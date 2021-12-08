 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   I'm here for the Vatican Orgy - Pope says that Sexual Sins aren't as bad as being a Hypocrite   (news.com.au) divider line
29
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well pride was the original sin of Lucifer, which led to everything else. And given that Jesus himself said that the greatest commandments were to love and to love, I would definitely think hatred does rank up there.

Nice double tap, Pope
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sin = bad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So all the molesting of alter boys is now a venial sin, thanks for the heads up.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like that one where the Pope put out a hit on Queen Elizabeth I.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Catholic church needs to STFU about absolutely everything until they get their little child diddling issue taken care of. And even after that, they can still FO.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: So all the molesting of alter boys is now a venial sin, thanks for the heads up.


From the article, he was alluding to some priest who was banging some woman, not republican raping some boy.
He's already stated that christians are going to hell for their constant lies and hypocrisy. Having sex with a willing partner is not so bad. Being a lying, amoral, child molesting traitor is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.


Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like this pope.

Now shiat on the Holy Trinity!  How the fark do I read a book about some guy who is the son of God, just to later here from a religion, just kidding, he's also God!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.

Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.


It's not incel bullshiat.  It a husband cheats, he should. E held accountable as well.

Why is that hard for you to understand?

I'm not saying this from a religious or moral perspective....I am saying it from a legal perspective since marriage is a legal contract.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark Hell
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.

Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.


Spoken like someone who never went through a nasty divorce..or had a friend who experienced a horrible divorce.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jerryskid: chewynathan2: So all the molesting of alter boys is now a venial sin, thanks for the heads up.

From the article, he was alluding to some priest who was banging some woman, not republican raping some boy.
He's already stated that christians are going to hell for their constant lies and hypocrisy. Having sex with a willing partner is not so bad. Being a lying, amoral, child molesting traitor is.


Well, when he excommunicates Catholics like Bannon I will believe him. The Pope holds the keys to heaven, he is expected to name those specifically who will be excluded.

I suppose that he could theoretically excommunicate an entire class (those who are liars and hypocrites) but who is going to self-identity to be excluded from Communion? And priests are not supposed to give Communion to excommunicates. I don't know where that compares to giving Communion to the unbeliever (which was taught as the only unforgivable sin at least when I was a Catholic), but I imagine it is up there. You can't exclude someone if nobody knows to exclude them.

Otherwise without excommunication you just end up in Heaven's waiting room for an unknown length of time. According to noted theologian Piers Anthony, doing bookkeeping.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.

Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.


We've discovered the teenager.  Quick, get him away from that Bishop!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Holy Trinity!


I wonder if they can have sex with eachother now? I forget, is the holy trinity the father, the son, and the holy stepmom?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jerryskid: chewynathan2: So all the molesting of alter boys is now a venial sin, thanks for the heads up.

From the article, he was alluding to some priest who was banging some woman, not republican raping some boy.
He's already stated that christians are going to hell for their constant lies and hypocrisy. Having sex with a willing partner is not so bad. Being a lying, amoral, child molesting traitor is.


He's a good man at the head of the Catholic church. These two things cannot exist for too long.
 
suckfest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Says the church that still publicly (Although privately seems to be lightening up a bit) condemns masturbation, and entertaining any sexual thought as grounds for eternal, inescapable torture in hellfire...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: MrSplifferton: Holy Trinity!

I wonder if they can have sex with eachother now? I forget, is the holy trinity the father, the son, and the holy stepmom?


ROFL, Step Father, Adopted Son, And Non-Related Sister-in-law stuck in some kind of kitchen appliance!
 
tekmo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly an interesting take, Mr. Bergoglio, but between your Church's sexual sins and its hypocrisy, I'm far less certain which is worse.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.

Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.


So say you were a good husband, but your wife was just a cheating biatch who constantly screwed around on you, and you left her because of it, you'd be totally cool with sending her a check for the rest of your life?

Not wanting to do that is 'incel bullshiat'? Because I think it should apply both ways.  A guy marries a well off girl who is wonderful to him, but he can't keep it in his pants... should she have to pay him every month because he wanted to fark everything that moved?

I don't think that's incel at all.  Your partner (again, either sex) wants to cheat on you, then you're obviously not good enough for them, and your money shouldn't be either.
You get nothing.  You lose. Good day sir! (Or ma'am).
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

suckfest: Says the church that still publicly (Although privately seems to be lightening up a bit) condemns masturbation, and entertaining any sexual thought as grounds for eternal, inescapable torture in hellfire...


That's some weirdo's interpretation of it.  And the fire & brimstone protestants sure take that angle.  Catholics are more about confession and forgiveness and oops-I-did-it-again.

Doctrine-wise, anything that interferes with the creation of more babies is a sin against the health of the tribe.  So constantly playing with yourself instead of setting off rape whistles constantly, is apparently the wrong choice.  But you'd better be forcing yourself on your wife, and only your wife, after you're married.  Which suggests maybe 14 years old is the right age for marriage under that system.

Then it literally talks about 'if you can handle the temptation, don't get married, but if you're going to play with yourself all day anyway, pair up with a girl and get busy.'  Something like that.

It's like getting advice from an old eastern European woman who barely speaks English.

Wait .. that advice was actually 'don't go at it while a pig is watching or your baby will have a snout.'  But basically it's the same thing, right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: meanmutton: The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.

Oh, fark off with that incel bullshiat.

So say you were a good husband, but your wife was just a cheating biatch who constantly screwed around on you, and you left her because of it, you'd be totally cool with sending her a check for the rest of your life?

Not wanting to do that is 'incel bullshiat'? Because I think it should apply both ways.  A guy marries a well off girl who is wonderful to him, but he can't keep it in his pants... should she have to pay him every month because he wanted to fark everything that moved?

I don't think that's incel at all.  Your partner (again, either sex) wants to cheat on you, then you're obviously not good enough for them, and your money shouldn't be either.
You get nothing.  You lose. Good day sir! (Or ma'am).


Dude....you rule!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: RolfBlitzer: MrSplifferton: Holy Trinity!

I wonder if they can have sex with eachother now? I forget, is the holy trinity the father, the son, and the holy stepmom?

ROFL, Step Father, Adopted Son, And Non-Related Sister-in-law stuck in some kind of kitchen appliance!


I call it the technically but not morally legal TRINITY!.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Speaking as a lapsed Presbyterian...life is good.
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I still wish infidelity was a larger factor in divorce proceedings.

Example:  If a non-abusive husband is faithful....his soon to be ex-wife (who cheated) should receive zero alimony.


That you think about this says a lot about you.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He may be the biggest corrupt cog in a corrupt machine, but the man knows PR and Sales.
 
