. That farking thing is a hell hole of a maze.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Eat The Placenta: scobee1210: You heard "penis station" and outer yourself?  You must be easily triggered.
I support you, but how did your mom handle it?

She's pleased. Her penis fear is stronger than mine.

The penis mightier...

No but for real: eff the paywall, are they actually putting the Penn station under MSG on the historical places list?

Why?


I couldn't get past the pay wall either, but I think the concern is actually about the buildings surrounding Penn Station instead of the dark dingy basement disguised as a train station.

https://untappedcities.com/2021/12/07​/​governor-hochul-penn-station/
 
