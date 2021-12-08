 Skip to content
(CNN)   No Duh, we're not prepared for the pandemic we've BEEN IN for 2 years   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Public health, single country, Universal health care, Health economics, various health emergencies, inevitable future public health threats, Health care, average country score  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's fine. We can't always be prepared.
The only thing I'm prepared to do is take a nice healthy shiat.
I got my raisin bran, almond milk, and my japanese anus-squirting toilet.
Everything else is a clusterfark.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Subby, we're already in this one; it's too late to prepare for it. Better just cut our losses now and focus on the future.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic! The next pandemic is right around the corner!

Or not. Somehow I lived 50 years before one came along.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not ready? Speak for yourself.  Ive got 300 tubes of apple flavored ivermectin and there's already a UV light up my ass.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Not ready? Speak for yourself.  Ive got 300 tubes of apple flavored ivermectin and there's already a UV light up my ass.


Ok sure. But what does that have to do with the pandemic?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL does anyone even believe anything CNN has to say anymore? They are the new Enquirer.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you heard?

Pandemic is over.

/Orange shiatgibbon followers out front probably told you
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes many countries need better preparedness. Hell even dumbass states like Texas and Florida are farked for the next  one.

"However" this story is more of CNN going ooga booga for ratings than any actual concern.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world isn't ready.
People are not ready
But social media is prepped and ready to handle the onslaught of lies, misinformation and conspiracies.
The right wingers are also ready, their finger on the grift button to capitalize on the next pandemic.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Teddy Brosevelt: Not ready? Speak for yourself.  Ive got 300 tubes of apple flavored ivermectin and there's already a UV light up my ass.

Ok sure. But what does that have to do with the pandemic?


If you are a Republican, everything.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: LOL does anyone even believe anything CNN has to say anymore? They are the new Enquirer.


I pretty much don't trust any news source anymore. They're all biased from their owners on either side of the political spectrum, and the goal isn't journalism; it's profit at any cost.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty much going to make sure we always have two months worth of toilet paper in reserve, so we're ready.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no pandemic. America is great again! Anyone who says otherwise is a homosexual and/or a democrat!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Haven't you heard?

Pandemic is over.

/Orange shiatgibbon followers out front probably told you


Well, Hawaii has been the most locked down state in the US, and we had a pearl harbor parade in Waikiki. Yay! Covid's over!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had procedures and contingency plans. But Putin's cum dumpster literally threw them away because Obama
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anuran: We had procedures and contingency plans. But Putin's cum dumpster literally threw them away because Obama


https://imgur.com/gallery/llCm56V
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Haven't you heard?

Pandemic is over.

/Orange shiatgibbon followers out front probably told you


Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Youtube flA5ndOyZbI
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The world wasn't prepared for the last one and some were very intransigent about what to do for the public good.  This one has been no different, to the point where any help for the public good has been politicized as being all about getting people back to work rather than keeping them safe, all because a mango-faced shiatgibbon decided it was worth lying to the public if the economy kept going so he could ride it all the way to re-election.  Sadly, conservatives all over the world have all followed the same playbook of disinformation because money matters more than the public welfare.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not sure if it'll help deal with the crazy or exacerbate the crazy, but hope the next one gets the death rate into high gear. We refuse to deal with the insane and violent lunatics so maybe Mother Nature and Papa Nurgel will do it for us.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Teddy Brosevelt: Not ready? Speak for yourself.  Ive got 300 tubes of apple flavored ivermectin and there's already a UV light up my ass.

Ok sure. But what does that have to do with the pandemic?


Pandemic?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

